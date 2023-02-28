Philippine leader urges military to focus on South China Sea

FILE - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during their joint press remarks after their talks at prime minister's official residence in Tokyo, Feb. 9, 2023. Marcos said Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023 the Chinese coast guard’s use of a military-grade laser that briefly blinded some crew aboard a Philippine patrol vessel in the disputed South China Sea was not enough for him to invoke a mutual defense treaty with the United States but added he told China that such aggression should stop. (Kimimasa Mayama/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
13
JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine president said the main mission of his country's military has changed to ensure the protection of its territory as disputes with China and U.S.-China rivalry intensify.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. stressed the urgency of shifting the military’s focus to external defense in a speech before troops Monday afternoon. He spoke two weeks after summoning China's ambassador to protest the use of a military-grade laser by the Chinese coast guard that briefly blinded some of the crew of a Philippine patrol vessel in the South China Sea.

The Philippines condemned the Feb. 6. incident in one of the more than 200 diplomatic protests it has filed against Beijing’s increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waterway since last year.

China has accused the Philippines of intruding into its territory and said its coast guard used a harmless laser to track the Philippine vessel. China claims the South China Sea virtually in its entirety.

“I’m saying that your mission in the AFP has changed,” Marcos told the troops, referring to the Armed Forces of the Philippines. “For many, many years, we were able to maintain that peace and maintain that understanding with all of our neighbors. Now things have begun to change and we must adjust accordingly.”

He said that the country's boundaries were being put into question, "and there are many things that are happening so the air force has a very big mission to fully secure the Philippines.” He also cited “the intensification of the competition between the superpowers.”

Marcos did not offer specifics nor mentioned China in his speech in central Cebu province, but underscored that Philippine foreign policy remains committed to peace.

Despite being a relatively small country, “we still have to fight for the rights of every Filipino because the Philippines is a sovereign nation and the Philippines has a functioning government,” he said.

After decades of combating Muslim and communist insurgencies, the military has begun to focus on defending the country's sea borders. It has launched efforts to modernize in a program that has faced delays and financial constraints.

Many of the weapons and equipment have been aimed to improve its air and sea patrols to guard the archipelago's vast coastline and build a minimal deterrence.

Under a 2014 defense pact with the United States, Marcos recently approved a wider U.S. military presence in the Philippines by allowing rotating batches of American forces to stay in four more Philippine military camps. That's a sharp turnaround from his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who feared that American military footprint could offend Beijing.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have been locked in an increasingly tense territorial standoff in the South China Sea, where U.S. Navy ships and fighter jets have carried out patrols to promote freedom of movement, challenge Beijing’s expansive claims and reassure allies like the Philippines.

The disputes have intensified after China turned seven disputed reefs into missile-protected island bases to bolster its claims. The disputed waters have been regarded as a possible Asian flashpoint and a delicate front in the U.S.-China rivalry in the region.

Recommended Stories

  • Defense Department tells military personnel to stop jumping from planes with U.S. flags in tow

    The U.S. Department of Defense reminded service members that jumping from planes with U.S. flags in tow and flying flags horizontally are prohibited acts.

  • Volkswagen China chief visits Xinjiang plant, sees no sign of forced labour

    Volkswagen is contractually committed to its plant in Xinjiang until 2030, it said on Tuesday, after its China chief made the first visit by senior management to the plant in mid-February and said he saw no signs of forced labour. Ralf Brandstaetter, who has headed the carmaker's China operations since the middle of last year, spent 1-1/2 days on Feb. 16-17 touring the facility with Volkswagen's compliance and external relations chief in China. He spoke at length to seven workers individually - including Han Chinese, Uyghurs and Kazakhs - some through a translator of Volkswagen's choice and some in English, and held shorter discussions with other workers on his tour, which he said occurred without government supervision.

  • Top Japan Diplomat Set to Skip G-20 Meeting, Snubbing India

    (Bloomberg) -- Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is unlikely to attend a meeting of G-20 foreign ministers in India from Wednesday, instead prioritizing parliamentary business, according to a government official. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns t

  • Russia has been able to keep its most effective drone flying over Ukraine thanks to Western-made parts

    The Orlan-10 drone has allowed Russian troops "to rain accurate fire down on Ukrainian formations," according to a British think tank.

  • 3D printer company to pay U.S. up to $27 million for violating export curbs to China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -3D Systems Corp on Monday agreed to pay up to $27 million to settle with the U.S. for illegally exporting to China controlled design drawings for military electronics and spacecraft, among other violations. Rock Hill, South Carolina-based 3D Systems, which provides 3D printing and other services to customers in the U.S. and abroad, emailed design documents, blueprints and technical specification to Quickparts.com, Inc., its then-subsidiary's office in China for price quotes, the Commerce Department said.

  • 'We are glad to see it': White House lauds Saudi Arabia plan to send $400 million to Ukraine

    Saudi Arabia pledges $400 million in energy, infrastructure and financial aid to Ukraine as war with Russia enters second year.

  • US calls on Russia to stay with nuclear weapons treaty

    A top U.S. arms control official on Monday sharply criticized Russia for suspending its participation in the last remaining nuclear weapons treaty, but said Washington will try to work with Moscow to continue its implementation. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week that the country would suspend participation in the New START treaty which obligated both Russia and the U.S. to commit to regular communications on the status of their nuclear arsenals, allow regular on-site inspections and abide by caps on the number of deployed and non-deployed warheads of each side.

  • Popular Chinese-owned store in Kenya shuts doors after rival traders complain about prices

    A newly opened Chinese-owned supermarket in the Kenyan capital has temporarily shut its doors after competitors alleged that it was driving them out of business with low-priced goods. China Square, located at Unicity Mall, 18km (11 miles) northeast of the Kenyan capital, said on Sunday that it would stop operations temporarily "to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy". China Square owner Lei Cheng said the company would also be "considering the possibility of cooperating with

  • China Urges Calm in Henan After Woman’s Killing Sparks Protest

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities in the central province of Henan are urging residents to remain calm after a woman’s killing prompted crowds to clash with local police. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeTD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Goldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as Solomon Put to TestAnger

  • The War in Ukraine Is Accelerating the Global Drive Toward Killer Robots

    The U.S. military is intensifying its commitment to the development and use of autonomous weapons, as confirmed by an update to a Department of Defense directive. The update, released Jan. 25, 2023, is the first in a decade to focus on artificial intelligence autonomous weapons. It follows a related implementation plan released by NATO on Oct. 13, 2022, that is aimed at preserving the alliance’s “technological edge” in what are sometimes called “killer robots.”

  • Why Latvia Donated Quads and Electric Scooters to the Ukraine War Effort

    A soldier can only be so intimidating when standing on an electric scooter. In bulky brown coats and forest-green pants, a quartet of Latvian soldiers demonstrate the ease of their Mosphera scooters. The vehicles, made in Liepajā, Latvia, were part of an arms transfer from that country to Ukraine, part of the ongoing effort of the Baltic nation, together with others, to ensure Ukraine has the tools to fight and win against Russia.

  • Putin allows Defence Ministry to reassert control over all Russian forces in Ukraine

    Vladimir Putin has allowed the Ministry of Defence of Russia to reassert its control over all Russian forces in Ukraine. Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW) Quote: "Once the bulk of the 300,000 mobilised reservists had arrived with units in Ukraine, Putin began allowing the Russian MoD to reassert its primacy over all Russian forces.

  • Russian warlord's fiery feud with Putin's generals threatens to bury Russia's ambitions

    Yevgeny Prigozhin has increasingly put himself at odds with the Russian military establishment, openly criticizing failures in Ukraine to boost his own profile.

  • Ukrainian defenders shoot down 11 Shahed UAVs at night, of which 9 around Kyiv

    The Defence Forces of Ukraine shot down 11 Shahed Iranian-made kamikaze drones on the night of 26 February. In total, the Russians used 14 drones for the air attack. Sources: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Kyiv City Military Administration on Telegram Quote: "At night, from 23:00 until the morning, the Russian invaders used 14 Shahed UAVs on the territory of Ukraine.

  • China Panics in Email Over U.S. Delegation’s Trip to Taiwan

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily BeastBeijing is already enraged over the latest American Congressional delegation to visit Taiwan, The Daily Beast has learned.China sent a letter at the conclusion of a Congressional trip to Taiwan to Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-MA) to express “serious concern” about the visit, which he made alongside Reps. Ro Khanna (D-CA), Tony Gonzales (R-TX), and Jonathan Jackson (D-IL).“It was reported that Congressman Jake Auchincloss recently visited Taiwan an

  • ‘A time bomb’: India’s sinking holy town faces grim future

    Inside a shrine overlooking snow-capped mountains, Hindu priests heaped spoonfuls of puffed rice and ghee into a crackling fire. For months, the roughly 20,000 residents in Joshimath, burrowed in the Himalayas and revered by Hindu and Sikh pilgrims, have watched the earth slowly swallow their community. The holy town was built on piles of debris left behind by landslides and earthquakes.

  • AP source: Lakers bracing for James to miss multiple weeks

    LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers may miss multiple weeks with an injury to his right foot, a person familiar with the situation said Monday night. The full extent of the injury is not yet known and more test results were pending, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither James nor the Lakers announced anything about a long-term absence. The Lakers had already ruled James — the NBA's all-time leading scorer — out for Tuesday's game at Memphis with what they called right foot soreness.

  • Russia, Iran sending top envoys to UN's human rights council

    U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will help kick off the latest and longest-ever session of the U.N.'s top human rights body on Monday, with Iran's foreign minister, a senior Russian envoy, and the top diplomats of France and Germany among scores of leaders set to take part. The more than five-week session of the Human Rights Council opens as the world grapples with rights concerns including Russia's war in Ukraine, repression of dissent in Russia and Belarus, new violence between Palestinians and Israelis, and efforts to solidify a peace deal in Ethiopia that ended two years of conflict between the national government and rebels in the Tigray region.

  • Activision Blizzard Full Year 2022 Earnings: Revenues Beat Expectations, EPS Lags

    Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$7.53b (down 14% from FY...

  • 'We keep progressing': Lakers takeaways after beating Dallas

    'Just trying to keep building in that right direction as we keep progressing,' said Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt after win at Dallas on Sunday.