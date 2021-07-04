Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued

Philippine C-130 military plane crashes; 40 rescued
JIM GOMEZ
·1 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops crashed in a southern province Sunday after missing the runway and at least 40 people on board were rescued from the burning wreckage, the military chief said.

Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed on landing shortly before noon in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.

The plane was transporting troops from southern Cagayan de Oro city, Sobejana said. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades.

“It’s very unfortunate,” Sobejana told reporters. “The plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

Sobejana said at least 40 people on board were brought to a hospital and troops were trying to save the rest.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

It has been raining in the central Philippines but it was not immediately clear if the weather in the Sulu region has been affected. The airport in Sulu’s main town of Jolo is located a few kilometers (miles) from a mountainous area where troops have battled the Abu Sayyaf. Some militants have aligned themselves with the Islamic State group.

The United States and the Philippines have separately blacklisted the Abu Sayyaf as a terrorist organization for bombings, ransom kidnappings and beheadings. It has been considerably weakened by years of government offensives but remains a threat.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing cargo plane makes emergency landing off coast of Hawaii; 2 rescued

    A cargo plane made an emergency landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Hawaii on Friday morning and both people on board have been rescued.

  • Chinese astronauts make first space walk outside new station

    Two astronauts made the first space walk on Sunday outside China’s new orbital station to work on setting up a 15-meter (50-foot) long robotic arm. Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo were shown by state TV climbing out of the airlock as Earth rolled past below them. The third crew member, commander Nie Haisheng, stayed inside.

  • Counselors work to ease grief over Florida building collapse

    After Lauren Miller lost her father in January to COVID-19, her longtime friend Jay Kleiman advised her not to wallow in grief and to seek counseling to ease her pain. Now she finds herself grieving again — only this time for Kleiman, one of scores of people believed to be underneath the rubble of a 12-story condominium tower in Florida that collapsed over a week ago, killing at least 24. “I’m sure he’d tell me: ‘It’s OK to be sad — this is very, very sad — but you have to move forward, and you have to be strong,’” Miller said, her voice cracking.

  • Video shows mud hurtling through a Japanese city during a landslide, leaving at least 20 missing

    21,000 households in Atami were ordered to evacuate, Kyodo News said, adding that some residents reported being trapped in their homes.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton predicts 'easy cruise' win for Verstappen

    Mercedes' seven-times world champion, the sport's most successful driver of all time, is 18 points adrift of the young Dutch driver after eight races. Hamilton finished second to Verstappen at the same circuit in last weekend's Styrian Grand Prix, when he had qualified on the front row, and he said Sunday would be even more of a challenge. Asked if a win was out of the question, Hamilton agreed it looked that way.

  • UPDATE 6-Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency water landing off Hawaii

    A decades-old Boeing Co 737-200 cargo airplane with two people on board made an emergency nighttime landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said. "The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the FAA said in a statement. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

  • Some Chinese shun grueling careers for 'low-desire life'

    Fed up with work stress, Guo Jianlong quit a newspaper job in Beijing and moved to China’s mountain southwest to “lie flat.” Guo joined a small but visible handful of Chinese urban professionals who are rattling the ruling Communist Party by rejecting grueling careers for a “low-desire life." Guo, 44, became a freelance writer in Dali, a town in Yunnan province known for its traditional architecture and picturesque scenery.

  • Manny Pacquiao and President Duterte, once political buddies, are suddenly throwing punches at each other. What happened?

    Duterte and Pacquiao's exchange is seen as the breakdown of a once strong political friendship that spans back to before Duterte's presidency.

  • Biden cut off questions on Afghanistan because it is a holiday weekend and he wants to talk about 'happy things'

    "I'm not going to answer any more questions on Afghanistan," Biden said. "This is a holiday weekend. I'm going to celebrate it."

  • Biden welcomes World Series champion L.A. Dodgers to the White House

    President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers to the White House. "The kind of hope you offer the American people - don't underestimate it," Mr. Biden said. Watch his remarks.

  • Who are the Taliban?

    The hardline Islamist group is resurgent as the US withdraws from Afghanistan after 20 years.

  • Almost as soon as the US military left its biggest air base in Afghanistan, looters rolled in

    The Afghan government's inability to guard one of the country's most important bases doesn't bode well for Afghanistan's future.

  • Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins notches 20 points in Team Canada’s win vs. China in Olympic qualifier

    Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins led Team Canada to another win with 20 points in the second leg of an Olympic qualifier against China.

  • Miami Beach condo building evacuated in abundance of caution after building damage found

    Firefighters ordered residents to evacuate a low-rise condominium complex in Miami Beach Saturday night after a building inspector flagged a flooring system failure in a vacant unit and damage to exterior walls.

  • Former Trump spokesman launches social media platform "Gettr"

    Former Trump campaign spokesman and aide Jason Miller has launched a new Twitter-like social media platform called "Getter," but not without encountering some issues. It's unclear if former President Trump will use the site to connect with his base. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joins "CBSN AM" with details.

  • As U.S. leaves main Afghan base, will it leave a hostage behind, too?

    Mark Frerichs was kidnapped more than a year ago, and as American troops pack up to leave Afghanistan, his family want Mr. Biden to make sure he's not left behind, too.

  • Afghans worry about security as U.S. exits

    As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were bracing for what comes next.Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11.With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country's districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.Kabul Resident, Abdul Sediq Joyenda says those with enough money are fleeing the country as American troops leave and citizens arm themselves.A mechanic in Bagram named Mir expressed a sense of sadness and futility, saying, "What was the point of all the destruction, killing and misery they brought us?"Kabul Resident, Ezmarai Wafa fears the Taliban will seize the moment."Not only me, but all Afghans are worried that the Taliban will take over Afghanistan as U.S. troops leave the country. No one in Afghanistan is completely satisfied with the Taliban. From the day the issue of the withdrawal of foreign troops arose, it has had negative impact on daily work of people."Security experts like Dawlat Waziri believe that despite the surge in violence, it was unlikely that the Taliban could take power because, in his words, "no one will accept them."More than 3,500 foreign troops have been killed in the two-decades long war, which has claimed over 100,000 civilians since 2009 alone, according to United Nations records.

  • Best Soundbars for Any Budget

    These audio devices will improve your TV’s sound quality, without blowing your budget.

  • Under presssure, company cancels Tennessee pipeline

    Environmentalists and activists claimed victory Saturday after a company canceled plans to build an oil pipeline through southwest Tennessee and north Mississippi, and over an aquifer that provides drinking water to 1 million people. Byhalia Connection said it will no longer pursue plans to build a 49-mile (79-kilometer) underground artery that would have linked two major U.S. oil pipelines while running through wetlands and under poor, predominantly Black neighborhoods in south Memphis. A joint venture between Valero and Plains All American Pipeline, Byhalia Connection had said the pipeline would bring jobs and tax revenue to the region — and it had given to Memphis-area charities and tried to build goodwill in the community.

  • S.Korea's few surviving 'comfort women' face life's end as political fight rages on

    Fighting disease, death and disillusionment, members of South Korea’s rapidly dwindling sisterhood of surviving "comfort women" say they are facing the twilight of their lives with diminished camaraderie and will to wage political battles. Only 14 of the 240 registered survivors of Japan's wartime brothels are still alive in South Korea, nearly half the number who were alive just three years ago. That has left the women more divided than ever over whether to keep seeking greater compensation and contrition from the Japanese government, an issue that has helped sour relations between Seoul and Tokyo and brought intense personal scrutiny and controversy.