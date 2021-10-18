Philippine forces kill 4 suspected Chinese drug dealers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine law enforcers backed by troops killed four suspected Chinese drug dealers who opened fire at them during a sting operation on Monday, the national police chief said. He said more than 262 million pesos ($5.2 million) worth of methamphetamines were recovered.

Police Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the slain Chinese, who allegedly belonged to a major drug trafficking syndicate, drew pistols and shot at law enforcers who pretended to be drug buyers in a residential village in Angeles City in Pampanga province. About a dozen law enforcement and military units had shared intelligence and placed the suspects under surveillance for weeks, he said.

“These are big-time distributors. We’ve taken down groups one after the other due to better coordination and intelligence fusion,” Eleazar said by phone.

Most methamphetamines are now smuggled into the country after authorities dismantled clandestine drug laboratories nationwide, he said. The drug shipments are dropped off in the ocean and left floating off western provinces facing the South China Sea and fetched by drug traffickers onboard speedboats, Eleazar said.

Drug trafficking and addiction remain a major problem in the Philippines despite a crackdown launched by President Rodrigo Duterte when he took office in 2016. The campaign has left more than 6,000 mostly poor suspects dead, based on police statistics, and alarmed Western governments and human rights groups.

The International Criminal Court is investigating the drug killings. Duterte, whose six-year term ends next June, vowed never to cooperate with the ICC. But the 76-year-old leader announced early this month that he is retiring from politics and will prepare his legal defense amid the ICC investigation.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China denied a report that it tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, saying it was just a space vehicle

    The Financial Times reported that China had tested a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile in August, catching US intelligence off guard.

  • Russia's remote permafrost thaws, threatening homes and infrastructure

    The old airport in the Siberian settlement of Churapcha has been unusable for years, its runway transformed into a swampy field of puffed-up mounds and reliefs. Like cities and towns across northern and northeastern Russia, Churapcha is suffering the consequence of climate change thawing the permafrost https://graphics.reuters.com/CLIMATE-CHANGE/PERMAFROST/oakveelglvr/index.html on which everything is built. "There isn't a single settlement in Russia's Arctic where you wouldn't find a destroyed or deformed building," said Alexey Maslakov, a scientist at Moscow State University.

  • Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

    Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their accreditation from Nov. 1, and the alliance's information office in the Russian capital would be shuttered. "If NATO members have any urgent matters, they can contact our ambassador in Belgium on these questions," Lavrov told a news conference.

  • Qualified immunity: Supreme Court sides with police, overturns denial of immunity in two cases

    The cases came to the Supreme Court as the nation continues to grapple with questions about use of force by police and legal protections for officers.

  • US, Georgia sign military training pact amid Russian threat on the Black Sea

    US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Georgia, Ukraine and Romania to show support in the face of Russian military activity before he attends NATO’s defense ministerial meeting.

  • Thailand to cease Sinovac vaccine use when stocks end this month

    Thailand will stop using the COVID-19 vaccine of China's Sinovac when its current stock finishes, a senior official said on Monday, having used the shot extensively in combination with Western-developed vaccines. Thailand used over 31.5 million Sinovac doses since February, starting with two doses to frontline workers, high-risk groups and residents of Phuket, a holiday island that reopened to tourists early in a pilot scheme. In July, Thailand started inoculating https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-starts-tighter-coronavirus-lockdown-around-capital-2021-07-12 people with Sinovac as a first dose followed by the Oxford University-developed AstraZeneca.

  • China stopping overseas coal finance to cut as much emissions as Europe going net-zero

    China’s recent decision to end financial support for building new coal plants abroad could make a major difference in global efforts to limit the use of fossil fuels.

  • Father of alleged jihadi suspected of killing Sir David Amess had himself faced Islamist threats

    The father of the alleged jihadist being held on suspicion of murdering Sir David Amess had himself received death threats from Islamist terrorists, The Telegraph can reveal.

  • Officials: Iraq arrests mastermind of deadly 2016 bombing

    Iraq said Monday it has detained the mastermind behind a deadly 2016 bombing in a Baghdad shopping center, which killed around 300 people and wounded 250. The suicide car bombing in the central Karradah district was the deadliest attack by a single bomber in the Iraqi capital after the 2003 U.S.-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. Two Iraqi intelligence officials said the man identified as Ghazwan al-Zobai, an Iraqi, was detained during a complex operation that was carried out with the cooperation of a neighboring country they did not name.

  • American Journalist Smeared as ‘Special Ops Weapon’ Against Putin

    Mikhail Svetlov/GettyRussian State media pundits and personalities are claiming that the experienced CNBC journalist, who interviewed President Putin last week, was part of an American “special operation” designed to sway and tantalize the Russian leader.Putin started the pile-on himself by implying that Hadley Gamble was too beautiful to understand his remarks during an on-stage interview at a Russian Energy Week panel in Moscow.His media minions have amplified the patronizing attitude in line

  • China drafts law to punish parents for children's bad behaviour

    China's parliament will consider legislation to punish parents if their young children exhibit "very bad behaviour" or commit crimes. In the draft of the family education promotion law, guardians will be reprimanded and ordered to go through family education guidance programmes if prosecutors find very bad or criminal behaviour in children under their care. "There are many reasons for adolescents to misbehave, and the lack of or inappropriate family education is the major cause," said Zang Tiewei, spokesman of the Legislative Affairs Commission under the National People's Congress (NPC).

  • China’s GDP data shows the damage to its economy from “black swan” events

    Third-quarter results show the country continues to grapple with events ranging from power shortage to a developer liquidity crunch.

  • Myanmar junta leader blames opponents for prolonging unrest

    In his first comments since Myanmar's neighbours decided to exclude him from an upcoming ASEAN summit over a lack of commitment to its five-point roadmap, Min Aung Hlaing reiterated the junta's own five-stage plan to restore democracy. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the Feb. 1 coup that plunged Myanmar into deadly chaos, made no mention of the ASEAN decision, but suggested the outlawed National Unity Government (NUG) and armed ethnic groups were trying to sabotage the ASEAN-led peace process.

  • Good, bad, worse: The Sandor Martin-Mikey Garcia shocker, RIP Tony DeMarco

    Good, bad, worse: The Sandor Martin-Mikey Garcia shocker, RIP Tony DeMarco.

  • Washington Hears Echoes of the '50s and Worries: Is This a Cold War With China?

    When Kevin Rudd, the former Australian prime minister and longtime China expert, told a German newsmagazine recently that a Cold War between Beijing and Washington was “probable and not just possible,” his remarks rocketed around the White House, where officials have gone to some lengths to squelch such comparisons. It is true, they concede, that China is emerging as a far broader strategic adversary than the Soviet Union ever was — a technological threat, a military threat, an economic rival. A

  • Gunman who ambushed 3 Texas deputies, killing 1, remains on the run: Police

    A gunman authorities said shot three Texas constable deputies, one fatally, during an "ambush" outside a Houston nightclub remained at large on Sunday afternoon. The incident unfolded around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday outside the 45 Norte Sports Bar in the Independence Heights neighborhood of north Houston, according to the Houston Police Department, which is leading the investigation. Three Harris County Precinct 4 constable deputies were working an extra job at the club when they went outside to address "a disturbance" that "may have been a robbery," Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief James Jones said during a news conference.

  • I advocated to legalize marijuana 40 years ago. A lot has changed, but so much hasn’t | Opinion

    When I first wrote a Viewpoint article for the Miami Herald calling for legalization of recreational marijuana, I had no idea that 40 years later, we would be closer, but not yet there. Legalization seemed inevitable to me in 1981, but the wheels of government and social acceptance grind especially slow when it comes to illegal substances that many see as a “cultural” issue.

  • These players quit basketball during the COVID pandemic. We asked them why

    One of the unforeseen consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic is that several standout basketball players had to find jobs away from the game.

  • Biden Caught on Video Violating D.C. Mask Mandate at Upscale Restaurant

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were seen violating Washington, D.C.’s indoor mask mandate at an upscale Georgetown restaurant on Saturday.

  • The Fight to Save the Salmon

    When you get high enough into the mountains of Idaho, the fish are in the trees. For the past million years or so, sockeye and Chinook salmon have migrated 840 miles upstream from the Pacific Ocean, climbing 6,400 ft. into the Rockies and burning calories in their ruddy flesh from the ocean plankton they have eaten, depositing their eggs in the cool, rocky streams and, when they die, leaving behind nutrients to be absorbed into the Lodgepole pines and Western red cedars. The ancestors of the Nez Perce, the Shoshone-Bannock, the Coeur d’Alene and other Native American tribes built robust societies within that ecosystem.