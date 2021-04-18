How Philanthropy Is Fueling American Division

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Westhoff
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For generations, American philanthropists have devoted their lives to empowering their fellow citizens. I chose philanthropy as a career because it gave me the opportunity to pass on the ideals of hard work, personal responsibility, education, and faith — ideals that allowed my family to overcome many difficulties. Yet the philanthropic sector is now abandoning this time-tested approach. Instead, it is embracing a political approach that is dividing the country and holding Americans back.

Darren Walker, the head of the Ford Foundation and perhaps the country’s most prominent philanthropist, summed up the new philosophy in a recent interview with 60 Minutes. While Walker’s life is proof that philanthropy can enable people to thrive — it helped him rise from the bottom 1 percent to the top 1 percent — he argues that our industry must turn “from generosity to justice,” which includes “reforming” capitalism and confronting “privilege.” The subtext is that philanthropy must replace broad-based empowerment with left-wing advocacy.

Walker is far from the only philanthropic leader pushing for ideologically motivated charity. The well-known nonprofit writer Vu Le wrote in September that “nonprofit and philanthropy need to stop with this pretense of neutrality and being above the fray.” Writers in Nonprofit Quarterly have called on philanthropies to “reorient their giving” to support more left-wing causes, while the National Committee for Responsive Philanthropy has called on foundations to devote at least 25 percent of grant dollars to “advocacy” and “organizing” on politically charged issues. In my conversations with fellow philanthropic leaders, I have seen the overwhelming pressure donors face to support specific groups and causes favored by the left.

The current focus is on racial equity and social justice, which Vu Le has said must be the foundation of all charitable giving — a view which Darren Walker has endorsed. Since George Floyd’s death last May, foundations, businesses, and philanthropists have devoted well over $10 billion and counting to racial-justice efforts. The Ford Foundation contributed at least $180 million, while the Andrew M. Mellon Foundation declared last year that its $7 billion endowment would henceforth fund grants “focus[ed] entirely on social justice.”

Some of this funding may have a positive impact, and philanthropy is right to focus on empowering communities of color. Yet racial equity and social justice are often a cover for tearing some people down as much as lifting others up. Groups such as Black Lives Matter, which raked in $90 million in 2020, promote concepts such as “critical race theory” and “intersectionality,” which divide Americans based on race, gender, and sexual orientation and demand that those with “privilege” be punished. With nearly $5 billion in George Floyd-related charitable giving going to unknown groups in 2020 and 2021, huge sums are surely being spent on left-wing efforts to reorder American society according to their world view.

But division doesn’t just arise from philanthropic funding in some areas. It also springs from the lack of charitable giving elsewhere. As foundations have increasingly embraced ideological causes, they have increasingly ignored other meaningful efforts, especially in rural America. Perhaps they wish to avoid conservative regions. Perhaps they care less about helping white Americans, who are “oppressors” according to critical race theory. Either way, support for rural America is plummeting even as it faces the opioid crisis, a poverty rate that’s 25 percent higher than urban areas, an epidemic of single motherhood, and many other challenges.

The decline in rural philanthropy is not new, extending as far back as the mid 2000s. But it is also accelerating. Federal data show that foundation grants to nonmetro areas are more than 50 percent smaller, per capita, than grants within metro areas. A recent headline in the Stanford Social Innovation Review summed up the current situation, calling it “philanthropy’s rural blind spot.”

Division is the inevitable result. Rural Americans know they’re both overlooked and looked down on. I’ve been in dozens of meetings where prominent philanthropic leaders rail against the backwardness of rural Americans. I’ve lost track of how many times I’ve been told that foundations must only support efforts that align with the liberal political mood. Is it any wonder rural resentment is on the rise? While such anger is often targeted at the political class, the philanthropic set is also to blame. It is ignoring the crises it could help solve, if only it put principles ahead of politics.

Philanthropy’s embrace of left-wing ideology is damaging and dividing America. But it doesn’t have to be this way. At its best, philanthropy passes on the values and ideals that have been proven throughout history to help people rise. Of course, foundations, corporations, and generous individuals are free to support whatever causes they wish — freedom demands it. But not all philanthropy is created equal, and the industry that can empower people from all walks of life shouldn’t deepen inequities even as it promises to solve them.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • College football: Watch this Villanova front-flip circus TD pass

    College football in mid-April is already truly weird, but this TD is definitely the bizarroworld cherry on top. By Adam Hermann

  • Are Democrats trying to intimidate Supreme Court justices?

    'The Big Saturday Show' investigates what is behind Democrats' push to pack the Supreme Court

  • Housing Starts in U.S. Soar After Winter-Related Setback

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. housing starts rebounded sharply in March to the highest since 2006, exceeding forecasts and indicating residential construction is getting back on track after a winter storm-related setback.Residential starts jumped 19.4% last month to a 1.74 million annualized rate, according to government data released Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey called for a 1.61 million pace. Applications to build also climbed.The figures suggest that homebuilders are making progress on elevated construction backlogs stemming from both strong housing demand during the pandemic and inclement winter weather. While home sales have softened since October, they are still above pre-pandemic levels, indicating that construction activity will remain strong for some time.Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said this week that most Fed policy makers don’t see raising interest rates until 2024, which should help keep mortgage rates low and support the housing market.Builders, nonetheless, are contending with rising construction materials prices, a challenging supply chain and limited availability of skilled workers. Those higher costs are contributing to soaring home prices that risk restraining demand.Building PermitsApplications to build, a proxy for future construction, increased 2.7% to an annualized 1.77 million units, while the number of one-family homes authorized for construction but not yet started -- a measure of backlogs -- rose to 124,000 in March, the most since May 2007.A report on Thursday showed a measure of homebuilder sentiment improved in April, suggesting firms see steady growth in the housing market heading into the second quarter.March data on both existing and new home sales will be released next week.Digging DeeperSingle-family starts rose 15.3% in March to an annualized 1.24 million, close to the highest since 2006Multifamily starts -- which tend to be volatile and include apartment buildings and condominiums -- increased 30.8%Construction rose in three of four regions, led by a surge in the Midwest and large gains in the Northeast and SouthThe number of all types of homes authorized for construction but not yet started rose to 217,000 in March, the highest since August 2006(Adds graphic.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Blackstone to Sell $3 Billion Australian Logistics to ESR

    (Bloomberg) -- ESR Cayman Ltd. has agreed to buy a portfolio of warehouse and logistics assets in Australia from Blackstone Group for about A$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) in the country’s biggest real estate transaction in five years.The Hong Kong-listed property manager partnered with GIC Pte. for a newly-formed vehicle in the acquisition of the assets, according to a press release on Sunday. The Singaporean sovereign wealth fund will contribute 80% of equity, while ESR will account for the rest. The portfolio consists of 45 assets held by Blackstone’s Milestone Logistics.Blackstone started the sale process in January and received more than 10 first-round bids, according to the statement. ESR beat out four other shortlisted bidders, it said.At $3 billion, the sale would mark the largest real estate transaction in Australia in five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It underscores the growth in warehousing, which has become one of the most sought-after property classes, partly because of the surge in online shopping during the pandemic.The logistics portfolio was assembled by Blackstone over dozens of individual transactions that began with a deal with Australian developer Goodman Group in 2016.The assets, which count Woolworths Group Ltd. and Australian Postal Corp. among clients, are expected to provide an initial yield of 4.5% with a 6.9-year weighted average lease expiry. The transaction will take ESR’s asset under management in Australia to A$7.9 billion.(Updates with confirmation throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Daimler to hire 1,000 programmers in Germany -Automobilwoche

    German carmaker Daimler will create 1,000 new jobs for software programmers at its S-Class production facility to develop its planned operating system for electric vehicles, Automobilwoche reported on Sunday. The hiring comes as part of a broader drive to recruit a total of 3,000 programmers worldwide to strengthen Daimler's software hubs in centres including Berli, Tel Aviv, Seattle and Beijing, the weekly magazine reported. Daimler's MBOS system, which will run electric-only vehicles, is expected to hit the market in 2024 as Daimler takes on electric-only rival Tesla and seeks to resist encroachment by Silicon Valley into the automotive industry.

  • Who is Caleb Kennedy? SC teen on ‘American Idol’ is making his small town proud

    He’s a 16 year old who enjoys carpentry and football, but his singing and songwriting are lifting him to national fame on the popular show. People who know him say it all comes naturally.

  • Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones calls on Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

    "Justice Breyer, for whom I have great respect, should retire at the end of this term," Jones said. "My goodness, have we not learned our lesson?"

  • Biden news — live: John Kerry apologises for Trump as mask-burning event ends conservative conference

    Follow the latest in US politics as John Kerry apologises for the ‘last four years’ under Trump

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Jeffree Star and friend Daniel Lucas involved in ‘severe’ car accident

    YouTube star’s Rolls Royce flipped three times after reportedly hitting black ice

  • Death toll rises to four after vessel capsized in freak storm amid fears for nine men still missing

    The Seacor Power vessel capsized on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico during a severe storm with 19 people onboard. Nine men are still missing

  • Hornets’ Rozier: Don’t be ‘soft,’ but this NBA season is brutal on every player’s body

    Charlotte Hornets will be decimated by injury against the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Capitol riot: Prosecutors get first guilty plea 100 days after attack

    Heavy metal guitarist Jon Schaffer, a militia member, is facing 30 years in jail after pleading guilty.

  • US and China commit to tackling climate crisis ‘with seriousness and urgency it demands’

    The world’s two biggest polluters have agreed to ramp up their ‘respective actions’ to combat climate change

  • A Minnesota man attacked a store employee over a mask policy then dragged a police officer with his vehicle and struck him with a hammer, police say

    Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, closed his truck window on a police officer reaching through it, then sped off, according to a criminal complaint.

  • The operators of the Ever Given may be forced to unload its 18,000 cargo containers onto other ships, report says

    Ever Given's operators are facing mounting pressure to deliver their goods to customers while the ship is trapped in legal limbo in the Suez Canal.

  • Florida nurse accused of threatening to kill VP Kamala Harris

    Niviane Petit Phelps made the threats in a series of videos sent to her husband in prison, according to a Secret Service complaint.

  • Elon Musk’s SpaceX will build spacecraft to land Nasa astronauts on moon, report says

    Artemis will land the first woman and person of colour on the moon

  • Land Rover driver at Prince Philip's funeral spent week ensuring he could drive at correct speed

    The servicemen in charge of the specially modified Land Rover carrying the body of the Duke of Edinburgh spent the past week making sure they could drive “at the correct speed”. And, no wonder, as leading the vehicle on its way to the steps of St George’s Chapel, Windsor, on foot were the most senior members of the Armed Forces and the Band of the Grenadier Guards. Corporal Louis Murray was behind the wheel, with Corporal Craig French, as Land Rover Commander for the Royal Hearse, both 29 years old, alongside him. The two staff instructors from the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers had been picked “on a coin-toss” from a group of four who had been training for the purpose and were described by officials as a “trusted pair of hands”. Cpl French said it was his job to “ensure that the driver puts the vehicle in the right place at the right time and whether to speed up or slow down.” “We have done a lot of practice over the last few days and you get to feel what the correct speed is, and we know what pace we have to be at. It’s now like second nature.

  • Duchess of Cambridge acts as peacemaker as Princes Harry and William share private chat

    Brought together under the saddest of circumstances, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex put on a show of unity at their beloved grandfather’s funeral. Reconciled for the first time in more than a year – and seen together in public for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey – the estranged brothers chatted together following the 3pm ceremony at St George’s Chapel. Although they did not walk shoulder to shoulder in the procession behind the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin, they made a point of seeking each other out after the 50-minute service and walked back to Windsor Castle side by side. It came after Prince Harry appeared to look up at his surroundings during the funeral procession, seemingly aware of the pomp and pageantry he has left behind.