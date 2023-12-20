Philip Hayes, former U.S. congressman and Evansville attorney, dies at 83

EVANSVILLE — Philip Hayes, a former United States congressman and well-known attorney in Vanderburgh County, has died at 83.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said he was saddened to hear the news of Hayes' death.

"Phil was a long-time friend and the source of sage political advice and encouragement throughout my political career," the post states. “I have long admired Phil’s intellect, wit and story-telling ability. Phil had the innate ability to cut through political silliness and had a keen focus on serving the public in the most practical, helpful manner possible. “

Born in Michigan, Hayes spent most of his life in Indiana. He attended Indiana University and Indiana University Law School, graduating the latter in 1967.

Former U.S. congressman and Evansville attorney Philip Hayes being interviewed by Carl Heldt for the Evansville Bar Association Oral History YouTube channel September 22nd, 2020.

He went on to practice law privately in Evansville and also served as deputy prosecutor for Vanderburgh County from 1967 to 1968.

In the '70's, Hayes entered into his time in public office. The Democrat was first elected to the Indiana State Senate, serving from 1970 to 1974.

When he was only 33, he decided he would run for the U.S. House of Representatives' 8th District seat in 1974. He won and went on to serve from 1975 to 1977.

Current eighth district representative Larry Bucshon also released a statement on Hayes' death.

“Today, I join all Hoosiers in mourning the loss of former U.S. Representative Philip Hayes,” Bucshon said. “Mr. Hayes was a devoted public servant who possessed an unwavering commitment to the people of Indiana, serving in the Indiana Senate, in the U.S. House of Representatives, and as County Attorney.

"I ask that Hoosiers join me in praying for his family, while remembering the great legacy he left behind.”

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Philip Hayes, ex-U.S. congressman and Evansville attorney, dies at 83