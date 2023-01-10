Philippine court voids oil exploration pact involving China

4
JIM GOMEZ
·2 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday declared unconstitutional a 2005 pact by China, the Philippines and Vietnam to jointly explore for oil in the disputed South China Sea, a decision that also brings other proposed agreements into doubt.

The decision by 12 of the court's 15 justices voided the Joint Marine Seismic Undertaking agreement by state-owned companies in the three nations, which are among Asian countries locked in decades-long territorial disputes in the busy waterway.

Two justices dissented and one was on leave and did not vote. The court did not immediately make public the full decision and only released highlights in a statement.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who took office in June last year, expressed willingness to revive failed negotiations for joint oil exploration with China in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Beijing last week.

The court ruled that the 2005 agreement violated the constitution by allowing the state-owned oil companies of China and Vietnam to undertake joint oil exploration in Philippine waters. The charter specifies that “the exploration, development and utilization of natural resources shall be under the full control and supervision of the state.”

The petitioners argued that oil exploration in Philippine waters should be undertaken by Filipino citizens or corporations and groups that are at least 60% owned by Filipinos, according to the court.

Proponents argued that the agreement only involved pre-exploration activities which were not covered by the constitutional prohibition.

But the court said the accord’s intent “is to discover petroleum which is tantamount to `exploration.’”

The agreement led to a joint oil search in 142,886 square kilometers (55,168 square miles) of sea, including waters claimed by the Philippines as part of its territory and other areas it contests with China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan.

Under President Rodrigo Duterte, Marcos’s predecessor, the Philippines signed a 2018 agreement with China aimed at agreeing on terms for a possible joint oil and gas exploration in the disputed waters. But years of negotiations failed, mainly due to disagreement over which side has sovereign rights over the stretch of sea to be covered by the joint search.

Duterte’s administration terminated the agreement shortly before his six-year term ended last year.

A 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed arbitration tribunal invalidated China’s extensive territorial claims based on historical grounds in the South China Sea. Beijing did not participate in the arbitration, rejected the decision and continues to defy it.

Recommended Stories

  • South Africa-Mozambique body-burning video being probed

    Footage has surfaced online showing people with South African army uniforms setting ablaze corpses.

  • Marine veteran’s lawyer says US extradition attempt is ‘political’

    The Marine veteran has been unfairly singled out because of the current geopolitical struggle between the U.S. and China, his lawyer says.

  • Guyana seeks Indian investment in its hydrocarbon sector -Indian official

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Guyana wants Indian companies to invest in its oil and gas sector as the South American nation aims to expand its nascent energy sector, a senior Indian foreign ministry official said on Tuesday. Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Suriname's President Chandrikapersad "Chan" Santokhi, who are visiting India, held discussions on Monday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a conference in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. Guyana is home to one of the largest oil discoveries in the last decade.

  • Mega Millions hits $1.1B ahead of drawing

    The jackpot is the third largest in the game’s history after 24 drawings failed to produce a winner.

  • Supreme Court declines to hear long shot 2020 election case

    The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a Utah man’s long shot case challenging the 2020 election results and demanding the removal of nearly 400 federal officials. Lower courts previously dismissed the case brought by Raland Brunson — who represented himself — for lack of jurisdiction, but Brunson appealed to the justices and demanded…

  • Hungary exempts sale of local Vodafone unit from competition scrutiny

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government has declared local IT firm 4iG's purchase of a 51% stake in Vodafone's Hungarian unit a transaction of national strategic interest, exempting the deal from competition scrutiny, according to a decree published late on Monday. British telecom group Vodafone said on Monday it had agreed to the sale of its Hungarian business to local IT company 4iG and the Hungarian state. Under the plan, 4iG will hold a majority 51% stake while the Hungarian state will hold 49%, and the transaction is expected to close later this month.

  • Tesla's Delivery Wait Times Go Up, China Wants To Secure License For Generic Version Of Pfizer's Paxlovid, India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B: Today's Top Stories

    Bloomberg Apple's India-Made iPhone Exports Surpass $2.5B In 9 Months — Nearly Twice Previous Fiscal Year's Total Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) exported more than $2.5 billion worth of iPhones from India between April and December as the company diversified production amid supply disruptions in China. The total export of the Cupertino-based tech giant in the first nine months of the fiscal year ending March 2023 was almost twice the previous fiscal year's total. Goldman Sachs Reportedly Plans To Cut

  • Amazon plans to shut three UK warehouses, impacting 1,200 jobs

    Amazon plans to shut three warehouses in Britain in a move that will impact 1,200 jobs, but workers will be given the chance to transfer to other units, the online retail giant said on Tuesday. The company said it opened a consultation to close three older British warehouses this year in Hemel Hampstead, Doncaster and Gourock, sites employing 1,200 people in one of Amazon's biggest markets outside the United States. Those employees will be given the chance to move jobs internally, said Amazon, with those from the first two sites moving to other warehouses nearby.

  • Rain may not let up in California until next week

    The rain has been relentless in California. And more is on the way. The Weather Channel's Mike Bettes has the forecast.

  • Building a better bomber: How the stealthy B-21 subverted bureaucracy

    After a dramatic unveiling of Raider, former Air Force leaders are holding a muted celebration, having proved their acquisition strategy worked.

  • Israeli Democracy May Not Survive Netanyahu's New Government

    An untethered right-wing, Orthodox government with a majority in parliament will fundamentally change Israel

  • Mountain lion cub named Holly found in ‘freezing weather.’ Here’s how she’s doing

    At the time of her rescue, the zoo’s veterinarians in California estimated Holly was between 3 to 4 months old and said she was critically ill.

  • Taiwan Semiconductor's December Revenue Slumps Sequentially As China's COVID Chaos & Macro Headwinds Weigh

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd's (NYSE: TSM) December revenue of NT$192.56 billion declined 13.5% month-over-month. The revenue grew by 23.9% Y/Y. Revenue for January through December 2022 totaled NT$2.26 trillion, up by 42.6% Y/Y. TSMC's Q4 revenue grew 43% Y/Y to NT$625.5 billion ($20.6 billion), marking its first quarterly revenue miss in two years, signaling the global decline in electronics demand is starting to catch up with the chip giant, Bloomberg reports. TSMC's Q4 reve

  • In the Philippines, Onions Are Now More Expensive Than Meat. Here’s Why

    Inflation recently hit a 14-year-high, but some are blaming the country’s agriculture department and price manipulators.

  • Egypt's inflation surges on amid currency's dramatic slide

    Egypt continues to battle surging inflation amid a dramatic slide of its currency as many Egyptians struggle with price hikes, the country's statistics bureau said Tuesday. The state-run Central Agency for Mobilization and Statistics released figures showing that the annual inflation was at 21.9% last month, up from 19.2% in November. Prices in Egypt rose across many sectors, from food items and medical services to housing and furniture.

  • Boeing airplane deliveries, orders jump in 2022

    Boeing Co delivered 480 airplanes and won 774 net new orders after allowing for cancellations in 2022 after a strong December performance, the U.S. planemaker said Tuesday. Last month, Boeing delivered 69 airplanes, including 53 737 MAX planes and 15 widebody airplanes and booked 203 new orders net of cancellations. Boeing in all of 2021 delivered 340 planes and reported 479 net new orders.

  • GOP requests intel 'damage assessment' of Biden documents

    Rep. Mike Turner sent the request Tuesday to Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, saying that Biden's retention of the documents put him in “potential violation of laws protecting national security, including the Espionage Act and Presidential Records Act.” Irrespective of a federal review, the revelation that Biden potentially mishandled classified or presidential records could prove to be a political headache for the president, who called former President Donald Trump’s decision to keep hundreds of such records at his private club in Florida “irresponsible.”

  • Philippines' Marcos picks ex-military chief and COVID tsar as defence minister

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has chosen a former military chief who led the country's fight against the coronavirus as his new defense minister, his office said on Monday. Carlito Galvez, 60, headed the Philippines' COVID-19 task force and as a regional army commander was in 2017 credited with overseeing the defeat of militants loyal to Islamic State, who took over and held a southern town for five months in 2017. He replaces Jose Faustino, whose resignation as acting defence chief was announced by the president's office, without providing a reason.

  • Advocates fear new COVID testing requirements for Chinese travelers will stoke anti-Asian hate

    Asian community advocates have expressed concern about the renewed COVID-19 testing requirement in the U.S. for travelers arriving from China. The requirement, which went into effect on Thursday, states that all passengers two years old and above from China, Hong Kong and Macao must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding their flights. Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan and Italy have announced similar testing requirements for passengers originating from China.

  • In Arizona Legislature's first day, divisions with new governor were on display

    While Republicans have kept control of the Legislature, albeit with one-vote margins in both chambers, a Democrat now occupies the Governor's Office.