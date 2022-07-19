Philippine Consulate tells Filipino community to stay vigilant after tourist attack in NYC

The Philippine Consul General in New York has advised Filipino community members and visitors to stay vigilant following an attack on a tourist in Manhattan last week.

Consul General Elmer Cato released the advisory on Facebook and Twitter on Saturday after receiving a report about an 18-year-old tourist from Cebu, Philippines, who was assaulted near the Philippine Center in Manhattan on Wednesday.

“In view of this incident, the Consulate reminds members of the Filipino Community as well as kababayan visiting New York to exercise the necessary precautions while on the streets or in the subways,” Cato wrote.

The victim, whose identity was not revealed, was reportedly walking with three other Filipinos near the corner of Sixth Ave. and 46th St. when he was attacked by the suspect, who was later subdued and handed over to the NYPD. The Filipino victim reportedly sustained facial injuries.

Cato said the Philippine Consulate General in New York has been in touch with the NYPD to receive more details concerning the incident. The consul general also said it is uncertain whether the incident was an anti-Asian attack or not.

“This is the 41st incident since last year that involves a Filipino who was either a victim of a hate crime or incident or a criminal act,” Cato wrote.

Last month, a Filipino lawyer visiting the U.S. was shot and killed in what Cato described as possibly a case of “mistaken identity” in Philadelphia.

Featured Image via PxHere

