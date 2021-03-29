- By GF Value





The stock of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $89.96 per share and the market cap of $140.2 billion, Philip Morris International stock appears to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Philip Morris International is shown in the chart below.





Because Philip Morris International is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which is estimated to grow 3.62% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Philip Morris International has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.23, which ranks worse than 67% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Philip Morris International's financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Philip Morris International over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Philip Morris International has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $28.7 billion and earnings of $5.17 a share. Its operating margin is 40.33%, which ranks better than 90% of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. Overall, the profitability of Philip Morris International is ranked 8 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Philip Morris International over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Philip Morris International is -0.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 0.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Philip Morris International's return on invested capital is 34.80, and its cost of capital is 5.87. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Philip Morris International is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM, 30-year Financials) gives every indication of being modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Tobacco Products industry. To learn more about Philip Morris International stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

