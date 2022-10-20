Philip Morris Hikes Offer for Swedish Match to $15.8 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. sweetened its offer for Swedish Match AB in a bid to finally seal the takeover of nicotine pouch maker.

The Swiss-based tobacco company raised its offer from 106 kronor ($9.46) to 116 kronor per share in a move it hopes will finalize the takeover, giving it a vast distribution network in the US, the world’s largest market for smoking alternatives. Philip Morris said the bid is its “best and final” offer.

The raised offer also comes just a day after Philip Morris struck a $2.7 billion deal with Altria Group Inc. to buy the US rights to its IQOS heated tobacco product. That move gives the Swiss company a foothold in the US, even as it seeks to seal the deal with Swedish Match.

Philip Morris has been under pressure to sweeten its offer for Swedish Match as hedge funds built stakes in the group, Bloomberg reported last month. In September, hedge fund Elliott Investment Management increased its stake in Swedish Match to emerge as the biggest single shareholder in the company, in what was seen as a threat to the takeover bid from PMI.

The value of revised offer amounts to about $15.8 billion, representing a premium of 52.9% compared to the average price during the last 30 trading days ended on May 9--the last day before market speculation about a possible offer for the company.

“We believe the best and final price in our revised offer for Swedish Match provides very compelling value for the shareholders of both Swedish Match and PMI,” said Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak.

The Marlboro maker has been extremely acquisitive in recent years and has made a series of deals in both the smoking alternatives sector, as well as in the smoking cessation space.

The combined swoop for Altria’s IQOS business and Swedish Match could significantly turbo charge its business, and pave the way for the rollout of other products in the US, such as vaping devices. The company has said previously it is open to further acquisitions in the US o accelerate its drive into smoke-free products.

Altria said in a statement Wednesday night that it has received a $1 billion payment from Philip Morris for the IQOS rights and will receive the rest by July. Altria hasn’t been able to sell the heated tobacco products in the US because of a patent dispute that remains unresolved.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company, which sells Marlboros in the US, said the agreement with Philip Morris will give it more flexibility to allocate resources toward smoke-free products. Altria has tried to for years to expand beyond tobacco, but has hit stumbling blocks. It bought a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc. in 2018, a vaping company, but later had to take a $4.5 billion charge on the investment as the business faced a broader reckoning.

Altria said it is still committed to the strategy. It is finalizing designs for two smoke-free products, including a heated tobacco product, by the end of 2022. It will continue to control the Marlboro brand within the US, the company said.

(Updates with additional information throughout)

