Philippine BSP Intervening to Limit Peso Volatility, Diokno Says
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine central bank is intervening in the foreign-exchange market to limit volatility in the peso, Governor Benjamin Diokno said.
Most Read from Bloomberg
World’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker Game
Singapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest Rate
Dip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Markets Wrap
Cyprus Finds Covid-19 Infections That Combine Delta and Omicron
“Now, that it’s more than 51 -- approaching 51.50 -- we’re participating a little bit,” Diokno said in an interview on Tuesday, referring to the number of pesos per dollar. “That’s only because we just want to temper excess volatility.”
Emerging-market currencies are under pressure as the risk of more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve boosts U.S. yields and lifts the dollar. The peso slid to 51.45 on Monday, the lowest in almost two years, and traded around 51.15 on Tuesday.
Read: Philippine Central Bank Chief Sees No Rate Hike in First Half
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas is “very comfortable” with the peso at a range of 48 to 53 per dollar, Diokno said. When the currency was approaching 48 to 49 per dollar, the central bank was buying the greenback, he said.
“Our policy has always been, we let the market determine the exchange,” Diokno said. “And we only participate in the market to temper excess volatility.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
Intel Is About to Relinquish Its Chipmaking Crown to Samsung
Solar Power and Battery Storage Will Be the Real Test for Tesla
Nuclear Power Gets a Fresh Look as Nations Chase Climate Goals
Fur Industry Hopes Certification Will Help It Shed Its Inhumane Image
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.