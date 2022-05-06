Philippine consumers use app to counter record retail fuel prices

·3 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine motorcycle enthusiast John Aldwin Bagabagon rode easier than many other local motorcyclists and drivers this year as domestic fuel prices surged to record levels.

Bagabagon, 35, and his family are among 200,000 consumers turning to a homegrown app to secure credits for bulk fuel supplies at low prices, saving about 50% on their gasoline purchases over the past four months.

"I save a lot especially now that gasoline prices are rising weekly," Bagabagon said.

The app PriceLOCQ allows users to stock up on fuel at a set price by converting purchases to digital credits that are later redeemed at SEAOIL Philippines petrol stations.

Mark Yu, who launched the PriceLOCQ app in 2020 and whose family owns independent fuel company SEAOIL, says use of the app has "skyrocketed" since prices started rising this year, especially after Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global oil markets.

Gasoline sales via the app in a single day in mid-March hit 2 million litres, matching volumes for the entire month of February as consumers scrambled to get ahead of price spikes.

Half of PriceLOCQ's clients are new customers of SEAOIL, which has around 6% of the retail fuel market, said Yu, who is also the chief financial officer of SEAOIL.

PriceLOCQ is the only app of its kind in the region, Yu said. Yu's personal venture, LOCQ, is behind it, and partners with hedging firms to offset the risks amid volatile prices.

The Philippines imports more than 90% of its annual fuel requirements. Pump prices in capital city Manila, an urban sprawl home to 13 million people, have risen by 30% for gasoline and 66% for diesel this year, government data shows. Gasoline hit a record of 81.85 pesos ($1.56) per litre in mid-March 2022.

Early adopters of PriceLOCQ were able in 2020 to purchase up to 600 litres (158.5 gallons) of gasoline and diesel products for future refuelling at around 20 pesos per litre. Prices now are around 79 pesos per litre.

While locking in prices in a rising market is enticing, consumers are advised not to hoard gasoline and buy according to their needs, said Bernard Flores, a Manila-based financial consultant for Pru Life UK.

Authorities have also warned customers to understand the underlying risks of using the app, including the non-transferability of the credits and the danger of buying bulk fuel and seeing prices fall.

"It’s like the stock market where you find the desired price you prefer and you lock in on it. Whatever happens, whether the prices go up or down, you are locked in," Flores said.

Many motorists remained undeterred, though, especially those on the roads as part of their job.

"If this app didn't exist, we would have a difficult time because ... we use gasoline every day," delivery worker Johnrey Omolon said.

"It's a huge help. We get to prepare (for changes) every time gasoline prices increase."

($1 = 52.33 Philippine pesos)

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Adrian Portugal; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor and Tom Hogue)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Reaction to Queen verdict

    The District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer, along with the prosecuting team on the case, held a briefing after Matthew Queen was found guilty by the jury of 24 out of 35 counts. Prosecutor Eric Smith said the team is satisfied with a murder conviction and said they are thankful to the jury and the community during the course of the trial. Smith adds that Queen could face decades in prison.

  • An $86 Billion Dividend Bill Threatens to Send Yuan Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Having plunged by the most on record in offshore trade last month, China’s yuan is now facing the threat of selling pressure from the nation’s companies. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates Half-Point as Powell Signals Similar Moves Ahea

  • Dollar set for fifth winning week on hawkish Fed as payrolls loom

    The greenback was up for a ninth week against the yen, as benchmark U.S. Treasury yields resumed their climb - topping 3.1% overnight - after a blip lower immediately after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage point mid-week, placing it at the vanguard of hawkish global central banks. The dollar index - which tracks the currency against six rivals - edged 0.02% higher to 103.59 on Friday, putting it up 0.35% for the week. The greenback added 0.22% to 130.46 yen, gaining 0.46% on the week, and taking it closer to last week's 20-year top of 131.25.

  • Australia's central bank drastically raises inflation forecasts, flags more rate hikes

    Australia's central bank on Friday drastically revised up forecasts for inflation, foreshadowing how far interest rates might have to rise to bring the country's cost of living crisis under control. In its quarterly statement on monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) warned core inflation could now hit 4.6% by December, a startling two percentage points higher than its previous forecast made in February. It was this potent mix that led the RBA Board this week to raise interest rates by 25 basis points to 0.35%, the first increase in more than a decade, and to flag a lot more hikes ahead.

  • Olivia Rodrigo voices support for abortion rights: 'Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians'

    Filipino American pop star Olivia Rodrigo spoke out in support of abortion rights during her concert in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night. In the wake of the recently leaked Supreme Court documents in favor of overturning the 1973 landmark decision on Roe v. Wade, the singer-songwriter took a moment to advocate for the right to legal abortion while on stage for her “Sour” tour on Wednesday night. “Because we’re in D.C., I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to say how heartbroken I am over the Supreme Court’s potential decision,” Rodrigo expressed, as the crowd cheered.

  • Musk to lead Twitter temporarily after $44 billion takeover - source

    Elon Musk is expected to become Twitter's temporary CEO after closing his $44 billion takeover of the social-media firm, a person familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as the billionaire inches closer to securing funds for the deal. Musk, the world's richest man, is also the CEO at Tesla Inc and heads two other ventures, The Boring Company and SpaceX. Tesla shares dropped over 8% on Thursday, as investors fretted that Musk's involvement with Twitter could distract him from running the world's most valuable electric-car maker.

  • Oil falls as demand concerns weigh against tight supply

    Oil prices dipped at the start of Asian trade on Friday as worries about an economic downturn that could dampen demand for crude vied with concerns over new sanctions from the European Union against Russia, including an embargo on crude oil. Brent futures fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $110.53 a barrel by 0015 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell 33 cents, or 0.3%, to $107.93 a barrel. The Bank of England warned Thursday that Britain risks a double-whammy of a recession and inflation above 10% as it raised interest rates to their highest since 2009, hiking by quarter of a percentage point to 1%.

  • I worked at Sephora for 4 years, here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup

    After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.

  • Mike Pence speaks in front of 1,250 in Spartanburg. Nearly 150 protest for abortion rights

    Former VP Mike Pence is scheduled to speak Thursday at the Carolina Pregnancy Center's spring gala. Pence said he hopes to see Roe v. Wade overturned.

  • Argentina Slams Brake On Crypto, Banning Purchases Through Banks

    (Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank dealt cryptocurrencies a blow Thursday, prohibiting financial institutions in the South American country from offering clients any operations involving unregulated digital assets.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rat

  • Here's How the Béis Weekender Bag Holds Up During a 3-Day Trip

    The Weekender Bag ($98) is the first travel bag that Béis created and instantly became a bestseller. It's chic and functional, something that's quite rare in the luggage world.

  • This Boise restaurant hoped to last 5 years. But ‘we have decided to end it now’

    “We will continue to operate Coffee and Donuts on Saturdays, and offer occasional pop-ups throughout the summer.”

  • 50 Seriously Funny Parenting Tweets I Did NOT Expect To Make Me Laugh This Hard

    "Parenting is like a circus. Sometimes, you're the ringmaster. And sometimes, you're the clown."View Entire Post ›

  • MercadoLibre Posts Record Revenue, Braces for Macro Jitters

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than forecast in the first quarter, boosting optimism that the company will continue to hold sway in a region where online competition is getting fiercer. Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea

  • Oil Ends at Near 3-Week High as Market Supply Worries Resume

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil settled at the highest in nearly three weeks after a volatile session that saw the market eventually pivot back to supply concerns stemming from a European Union proposal to sanction Russian oil.Most Read from BloombergStocks Crater as Fed-Policy Jitters Rock Trading: Markets WrapU.S. Forgives $6.8 Billion in Public Service Worker Student LoansElon Musk, Cathie Wood Say Passive Funds Have Gone Too FarUkraine Latest: Jill Biden to Europe; Chelsea Sale AdvancesFed Hikes Rates Ha

  • Why NOPEC, the U.S. bill to crush the OPEC cartel, matters

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. Senate committee is expected to pass a bill on Thursday that could open members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to antitrust lawsuits for orchestrating supply cuts that raise global crude prices. The No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels (NOPEC) bill is intended to protect U.S. consumers and businesses from engineered spikes in the cost of gasoline and heating oil, but some analysts warn that implementing it could also have some dangerous unintended consequences. WHAT IS THE NOPEC BILL?

  • Elon Musk said he isn't worried about Twitter employees quitting

    "It's a free country," Musk said when asked about a potential Twitter staff exodus on the red carpet at the Met Gala.

  • This Crypto Has Gained 2,000% in 2 Months. Should You Buy?

    Image source: Getty Images STEPN (GMT) calls itself a “Web 3 lifestyle app” that rewards its users for staying fit. In the past two months, STEPN has increased from $0.15 to $3.21, a whopping 2,000% return.

  • $61 million in refunds for customers in SC nuclear debacle

    A South Carolina judge has approved a second round of refunds for customers of a utility that poured billions of dollars into two nuclear power plants that never produced a watt of power. About $61 million is being set aside for Dominion Energy South Carolina after the utility sold a number of properties as part of the settlement of a class-action lawsuit by 1.1 million of its customers over the never completed plants at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station near Columbia. Wednesday's agreement will split the $61 million based on power use by residential, business and industrial customers during a decade of planning and construction for the nuclear station, media outlets reported.

  • Exclusive-Germany begins filling western Europe's biggest gas storage site

    FRANKFURT/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) -Germany has started filling the huge Rehden gas storage facility abandoned by Russia's Gazprom, the site's state-appointed manager said on Thursday, as Europe's biggest economy looks to guard against the risk of Moscow turning off supplies. Russian gas is vital to Europe and Germany in particular. Gazprom last month ditched its Gazprom Germania business, including western Europe's biggest gas storage site at Rehden, as diplomatic relations deteriorated.