Philip Morris (PM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Philip Morris (PM) closed the most recent trading day at $74.41, moving +0.08% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.81%.

Heading into today, shares of the seller of Marlboro and other cigarette brands had gained 11.37% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.55% in that time.

PM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 7, 2019. On that day, PM is projected to report earnings of $1.16 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 11.45%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.35 billion, down 11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PM. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% higher. PM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note PM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 14.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.89.

Also, we should mention that PM has a PEG ratio of 1.6. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PM's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.

The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



