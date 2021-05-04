Philippine diplomat apologizes for profanity toward China

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2020, file photo, Philippine Secretary of Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. gestures during a senate hearing in Manila, Philippines. Locsin apologized Tuesday, May 4,2021, after tweeting an obscene phrase demanding China get out of Philippine-claimed territory in the South China Sea in an outburst that annoyed the Philippine president. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines' foreign secretary apologized Tuesday after tweeting an obscene phrase demanding China get out of Philippine-claimed territory in the South China Sea in an outburst that annoyed the Philippine president.

Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. blasted China with the profanity on Monday, when the Department of Foreign Affairs announced it had protested the Chinese coast guard’s “shadowing, blocking, dangerous maneuver and radio challenges” of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling and carrying out exercises from April 24 to 25 at disputed Scarborough Shoal.

Locsin also compared China to “an ugly oaf” which was “forcing your attentions on a handsome guy who wants to be a friend.”

Locsin said he was apologizing only to his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, to ensure their friendship would continue. “I won’t plead the last provocation as an excuse for losing it; but if Wang Yi is following Twitter, then I’m sorry for hurting his feelings, but his alone,” Locsin tweeted.

President Rodrigo Duterte, who has nurtured friendly ties with China and its leaders since taking office in 2016, expressed his irritation in televised remarks Monday night.

“Just because we have a conflict with China does not mean to say that we have to be rude and disrespectful,” Duterte said. “We have many things to thank China for the help in the past and its assistance now.”

China has donated and sold COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, which has struggled to secure enough doses to immunize up to 70 million Filipinos amid tight global supplies. Unlike Western governments, China also has not criticized Duterte’s bloody anti-illegal drug crackdown, which has left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and alarmed human rights groups.

The Philippines has issued dozens of diplomatic protests to China over the territorial dispute. Locsin and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana have also issued increasingly acerbic remarks against Chinese actions in the disputed waters, despite Duterte's friendly overtures to Beijing.

The escalating feud between Manila and Beijing started after more than 200 Chinese vessels suspected by Philippine authorities to be operated by militias were spotted in early March at Whitsun Reef. Lorenzana and Locsin demanded the vessels leave, then the government deployed navy and coast guard vessels to the area. China said it owns the reef and the Chinese vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

Many of the Chinese vessels have left Whitsun, about 175 nautical miles (325 kilometers) west of the Philippine province of Palawan, but several have remained moored in the area, part of a shallow atoll partly occupied by China and Vietnam. The Philippine government says the reef is within an internationally recognized offshore zone where Manila has exclusive rights to exploit fisheries, oil, gas and other resources.

While being careful with his pronouncements on China, Duterte blasted two respected former Philippine officials who have criticized his handling of the country’s territorial conflicts with Beijing. He used expletives and called former Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario and retired Supreme Court Justice Antonio Carpio “idiotic.”

Del Rosario and Carpio were among the Philippine officials who brought the country’s conflict with China to international arbitration in 2013. The arbitration tribunal ruled largely in favor of the Philippines based on the 1982 U.N. Convention on the Law of the Sea and invalidated China’s claims to virtually the entire South China Sea on historical grounds. China refused to participate in the arbitration, ignored the 2016 ruling and continues to defy it.

Recommended Stories

  • Rotation into value stocks will stick -analyst

    As tech stocks sell off sharply Tuesday, DataTrek Research Co-Founder Nick Colas tells Reuters' Fred Katayama investors should bet on stocks that stand to gain from the reopening of the economy instead of increasing exposure to tech stocks.

  • China’s wolf warriors are undermining Beijing’s empathetic messaging on India’s Covid-19 crisis

    Undiplomatic posts on Chinese social media risk escalating tensions between the two countries at a time of crisis.

  • How the Vlog Squad's Jeff Wittek found fame through controversy, from his 'drug dealer' past to the David Dobrik accident

    Jeff Wittek has exploded in popularity after an accident while filming a vlog with David Dobrik nearly killed him.

  • 'Bamboo Ceiling' author: 'Asians have been invisible’ for too long

    In a new interview with Yahoo Finance, Jane Hyun, the author of "Breaking the Bamboo Ceiling: Career Strategies for Asians,” points out that Asians still face immense difficulty breaking into management roles,

  • Song Joong Ki apologises for 'Chinese bibimbap' product placement in Vincenzo

    Song Joong Ki, who plays a ruthless Mafia consigliere in Vincenzo, has personally apologised for the controversy over the product placement in the K-drama series.

  • US trade deficit hits record $74.4 billion in March

    The U.S. trade deficit surged to a record $74.4 billion in March as an improving U.S. economy drove purchases of imported foreign goods. The deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was 5.6% greater than the February gap of $70.5 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday. The politically sensitive trade deficit with China rose 11.6% to $27.7 billion which, as usual, was the largest deficit with any single country.

  • Pfizer in talks with India for COVID-19 vaccine

    Pfizer's CEO says Indian policy is holding up the potential to inoculate the country.

  • LTO reopens branches in NCR and nearby provinces

    The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced that it has reopened offices in NCR and nearby provinces beginning Monday, May 3, 2021. LTO branches in NCR, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal, are now open after being closed following the declaration of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the aforementioned areas. The agency was forced to halt its operations in the past few weeks to follow strict local community quarantine guidelines. That said, LTO reminds the public to follow health and safety protocols—observing social distancing and properly wearing face masks and face shields—as it reopens its doors to serve the public. And although we do not have a list of the reopened NCR Plus branches, we do however have a list of the reopened LTO branches in the Metro. Included are driver’s license renewal offices (DLROs) as well as district and extension branches. LTO NCR East Regional Office Ali Mall DLRO Choice Mall DLRO Eastwood DLRO Ever Gotesco DLRO Fairview Center Mall DLRO Fishermall DLRO Robinsons Galleria DLRO Robinsons Metroeast DLRO Robinsons Novaliches DLRO Shaw Mall Center DLRO SM North EDSA DLRO SM Novaliches DLRO Tiendesitas DLRO Quezon City Licensing Center QCLC Renewal Section San Juan Licensing Center Taguig Licensing Extension Office Valenzuela Licensing Extension Office Diliman District Office La Loma District Office Mandaluyong Extension Office Marikina District Office Novaliches District Office Pasig District Office Pateros Extension Office Quezon City District Office Quezon City Extension Office San Juan District Office Taguig Extension Office Valenzuela District Office North Motor Vehicle Inspection Office Public Utility Vehicle Registration Center DLRO - Ayala MRT DLRO - Robinson's Las Piñas DLRO - Araneta Square Mall DLRO - SM Manila DLRO - SM Mall of Asia DLRO - Robinsons Place Manila DLRO - Alabang Town Center DLRO - Metropoint Pasay DLRO - Lucky Chinatown Mall DLRO - Guadalupe Kalookan Licensing Extension Office Kalookan District Office Las Piñas District Office Las Piñas Licensing Extension Office Makati District Office Malabon District Office Manila East District Office Manila Licensing Center Manila Licensing Renewal Section Manila North District Office Manila South District Office Manila West District Office Muntinlupa District Office Navotas Extension Office Parañaque District Office Pasay City Licensing Center Pasay District Office Public Utility Vehicle Registration Extension Center South Motor Vehicle Inspection Center In addition, the LTO has also extended the validity of the registration of motor vehicles to prevent the surge of motorists that could compromise everyone’s health and safety. According to the agency, “the validity of registration of motor vehicles with plate number ending in ‘3’ and ‘4’ has been extended up to June 30, 2021, and July 31, 2021, respectively.” Similarly, motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in “5” will also have an extended validity up to August 30, 2021. To effectively avoid overcrowding, LTO also included a weekly schedule based on the middle digit of the plate numbers ending in “3,” “4,” and “5." Photos from LTO's Facebook page Also read: LTO further extends vehicle registration validity LTO Gives 2-Month Extension for Expired License, Registration amid Outbreak LTFRB Central Office and LTFRB-NCR closed in view of extended ECQ

  • U.S. and Chinese trade experts among the WTO chief's new deputies

    GENEVA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization has again chosen trade experts from China and the United States as deputies for its director-general, maintaining a delicate geopolitical balancing act which also keeps two fractious powers close at hand. Replacing their compatriots are Angela Ellard, an American lawyer and trade expert who has worked at the U.S. Congress, and Zhang Xiangchen, currently vice trade minister and its former WTO ambassador, the WTO said in a statement.

  • India’s COVID-19 case tally tops 20 million after nearly doubling in three months

    The global tally of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 climbed above 153.5 million on Tuesday, and India's case tally rose above 20 million, after nearly doubling in three months.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • NC doctor uses his vast art collection to decode Dalí’s legacy of surreal secrets

    The oral surgeon has amassed hundreds of works by the Spanish surrealist and other artists. He’s written another book about Dalí, too.

  • Citizen Is Releasing Two 'Star Wars' Watches Today, the Fourth of May, for No Apparent Reason

    I'm not gonna say it.

  • More than 20 states not ordering full share of COVID vaccine doses

    As demand slows, health officials shift from triaging a flood of people clamoring for the shots to targeting harder-to-reach communities.

  • Intelligence community: Taliban takeover puts Afghan women at risk

    The Taliban would likely “roll back much of the past two decades’ progress” on women’s rights if the group again seized power in Afghanistan after U.S. troops left in September, according to a recently declassified report.

  • Murder trial begins for police officer charged with murdering a Black former Premier League soccer player

    PC Benjamin Monk has been charged with murder and manslaughter in former Aston Villa star Dalian Atkinson's 2016 death.

  • The Elizabeth Warren ally just picked to oversee US student loans could help make her debt-cancelation dream come true

    Borrowers are waiting for action on the $1.7 trillion student-debt crisis, and Richard Cordray's appointment may have just brought it a lot closer.

  • Ethiopia 'at a crossroads' amid spiraling ethnic conflict

    Aba Yosief Desta preferred not to discuss the ethnicities of victims in the widening conflicts threatening Ethiopia's unity. Speaking to The Associated Press from the city of Gondar, where he manages a diocesan office, he reflected on the first known massacre of the conflict in the neighboring Tigray region. Ethiopia's government says ethnic Amhara were killed, but ethnic Tigrayan refugees have told the AP they were also targeted.

  • COVID SCIENCE-Antibody drug neutralizes virus variants in lab study; COVID-19 antibodies detectable 12 months after infection

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. An experimental monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 being developed by Eli Lilly and Co and AbCellera Biologics Inc can "potently" neutralize numerous coronavirus variants, including those first identified in the UK, Brazil, South Africa, California and New York, scientists have found in test tube experiments. The antibody - known as LY-CoV1404 or LY3853113 - works by attaching itself to a place on the virus that has shown few signs of mutating, which means the drug is likely to retain its effectiveness over time, the researchers said in a report posted on Friday on bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

  • Five killed in machete attack at Brazil nursery

    Three small children and two staff members die in the attack in a small town in the southern region.