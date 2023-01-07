Philippine military chief replaced by retiring general

FILE - Philippine military chief Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro speaks during a ceremony to mark U.S. Veterans Day at the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in Manila, Philippines, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, cut short the term of Bacarro who he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday cut short the term of the military chief of staff he appointed five months ago and replaced him with a retiring general without explaining the surprise move.

Marcos’s office announced the replacement of Lt. Gen. Bartolome Bacarro, who had received the highest military award for combat bravery when he was a young army officer, in a statement late Friday that did not specify any reason for the change in military leadership. Bacarro’s three-year term was supposed to end in August 2025.

Lt. Gen. Andres Centino, the military chief of staff who Bacarro replaced in August last year, was installed by Marcos to the top post of the 144,000-strong armed forces. Centino, who was due to retire next month, was chosen over a dozen senior generals and will have a fresh three-year term.

Asked for reaction on his removal, Bacarro told reporters without elaborating Friday night in a text message that the military would support the new military chief.

A new law that took effect last year fixed the term of the military chief of staff to three years to allow a top general more time to initiate reforms and press a years-long campaign to modernize a long-underfunded military confronting Muslim and communist insurgencies and increasingly aggressive actions by China in the disputed South China Sea, where the Philippines lays claim to contested islands, islets and reefs with other coastal states.

The appointment of military chiefs is a touchy decision in a military that has a history of restiveness, failed coup attempts, past corruption scandals and accusations of human rights violations. Efforts have been made for years to instill professionalism in the military and insulate it from the country’s traditionally chaotic and corruption-tainted politics.

In a turnover of command ceremony at the main military camp in the capital on Saturday, Bacarro handed a saber symbolizing military leadership to Centino and thanked the military, his family and the president. Marcos did not attend the ceremony but was represented by his close advisers, including Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.

Bersamin stressed in a speech how he was impressed by the smooth military leadership transition, which he said should be emulated by politicians to avoid disruptive post-election unrest like what has happened in America.

“Continue with this tradition, where you respect each other, where you give so much consideration to the qualifications of your fellow officers in order to enable your organization … to move forward instead of looking back,” Bersamin said.

Marcos, he said, had asked him and other key presidential advisers to show the “highest respect” to Bacarro for his battlefield exploits and hinted the general may be given another government post after the end of his military career.

In 1991, Bacarro received a medal of valor from the military for thwarting an attack by about 150 communist guerrillas on a northern Philippine town despite his smaller force. Wounded in the thigh by rebel fire, he commandeered a dump truck and rammed a fence to allow government militiamen, who were pinned down, to escape.

Recommended Stories

  • Netizens poke fun at ‘dinosaur' lechon served at Filipino family’s NYE dinner

    An image of a massive lechon baka — roasted calf — served at a Filipino family’s New Year’s Eve dinner went viral on social media. Facebook user John Elbert Flores Hizon shared the photo of the lechon, which appears to occupy the entire dining table, on the Facebook page “Homepaslupa Buddies 3.0.” “I just want to flex my affluent cousin Apple Flores who served a dinosaur on New Year’s Eve,” Hizon wrote in Filipino.

  • Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service by himself in Kremlin

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday attended an Orthodox Church Christmas service by himself inside a Kremlin cathedral rather than joining other worshippers in a public celebration. Russia's RIA news agency said it was the first time in years that Putin had marked Christmas in Moscow rather than in the region around the capital. State television showed two live clips of Putin inside the gilded Cathedral of the Annunciation as Orthodox priests conducted the midnight service, known as the Divine Liturgy.

  • Another 15 train cars transporting Russian soldiers arrived in Belarus

    About 800 Russian soldiers arrived in Belarus inside 15 train cars on the night of 5-6 January. The Russian Federation has also sent three more trains loaded with equipment and personnel to Belarus during the past day.

  • The new F-15EX took a 'major step' closer to carrying more air-to-air missiles than all other US Air Force fighters in testing

    A pilot who fired one of the missiles during the recent test mission called the event a "milestone" for the aircraft's missile payload capabilities.

  • Protesters storm Tesla store in China after price cuts

    STORY: Video showed crowds chanting outside the shop. Some Tesla owners in China who took delivery in recent months expressed anger on social media that they did not qualify for the reduced prices.Tesla also cut prices on its best-selling Model Y and Model 3 electric vehicles in Japan, South Korea and Australia in what a person with direct knowledge of the plan said was part of an effort to help stoke demand for output from its Shanghai factory, its single largest production hub.The shift is the first major move by Tesla since appointing its lead executive for China and Asia, Tom Zhu, to oversee global output and deliveries that have been at the heart of the company's recent challenges after falling short of its 2022 delivery target.Reuters was able to verify the location of the protest video by matching the features of the store and its surroundings visible in the video, with features of the store and its surroundings visible on Baidu Maps and in social media posts on Chinese social media app DianPing.Reuters confirmed the current location of the store, which cannot be seen on Baidu Map’s Panorama feature or on Google maps, by speaking to employees of the store. Reuters was not independently able to verify the date on which the video and the pictures were shot.

  • China's 'great migration' kicks-off under shadow of COVID

    China on Saturday marked the first day of "chun yun", the 40-day period of Lunar New Year travel known pre-pandemic as the world's largest annual migration of people, bracing for a huge increase in travellers and the spread of COVID-19 infections. This Lunar New Year public holiday, which officially runs from Jan. 21, will be the first since 2020 without domestic travel restrictions. Over the last month China has seen the dramatic dismantling of its "zero-COVID" regime following historic protests against a policy that included frequent testing, restricted movement, mass lockdowns and heavy damage to the world's No.2 economy.

  • Russia's Medvedev snaps back after U.S. appeal over Ukraine war

    Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev on Thursday warned the United States that hypersonic missiles would soon be close to NATO's shores after the U.S. embassy said in a video it stood in solidarity with Russians who opposed the war in Ukraine. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered one of the most deadly wars in Europe since World War Two and the deepest crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. "The main gift for the New Year with an ammunition package of Zircon missiles left yesterday for the shores of NATO countries," Medvedev said, referring to President Vladimir Putin's deployment of a warship with hypersonic cruise missiles to the Atlantic.

  • Breaking ranks, Macron’s gift of tanks to Ukraine puts Western alliance under pressure to give Zelensky what he needs to end the war

    The French president’s move heightens the pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to approve allies’ transfer of German-built Leopard battle tanks.

  • Zelenskyy to Russians: Free yourself from fear of one person at least for Christmas

    President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has addressed the Russians and called on them to find the courage to free themselves, at least for Christmas, from their shameful fear of one man in the Kremlin who is destroying their country.

  • Kim Jong Un parades a new generation, releases more images of young daughter, rows of missiles

    This is the third time that the North Korean dictator has included his daughter, whose name is believed to be Kim Ju Ae, in his rare public appearances.

  • China Covid: Celebrity deaths spark fears over death toll

    News of public figures' deaths has sparked speculation about greater losses than officials have reported.

  • WATCH: Safari tourists chased by rhinos in bone-chilling videos at Indian parks

    Two videos from Dec. 2022 in India show rhinos charging after safari tourists in an effort to defend its territory, each time sending the tourists into a wild panic.

  • Warriors' Steph Curry offers thoughtful answer on if Klay Thompson is 'back'

    Steph Curry offered an insightful response to the question of whether or not Klay Thompson officially is "back" after the sharpshooter's recent success.

  • Estados Unidos endurece medidas contra inmigrantes que crucen de forma ilegal al país

    Como parte del nuevo programa migratorio, el presidente Joe Biden anunció nuevas medidas contra quienes entren de forma ilegal al país.

  • Netflix Unveils Official Trailer for Upcoming Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Comedy, 'You People'

    Netflix has dropped the full trailer for Kenya Barris' upcoming comedy, You People. The film...

  • Watch Netflix's Official Trailer for ‘You People’ Starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London

    Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for the new comedy 'You People,' which stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, and more.

  • 2022 Year in Review: Business

    The business topics in 2022 that affected the South Bend area.

  • Texas men's basketball head coach Chris Beard fired following domestic violence charge

    Chris Beard was arrested on Dec. 12 for alleged assault, police said. He was later released after posting his $10,000 bond.

  • VinFast, Vietnamese Startup, Says Americans Can Get Its EVs This Year

    VinFast VF6 and VF7 reservations will open in March for U.S. buyers, with deliveries promised starting around the end of the year.

  • 2 Great Stocks Warren Buffett Should Buy in 2023

    While we don't know exactly what stocks are on Warren Buffett's radar, there are some that certainly have characteristics the Oracle of Omaha tends to find attractive. In this video, Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP®, and Tyler Crowe discuss two stocks that could be an excellent fit for Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.