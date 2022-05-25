Philippine Congress Proclaims Marcos as Next President
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Congress officially proclaimed Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as next president, formalizing his landslide election win.
Marcos was declared winner of the presidential elections after lawmakers’ official count showed he garnered 31.6 million votes or 58.8% of the total. His closest rival, Vice President Leni Robredo, got 15 million votes or 27.9% of the total.
Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, the president’s daughter, was proclaimed as next vice-president, winning 32.2 million votes or 61.5% of the total. Marcos and Duterte will assume office on June 30.
Marcos, the late dictator’s son, attended the proclamation ceremony, with his mother Imelda, and wife Liza. His candidacy is still facing legal questions before the Supreme Court.
