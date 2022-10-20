Philip Morris to Raise Its Offer for Swedish Match, WSJ Says

Jonathan Roeder
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Philip Morris International Inc. is poised to raise its offer for Swedish Match AB, the Wall Street Journal reported. Separately, Altria Group Inc. said Philip Morris agreed to pay $2.7 billion for the US rights to sell its IQOS device.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The new offer for Swedish Match, a smokeless tobacco company, will come as soon as Thursday, the Journal reported, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter.

A takeover of Swedish Match could give Philip Morris a vast distribution network in the US, the world’s largest market for smoking alternatives and could pave the way for the rollout of other products, such as vaping devices. The Altria deal also opens up US access to Philip Morris, allowing it to sell the IQOS tobacco heating system there starting April 30, 2024.

A representative for Philip Morris didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Philip Morris offered 106 kronor ($9.45) a share for Swedish Match in May, bringing the deal’s value at the time to about $16 billion. It’s been under pressure to sweeten its offer as hedge funds built stakes in Swedish Match, Bloomberg reported last month. Raising the purchase price has been made easier by the strength of the US dollar against the kronor, the Journal reported.

Altria said in a statement that it has received a $1 billion payment from Philip Morris for the IQOS rights, and the company will pay the rest by July. Altria hasn’t been able to sell IQOS products in the US because of a patent dispute that remains unresolved.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company, which sells Marlboros in the US, said the agreement will give it more flexibility to allocate resources toward smoke-free products. Altria has tried to for years to expand beyond tobacco, but has hit stumbling blocks. It bought a 35% stake in Juul Labs Inc. in 2018, a vaping company, but later had to take a $4.5 billion charge on the investment as the business faced a broader reckoning.

The company said it is still committed to the strategy. It is finalizing designs for two smoke-free products, including a heated tobacco product, by the end of 2022. It will continue to control the Marlboro brand within the US, the company said.

(Updates with details about Philip Morris US strategy starting in third paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

