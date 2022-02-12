Philip Gardner Is The Non-Executive & Independent Director of Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR) And They Just Picked Up 45% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited (ASX:NMR) should definitely note that the Non-Executive & Independent Director, Philip Gardner, recently paid AU$0.22 per share to buy AU$329k worth of the stock. That's a very solid buy in our book, and increased their holding by a noteworthy 45%.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Philip Gardner was the biggest purchase of Native Mineral Resources Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.22 per share to be enticing. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

While Native Mineral Resources Holdings insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Native Mineral Resources Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Native Mineral Resources Holdings insiders own 66% of the company, currently worth about AU$14m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Native Mineral Resources Holdings Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Native Mineral Resources Holdings. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Native Mineral Resources Holdings has 5 warning signs (2 make us uncomfortable!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

