Philippine Builder SM Prime Revives $1 Billion REIT IPO

Elffie Chew
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- SM Prime Holdings Inc. is considering reviving an initial public offering of a real estate investment trust that could raise as much as $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the largest such listing in the Philippines.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The company has restarted discussions with advisers on listing its shopping mall portfolio through the REIT, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. A first-time share sale in Manila could happen as soon as the fourth quarter, the people said.

Deliberations are preliminary and SM Prime could still decide against a transaction, the people said. A representative for SM Prime didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

At $1 billion, the listing could be the biggest ever in the Philippines by a REIT, surpassing RL Commercial REIT’s $450 million offering in Sept. 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. There haven’t been any IPOs in the country so far this year.

Founded in 1994, SM Prime is the largest shopping mall developer and operator in the Philippines, according to its website. It has 82 malls in the Manila area and seven malls in China. SM Prime has also expanded into developing residential projects, office buildings and hotel and convention centers.

The company has been exploring a REIT IPO for some of its assets to raise funds since at least 2020, when President Jeffrey Lim confirmed that the firm was planning a REIT offering and said no banks were formally appointed. In 2022, Lim discussed in a media briefing the possibility of packaging office space assets in a REIT ahead of a mall unit listing.

Shares of SM Prime have fallen about 6% in the past 12 months, giving the company a market value of about $19.2 billion.

--With assistance from Cecilia Yap.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Sunwoda Electric Vehicle Battery Seeking $580 Million Round Before China IPO, Sources Say

    (Bloomberg) -- The electric-vehicle battery unit of Sunwoda Electronic Co. is considering raising as much as 4 billion yuan ($580 million) of fresh funds ahead of an initial public offering on Shanghai’s Star board market, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges St

  • Hong Kong Moves to Bar Overseas Lawyers From Security Trials

    (Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s leader moved to submit legislation that will give him veto powers over the use of foreign lawyers in national security cases.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsRussia’s War on Ukraine, China’s Rise Expose US Military FailingsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.1%, were popular buys for high-profile billionaire investors during the fourth quarter.

  • US Futures Rise With Asian Shares as Selling Ebbs: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Rising US equity futures pulled Asian equities higher Thursday in a sign that the four-day run of declines for the S&P 500 is primed for a snapback.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $

  • Bill Gates Buys Stake in Heineken for $902 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gates has acquired a minority stake in Heineken Holding NV, the controlling shareholder of the world’s second-largest brewer, for about $902 million.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchPutin Has Decided to Normalize His WarMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At L

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • 1 Super Semiconductor Stock Down 40% You'll Wish You'd Bought on the Dip

    The semiconductor industry is becoming more important to everyday life. Since semiconductor hardware is becoming more complex, quality control is increasingly crucial to the production process. With Cohu stock down 40% from its all-time high, here's why now is a great time to buy in at the discount.

  • This Stock's Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Is Getting Safer By the Deal

    Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE: CEQP) offers investors a monster yield that currently clocks in at over 10%. While a double-digit percentage yield is often a warning sign, Crestwood's payout is on an increasingly sustainable foundation. On Tuesday, Crestwood Equity Partners revealed that the company and its joint venture partner Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) had agreed to sell Tres Palacios Gas Storage for $335 million.

  • 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You'll Regret Not Buying During the Dip

    The REIT is still performing incredibly well, which makes its beaten-down share price all the more appealing.

  • 56% of Michael Burry's $47 Million Portfolio Is Invested in Just 3 Stocks

    After predicting the housing collapse prior to the Great Recession, Michael Burry is an investor held in very high esteem.

  • This Is the Likely Reason Buffett Sold Taiwan Semiconductor -- and the Hidden Lesson for Investors

    This wasn't a quick and profitable trade but rather an admission that TSM isn't quite the business some investors believe it is.

  • 2 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Before the Dip is Over

    Energy prices are still high, but these midstream stocks have basically stalled, resulting in very high yields.

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Singapore Airlines Looks Beyond Record Revenues to Big Things From Air India Deal

    It's amazing what an airline can do when it's raking in profits.

  • Nvidia Earnings Pop the Stock Over 75 -- Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?

    Nvidia reported earnings after Wednesday's closing bell, and the stock is climbing higher. Should you buy Nvidia stock at these levels?

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    (Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • 1 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock You Can Confidently Pay a Premium For and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Artificial intelligence (AI) stocks are all the rage -- but not all next-big-thing investments are worth buying.

  • Intel Cuts Dividend by 66% and Reiterates Forecast

    Intel announced Wednesday it will be cutting its quarterly dividend by 66%, saying the move “reflects the board’s deliberate approach to capital allocation.” Intel (ticker: INTC) announced in a news release that it will be cutting its quarterly dividend to 12.5 cents a share , down 66% from its previous dividend of 36.5 cents.