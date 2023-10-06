Philippe now a post-tropical cyclone, but will affect U.S. And a disturbance forming

Philippe brought the worst of its rain and winds to Bermuda Friday. The storm is now diminishing while continuing a march toward New England. While Philippe has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, it still brings a risk of flash flooding across the northeastern United States

The center’s 11 a.m. advisory was the last issued for Philippe.

The National Hurricane Center also is watching a disturbance near Africa.

Here are details on what’s out there:

Post-Tropical Cyclone Philippe to bring rains to Northeast

Strength: Philippe’s maximum sustained winds held at 50 mph. Tropical storm force winds extended up to 205 miles east of its center. “Some strengthening is possible over the next day or so,” forecasters said.

Location: Philippe is about 110 miles south of Bermuda.

Movement: Philippe is moving north-northeast, slowing down a bit to 16 mph. “A northward or north-northwestward motion at a faster forward speed is expected during the next few days,” the National Hurricane Center said Friday. “On the forecast track, the system will continue passing Bermuda today and will reach the coast of Atlantic Canada or eastern New England Saturday night or Sunday.”

Watches and warnings: Bermuda discontinued its tropical storm warning. No coastal watches or warnings are in effect.

Hazards: Bermuda should get an additional inch or less of rain as showers diminish across the Island Friday. For portions of New York and New England, and southeastern Canada, there could be one to three inches of rain, with local maximum amounts of five inches, this weekend. Scattered flash flooding will also be possible. Large swells will continue to affect Bermuda for the next few days. These swells are still also hitting the Southeast U.S. coast and will spread north along the East Coast to Canada during the next couple of days.

Effect on Florida or the rest of the U.S. East Coast: No effects yet, but the forecast track says New England should prepare.

What about the disturbance in the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean?

The hurricane center says a tropical wave is beginning to move move off Africa’s west coast. “Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression could form by the early to middle part of next week while it moves westward to west-northwestward across the eastern tropical Atlantic,” the hurricane center said.

Formation chance through 48 hours: 10%

Formation chance through seven days: 50%