Philip Reese Just Bought 33% More Shares In Manas Resources Limited (ASX:MSR)

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that Philip Reese, who is a company insider, recently bought AU$106k worth of stock, for AU$0.0022 per share. While we're hesitant to get too excited about a purchase of that size, we do note it increased their holding by a solid 33%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Manas Resources

In fact, the recent purchase by Philip Reese was the biggest purchase of Manas Resources shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (AU$0.006), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Manas Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 12% of Manas Resources shares, worth about AU$1.8m, according to our data. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Manas Resources Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Manas Resources insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Manas Resources.

