Philippine Bourse President Sees Record Number of IPOs This Year

Ian Sayson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The number of initial public offerings at the Philippine Stock Exchange will probably rise to a record this year, with a value of at least 150 billion pesos ($2.7 billion), bourse President Ramon Monzon said in a virtual briefing.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The guidance is based on existing IPOs in the pipeline and share sales that have already take place, including eight in the first half of the year that raised a total of 76.17 billion pesos, according to Monson. The value of offerings in the southeast Asian country could reach 200 billion pesos if the companies that indicated interest submit applications, he said.

While the number of IPOs this year would probably be the highest ever for the exchange, Monzon said, the capital raised will not match the record 234.48 billion pesos last year, when just two share sales brought in a total of almost 70 billion pesos.

Planned IPOs include Prime Infrastructure Capital Inc.’s 28.2 billion peso share sale and Globe Telecom Inc.’s 32 billion peso follow-on offer, Monzon said.

Other highlights

  • The bourse is looking at reviving its offer to buy the rest of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. as a rival offer from Land Bank of the Philippines to acquire the nation’s bond exchange and a depository hasn’t been successful.

  • The exchange will proceed with a minimum 20% public float requirement for index stocks by December and has urged the three companies in the benchmark with a public float below this level to comply.

  • The plan to boost the public float of listed companies to 25% and expand trading liquidity is on hold as the market may not be able to absorb this, given the current weak investor sentiment.

  • While the bourse is the ideal platform for trading of crypto currencies because it has the capability to protect and educate investors, it will hold off until rules and regulations have been established.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Dropbase can help turn your messy spreadsheet into queryable SQL database

    Similarly, when Dropbase founders Jimmy Chan and Ayazhan Zhakhan were in the Y Combinator Winter 20 batch, they were testing the product they had built at the time and accidentally stumbled upon the thing that would become Dropbase. The two founders were struggling to move spreadsheet data into a SQL database where they could work with it.

  • Loss-Making Treasuries Still Have Fans in Japan as Buying Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese investors ramped up their overseas bond buying last week, unusual behavior given Treasuries purchases are loss-making for many, thanks to sky-high hedging costs.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal Trump Warrant, Says He Approved Search

  • Putin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine set Russia’s economy back four years in the first full quarter after the attack, putting it on track for one of the longest downturns on record even if less sharply than initially feared.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsExtreme Heat Uncovers Lost Villages, Ancient Ruins and Sh

  • No evidence 'detox foot pads' can treat various medical conditions and illnesses: experts

    Posts promoting a "detox foot pad" have been viewed hundreds of thousands of times in Facebook posts in the Philippines alongside a claim they can be used to fight various medical conditions including tumours and cancer. This is false; doctors told AFP there's no evidence the product can pull toxins out of the body to help treat these diseases. The Philippine Food and Drug Administration has advised against buying the pads, which it has not evaluated as being safe. Two images of the "Kinoki Clea

  • Further Upside For Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (LON:KSPI) Shares Could Introduce Price Risks After 28% Bounce

    Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz ( LON:KSPI ) shareholders would be excited to see that the share price has had a great...

  • 3 communities totaling 1,000-plus acres planned in Waller County

    Gamal Enterprises joins the growing number of developers building in the area east of the Grand Parkway and north of the Katy Freeway.

  • 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.3301

    4imprint Group plc's ( LON:FOUR ) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.3301 on...

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Braces for Long War; More Grain Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine was downgraded to default scores by both S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings after the majority of the country’s bondholders agreed to defer debt payments for two years. Data on Friday showed Russia’s GDP shrank 4% in the second quarter, a decline that was less deep than feared. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Stabbed on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsEx

  • Those who invested in Weir Group (LON:WEIR) three years ago are up 33%

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you choose individual stocks with...

  • Higher financial income drives Colombia's Grupo SURA to 30.3% jump in Q2 profits

    Grupo SURA's revenue for the quarter hit 7.5 trillion pesos, up 23.1% from the year before, being the quarter with the highest revenues in the company's history, according to the statement. Grupo SURA operates in more than 10 countries via holdings in financial services, foodstuffs, cement, energy and infrastructure, as well as investment firms.

  • Aviva (LON:AV.) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

    The board of Aviva plc ( LON:AV. ) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of £0.103 on the 28th of...

  • How to Invest in Real Estate During a Bear Market

    A bear market for stocks generally means that prices have declined by more than 20% from their recent highs, as measured by a market index. A bear market can also happen in real estate so it's important to understand how … Continue reading → The post What Is a Bear Market in Real Estate? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Will Medical Bills Drain Your Retirement Income?

    Retirees face sizable out-of-pocket costs for premiums, copays and uncovered services. One way to gauge this burden is to look at how much these medical costs eat into their Social Security benefits and other income. Here's a look at how … Continue reading → The post How Much Retirement Income You'll Have After Paying Medical Expenses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The top retirement obstacles and how to manage them

    It’s understandable that people are feeling uneasy, but even in this challenging environment, investors can take steps to protect their retirement. One of the most reliable indicators of whether workers are on the right track for retirement is how much they set aside from their paychecks. Reducing this “deferral rate” should be a last resort along with early withdrawals from 401(k)s. Both actions undermine one of the most powerful retirement saving strategies: compounding investment returns over years.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Takes Surprise Stance on Controversial New Tax

    The entrepreneur Mark Cuban just took a stand in a debate that's hotly controversial in business circles and Congress.

  • Kevin O'Leary says these are the best assets to own as inflation stays white hot

    Inflation is still near multi-decade highs. Mr. Wonderful is using these stocks to fight back.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 82% That's Soaring This Month -- and There's Still Time to Buy

    This artificial-intelligence-driven insurer has quadrupled the return of the Nasdaq 100 in the past month.

  • Bally's Near Closing on Major Las Vegas Strip Resort Casino

    With so much going on with Bally's, the deal, which was first announced over a year ago, has almost become an afterthought.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian is Being Held Back by a Big Problem

    The young electric vehicle maker is trying to convince the world it has a future as doubts persist over its ability to mass-produce vehicles.

  • A new report from Bank of America perfectly captures the current market

    Sentiment indicators show investors could not be more bearish, which tracks with a stock market that continues to rally.