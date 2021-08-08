Philip Morris Raises Bid For UK Inhaler Group Vectura

Bibhu Pattnaik
·1 min read

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is raising the stakes in the race for Vectura Group PLC (OTC: VEGPF) with a bid valuing the company at more than $1.41 billion, Reuters reports.

  • In May, U.S.-based Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ: CG) had agreed to buy Vectura.

  • Carlyle now has offered to buy Vectura for about $1.3 billion.

  • Philip Morris on Sunday offered 165 pence per share for Vectura after Carlyle offered 155 pence.

  • On Friday, Vectura said that it was backing Carlyle's offer and withdrawing its recommendation for the Philip Morris proposal.

  • The company said that it might be better positioned under Carlyle's ownership.

  • In a statement, Philip Morris has said, "PMI intends to operate Vectura as an autonomous business unit that will form the backbone of its inhaled therapeutics business."

  • In February, Philip Morris announced its goal to generate more than 50 percent of its total net revenue from smoke-free products by 2025.

  • In July, Philip Morris announced a deal to buy Fertin Pharma, a developer and manufacturer of pharmaceutical and well-being products based on oral and intra-oral delivery systems, for an enterprise value of about $820 million.

See more from Benzinga

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philip Morris lifts bid for UK's Vectura to 165 pence per share

    "The PMI (Philip Morris International) increased offer values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Vectura at approximately 1.02 billion pounds ($1.41 billion)," it said in an emailed statement to Reuters. The latest offer represents a premium of approximately 10 pence per share to a rival offer of 155 pence a share by U.S.-based Carlyle Group announced on Friday. Carlyle offered to buy Vectura for about 958 million pounds ($1.3 billion).

  • Ethereum Crosses $3,100 With 14% Rally: At Its Highest Since May

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) saw another major price uptick reaching levels not seen since the month of its all-time high following a positive change in its fundamentals which attracted investments. What Happened: According to CoinMarketCap data, Ether saw its price climb nearly 14.2% higher from its 24-hour low of $2,769 to a high of $3,162, before settling at its current price of $3,109 as of press time. The price uptick is accompanied by healthily growing trading volumes, which followed the impleme

  • Marlboro maker goes hostile in £1bn battle for inhaler maker Vectura

    A battle between Big Tobacco and private equity over Vectura has intensified after the maker of Marlboro cigarettes launched a £1bn hostile bid for the Cotswolds drugmaker.

  • Tobacco giant Philip Morris raises bid for respiratory drugmaker

    Philip Morris is seeking to buy Vectura, which makes treatments for diseases such as asthma.

  • Wall Street Hates This Dividend Stock's Latest Plan. I Love It.

    Earlier this year, Lumen Technologies' (NYSE: LUMN) management indicated a strong interest in selling non-core assets to reduce debt and get the company growing again. The negative reaction may have something to do with Lumen's status as a high-yield stock. Between the divestitures and a plan to ramp up investments in fiber infrastructure, Lumen may need to cut its dividend.

  • Earnings Update: Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Just Reported And Analysts Are Boosting Their Estimates

    It's been a pretty great week for Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GDYN ) shareholders, with its shares surging...

  • Stocks Seen Steady After U.S. Jobs Fuel Taper Talk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to start the week steady after a better-than-expected increase in U.S. payrolls fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve is moving closer to a pullback of stimulus.Futures rose in Australia, but they fell in Hong Kong earlier. Japan markets are closed for a holiday. On Friday, the S&P 500 climbed to a record, led by financials and materials, while the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell. U.S. job growth accelerated in July by the most in almost a year and the

  • 3 Risky Dividend Stocks I Feel Safe Owning

    Interest rates were finally rising after a 30-year decline, but the pandemic forced the Federal Reserve to cut rates to zero. As a result, fixed-income investors are on an all-out scramble for yield. Unsurprisingly, income investors are paying more attention to dividend-paying stocks, with many looking for underappreciated bargains.

  • Insider Buying: The British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Independent Non-Executive Director Just Bought 102% More Shares

    Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Karen Guerra, the Independent Non-Executive Director...

  • This Fund Manager Loves to Invest in Companies You Can’t Live Without. Here Are the Stocks He Loves.

    Sonu Kalra, who manages the Fidelity Blue Chip Growth fund, invests in companies whose products or services customers can’t live without. That has led to holdings like Amazon.com, Apple, and Alphabet.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • Reverse Stock Splits Are Rare. Why GE Took the Plunge.

    Most companies avoid reverse splits to avoid looking as if they needed to boost their stock price. The venerable industrial conglomerate, however, wanted its share price in triple digits—like its peers.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • Vanguard Total Stock Index vs. Vanguard 500 Index Funds

    Despite their similar names, the Vanguard Total Stock Market Index and the Vanguard 500 Index funds have different objectives:

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • A Big Fund Scooped Up AT&T, Gilead, and Qualcomm Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Michigan’s retirement system increased investments in AT&T and Gilead stock, doubled its stake in Qualcomm, and slashed holdings in Verizon.

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for