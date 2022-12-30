Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insiders sold US$17m worth of stock, possibly signalling a downtrend

Over the past year, many Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Philip Morris International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Chairman of the Board, Andre Calantzopoulos, for US$8.3m worth of shares, at about US$111 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$101. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Philip Morris International insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Philip Morris International Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Philip Morris International insiders own about US$198m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Philip Morris International Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Philip Morris International shares in the last quarter. While we feel good about high insider ownership of Philip Morris International, we can't say the same about the selling of shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Philip Morris International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

