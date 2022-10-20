Philip Morris Hikes Offer for Swedish Match to $15.8 Billion

Charles Daly and Deirdre Hipwell
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. sweetened its offer for Swedish Match AB in a bid to finally seal the takeover of nicotine pouch maker.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Swiss-based tobacco company raised its offer from 106 kronor ($9.46) to 116 kronor per share in a move it hopes will finalize the takeover, giving it a vast distribution network in the US, the world’s largest market for smoking alternatives. Philip Morris said the bid is its “best and final” offer.

The raised offer also comes just a day after Philip Morris struck a $2.7 billion deal with Altria Group Inc. to buy the US rights to its IQOS heated tobacco product. That move gives the Swiss company a foothold in the US, even as it seeks to seal the deal with Swedish Match.

Philip Morris has been under pressure to sweeten its offer for Swedish Match as hedge funds built stakes in the group, Bloomberg reported last month. In September, hedge fund Elliott Investment Management increased its stake in Swedish Match to emerge as the biggest single shareholder in the company, in what was seen as a threat to the takeover bid from PMI.

The value of revised offer amounts to about $15.8 billion, representing a premium of 52.9% compared to the average price during the last 30 trading days ended on May 9--the last day before market speculation about a possible offer for the company.

Read More: Hedge Fund Elliott Tightens Swedish Match Grip With 7.25% Stake

“We believe the best and final price in our revised offer for Swedish Match provides very compelling value for the shareholders of both Swedish Match and PMI,” said Chief Executive Officer Jacek Olczak.

The Marlboro maker has been extremely acquisitive in recent years and has made a series of deals in both the smoking alternatives sector, as well as in the smoking cessation space.

The combined swoop for Altria’s IQOS business and Swedish Match could significantly turbo charge its business, and pave the way for the rollout of other products in the US, such as vaping devices. The company has said previously it is open to further acquisitions in the US o accelerate its drive into smoke-free products.

Altria said in a statement Wednesday night that it has received a $1 billion payment from Philip Morris for the IQOS rights and will receive the rest by July. Altria hasn’t been able to sell the heated tobacco products in the US because of a patent dispute that remains unresolved.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company, which sells Marlboros in the US, said the agreement with Philip Morris will give it more flexibility to allocate resources toward smoke-free products. Altria has tried to for years to expand beyond tobacco, but has hit stumbling blocks. It bought a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc. in 2018, a vaping company, but later had to take a $4.5 billion charge on the investment as the business faced a broader reckoning.

Altria said it is still committed to the strategy. It is finalizing designs for two smoke-free products, including a heated tobacco product, by the end of 2022. It will continue to control the Marlboro brand within the US, the company said.

(Updates with additional information throughout)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • The Farmlink Project is on a mission to rescue surplus foods from farms across the country and give it to food banks in need

    With the world producing enough food to feed the entire world's population, food waste has become a real problem. Enter The Farmlink Project, a nonprofit whose mission is to rescue food surplus from farms and give it to food shelters and communities in need.

  • Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown

    Birkin bag maker Hermes said it would likely hike prices by 5% to 10% in 2023, much more than in the past, after reporting a sharp rise in sales growth over the third quarter and seeing no signs of slowdown in any of its markets. Echoing upbeat comments earlier this month by rival Louis Vuitton owner LVMH, Hermes brushed off concerns that the industry's post-pandemic boom could be cooling due to a looming recession, as U.S. shoppers took advantage of the dollar's strength in Europe and China rebounded sharply. "We will probably have price hikes between 5 and 10 percent," Hermes executive vice president of finance Eric du Halgouet told reporters on Thursday, adding this was due to rising labour costs and currency fluctuations.

  • Marketmind: Truss drama deepens

    The abrupt resignation of Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman, who criticised Liz Truss, reflects the continued erosion of the prime minister's authority after just weeks in the job. Officers from 1922 committee, in charge of running Britain's Conservative Party leadership contests, are set to meet on Thursday to discuss the escalating leadership crisis, The Telegraph's associate editor Christopher Hope tweeted.

  • Europe Only Has a Loose Grip on the Gas Hoarded to Save Winter

    (Bloomberg) -- Europe has worked hard to fill up natural gas reserves for the winter, but the inconvenient truth is that national governments have little to no control over those supplies. Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerOnly about 10% of t

  • Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children

    It follows a cough syrup scandal in The Gambia which has been linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children.

  • Norway's DNB reports rising Q3 net profit, as expected

    DNB, Norway's largest bank, on Thursday became the latest Nordic bank to report a jump in third-quarter profits due to rising interest rates, in line with forecasts. Net profit rose to 7.6 billion crowns ($717.3 million) for the July-to-September quarter from 6.9 billion a year earlier, in line with the 7.7 billion expected by 12 analysts in a poll compiled by the bank. On Wednesday, Nordic peer Handelsbanken reported forecast-beating record earnings as interest income jumped, while rival Nordea, the region's largest bank, on Thursday also posted stronger than expected profits.

  • ISS Moves to New Orbit in Advance of Cargo Mission

    All seven members of Expedition 68 are now aboard the International Space Station following the arrival of Crew-5 last week. A cargo mission to replenish supplies is expected next week, prompting a necessary orbital adjustment to receive the Russian space hauler.

  • Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In the current market downturn, it's been challenging to find growth stocks capitalizing on large opportunities and also achieving profitability. This combination is the holy grail for growth investors. It generally indicates a company with a profitable business model that can flourish because it's taking market share in a lucrative industry.

  • Calvin Butler promoted to president at Exelon Corp.

    Calvin Butler, the well-known Baltimore executive, has been promoted to president at Exelon Corp., the Chicago-based energy giant behind Baltimore Gas and Electric Co. and a host of other utilities. The promotion marks an expanded role for Butler, who had previously served as senior executive vice president and chief operating officer at Exelon.

  • Soccer-Swiss prosecutors appeal against acquittals of Blatter, Platini

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss federal prosecutors have filed an appeal to overturn the acquittals of former FIFA President Sepp Blatter and France footballing great Michel Platini on corruption charges, they said on Thursday. Switzerland's Federal Criminal Court had cleared the two in July after a seven-year investigation in which both were booted out of the sport. A judge said the pair's account of a 'gentlemen's agreement' for FIFA to pay Platini 2 million Swiss francs ($1.99 million)for consulting work was credible, and serious doubts existed about the prosecution's allegation that it was a fraudulent payment.

  • China’s economy won’t be ‘going up anytime soon,’ professor says

    Christopher Marquis, Sinyi Professor of Chinese Management at The University of Cambridge, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Xi Jinping's address to the Chinese Communist Party Congress, the outlook for Chinese economic growth, and whether the Chinese leader will make any changes in his unprecedented third term.

  • Risk-Hungry Investors Should Remember Black Monday

    Inexperienced investors are making the same mistakes 35 years since the historic market crash, writes Tim Morton.

  • Rand Paul’s ignorance of ‘pure science’ research leads to his abuse of Anthony Fauci

    OpEd: Watching Rand Paul trying to assassinate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s reputation reminded me of watching a used car salesman filibustering God.

  • Suspect in killing of rapper PnB Rock is extradited to L.A. to face murder charge

    Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was booked Tuesday into Los Angeles County jail on suspicion of murder, records show.

  • AT&T reportedly in talks to create JV focused on fiber optics

    AT&T Inc. is reportedly in talks to put together a joint venture that would focus on investments in fiber-optic network expansion, Bloomberg News said Wednesday afternoon. The telecommunications giant is working with Morgan Stanley as it looks for an infrastructure partner for the JV,

  • AT&T Is in Talks With Investors on Fiber Build-Out

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. is in discussions to create a joint venture that would invest billions of dollars on fiber-optic network expansion, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerThe company is working

  • Republican Group Names And Shames GOP’s ‘Big Lie’ Candidates In Unsparing Video

    The Republican Accountability Project says: "The GOP is the Big Lie Party."

  • Stocks Decline in Asia Amid Elevated Bond Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks fell in Asia and bond yields spiked higher amid concern that strong inflation and hawkish monetary policy will further slow the global economy.Most Read from BloombergTrump Prosecutors See Evidence for Obstruction ChargesWeed Is Coming to Circle K Gas Stations in US Next YearA Tense Pay Dispute Overshadows Nintendo’s Upcoming Bayonetta 3Trump Special Master Has ‘No Patience’ for Records Spats$200 Diesel Puts Biden in an Ugly CornerShares dropped in Japan, Australia and Hong

  • Jamie Dimon Predicts More Doom and Gloom Ahead; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    You don’t get to head one of the world’s largest banks if you don’t know a few things about economics – and so when J.P. Morgan’s CEO Jamie Dimon speaks, investors listen. And lately, what Dimon has to say isn’t nice to hear. "We're just getting closer to what you and I might consider bad events," was the warning Dimon issued on J.P. Morgan’s earnings call last week. So, what are these bad events, then? The CEO thinks another 20% decline for the S&P 500 is not out of the question, a drop which w

  • "Be Greedy When Others Are Fearful": 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now in a Bear Market

    The CNN Fear & Greed Index currently signals fear, suggesting investors are quite pessimistic about the outlook for the stock market. Roku continued to reign supreme over the streaming industry in the second quarter.