Philippine military's worst air disaster kills 50, wounds 49

JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine troops found the last five dead from the crash of a transport aircraft in the south, raising the death toll to 50 in the military's worst air disaster, officials said Monday. 

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was carrying 96 mostly combat troops when it overshot the runway while landing Sunday at the Jolo airport in Sulu province, military officials said. It slammed into a coconut grove beyond the airport and burst into flames in a noontime disaster witnessed by horrified soldiers and villagers.

Troops, police and firefighters rescued 49 military personnel, including a few who jumped off the aircraft before it exploded and was gutted by fire. Seven people on the ground were hit by aircraft parts and debris, and three of them died, the military said.

The Lockheed C-130 Hercules was one of two refurbished U.S. Air Force aircraft handed over to the Philippines, Washington’s oldest treaty ally in Asia, as part of military assistance this year. 

The aircraft earlier had carried two-star Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr., his wife and three children from Manila to southern Cagayan de Oro city, where he’s set to become the new military regional commander on Monday. 

Those who boarded the C-130 in Cagayan de Oro for the flight to Sulu were army troops, many of them newly trained recruits, to be deployed in the battle against Abu Sayyaf militants in the south.

Brawner was stunned to learn the plane he’d just flown on had crashed. “We’re very thankful that we were spared, but extremely sad that so many lost their lives,” Brawner told The Associated Press. 

A video taken by troops showed the aircraft landing in clear weather then vanishing beyond the airport. “It vanished, it vanished,” one soldier exclaims. Dark gray smoke later billowed from the crash site in a wooded area as the troops, yell, “It fell, it fell” and let off curses in horror.

“They were supposed to join us in our fight against terrorism,” Sulu military commander Maj. Gen. William Gonzales said. Government forces have been battling Abu Sayyaf militants in the predominantly Muslim province of Sulu for decades. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash and investigators were looking for the C-130’s black boxes containing the cockpit voice and flight data recorders.

Regional military commander Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan said it was unlikely that the aircraft took hostile fire. Military chief of staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana told reporters Sunday that “the plane missed the runway and it was trying to regain power but failed and crashed.”

An air force official told The AP that the Jolo runway is shorter than most others in the country, making it more difficult for pilots to adjust if an aircraft misses the landing spot. The official, who has flown military aircraft to and from Jolo several times, spoke on condition of anonymity because of a lack of authority to speak publicly.

President Rodrigo Duterte expanded the military presence in Sulu to a full division in late 2018, deploying hundreds of additional troops, air force aircraft and other combat equipment after vowing to wipe out Abu Sayyaf. The small but brutal group has been blacklisted by the U.S. and the Philippines as a terrorist organization for ransom kidnappings, bombings and beheadings.

Before Sunday, the Philippine air force's deadliest disaster was a crash in a rice field north of Manila in 1971 that killed 40 military personnel, military historian Jose Custodio said.

A recently delivered S-701 Blackhawk helicopter crashed more than a week ago near Clark freeport, a former U.S. air base, killing all six air force personnel on board. 

The Philippine government has struggled for years to modernize its military, one of Asia’s least equipped, as it dealt with decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies and territorial rifts with China and other claimant countries in the South China Sea.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines orders probe after military plane crash kills 50

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine authorities ordered on Monday an investigation into the crash of an Air Force plane that overshot a runway killing 47 soldiers on board, three civilians on the ground and injuring dozens. Some passengers on the Lockheed C-130 jumped free seconds before the plane crashed and burst into flames on the weekend, officials cited witnesses as saying. The aircraft, carrying recently graduated troops bound for counter-insurgency operations, had been trying to land at Jolo airport in southern Sulu province.

  • Philippine military plane crashes, 17 dead, 40 rescued

    The Philippine defense secretary says at least 17 people have been killed and 40 rescued in the crash of a Philippine air force C-130 aircraft carrying troops in a southern province. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said rescue efforts are ongoing. Chief of Staff Gen. Cirilito Sobejana did not immediately say how many people were on board the aircraft and if there were casualties after it crashed on landing shortly before noon in Bangkal village in the mountainous town of Patikul in Sulu province.

  • Some Philippine troops jump before military plane crashes in flames, killing at least 45

    MANILA (Reuters) -A Philippines Air Force troop plane crashed and broke up in flames on a southern island on Sunday, killing at least 45 people after some jumped free, officials said, in the country's worst military air disaster in nearly 30 years. The plane had attempted to land at Jolo airport, but overshot the runway without touching down. "A number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused by the crash," the Joint Task Force Sulu said in a statement.

  • Dozens killed in Philippine military plane crash

    The aircraft was carrying 96 people, mostly troops, when it overshot a runway on Sunday.

  • At Least 31 Killed in Crash of Philippine Military Transporter Plane

    Philippine news reports citing officials said at least 31 people were killed and dozens wounded on July 4 when a C-130 aircraft crashed near the village of Bangkal while attempting to land at Jolo airport.The Philippine Department of National Defense said at least 84 armed forces personnel were on board, as well as three pilots and five crew members.However, Rappler said a total of 96 people were on board.More than 50 people were taken to hospital. Credit: Bogs Muhajiran via Storyful

  • 2011 NBA re-draft: The way it should have been

    The 2011 NBA draft wound up having a good amount of high-level talent in it, though it came from places not many were expecting. Overall, that class has had seven players turn into All-Stars, but interestingly enough, only one of them was taken ...

  • Israel arrests Palestinian rights lawyer who protested Abbas

    A Palestinian human rights lawyer was detained by Israeli forces early Sunday after taking part in a protest in the occupied West Bank against Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, his rights group said. The Independent Commission for Human Rights said Farid al-Atrash was detained at an Israeli checkpoint while returning from a protest against the Palestinian Authority in Ramallah, where the PA is headquartered. It said al-Atrash was transferred to Israel's Hadassah Hospital.

  • DeSantis will not attend Trump rally in Florida, citing ‘duty’ to collapsed condominium residents

    Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will not be in attendance at former President Donald Trump's rally Saturday in Sarasota.

  • Bucks hope Antetokounmpo can return for long-awaited Finals

    The Milwaukee Bucks proved they were good enough to wrap up the Eastern Conference finals without their best player. Now the Bucks face a quick turnaround before Game 1 of the NBA Finals at the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. It's not known if that leaves Giannis Antetokounmpo sufficient time to recover from his hyperextended left knee that prevented him from playing in the final two games of the series against the Atlanta Hawks.

  • Ukraine sparks fury with plans to make female soldiers march in heels at military parade

    Ukraine's defense ministry is insisting on the footwear for women troops - many of whom have seen combat - to celebrate 30 years of independence.

  • At least 29 dead in Philippines military plane crash

    A military plane carrying dozens of troops to fight terrorism in the southern Philippines crashed after missing a runway on Sunday, killing at least 29 people. Some 40 were rescued. The C-130 transport plane had 92 people on board, including three pilots and five crew with the rest army personnel, according to the country’s defence secretary Delfin Lorenzana. The plane came down in a village in a mountainous area, turning into a burning wreckage with parts spread out among the trees. The chief o

  • 2 Chinese astronauts completed a 7-hour spacewalk on Sunday, marking the country's first successful spacewalk since 2008

    Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo spent seven hours outside the station installing a panoramic camera and a 50-foot robotic arm.

  • Dr. Fauci Just Warned of COVID "Spikes" Here

    The progress so far in the fight against COVID has been a public health miracle, experts agree—but the deaths, while slowing, aren't stopping. Vaccination rates are decreasing quickly, while a new COVID-19 variant, called Delta, is proving more dangerous. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Meet the Press with host Chuck Todd to sound an alarm about where there will be spikes—and

  • Search and rescue at collapsed Surfside condo suspended ahead of demolition, tropical storm

    SURFSIDE, Fla. (Reuters) -The search for survivors and remains of the dead were suspended Saturday at the partially collapsed Miami-area condo as officials prepare to demolish the remaining structure ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa. The demolition of the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside could happen as soon as Sunday, officials said. "We don't have a specific time for the demolition," said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

  • Rocket Mortgage Classic Sunday tee times and TV info

    Everything you need to know for Sunday's final round at Detroit Golf Club.

  • Afghans worry about security as U.S. exits

    As American troops left their main military base in Afghanistan on Friday, marking a symbolic end to the longest war in U.S. history, locals living in the shadow of the base and in nearby Kabul were bracing for what comes next.Violence has been raging throughout Afghanistan in the weeks since President Joe Biden announced troops would withdraw unconditionally by Sept. 11.With peace talks in Qatar stuttering, and roughly a quarter of the country's districts having fallen to the Taliban in recent weeks according to one study, many are concerned that chaos looms.Kabul Resident, Abdul Sediq Joyenda says those with enough money are fleeing the country as American troops leave and citizens arm themselves.A mechanic in Bagram named Mir expressed a sense of sadness and futility, saying, "What was the point of all the destruction, killing and misery they brought us?"Kabul Resident, Ezmarai Wafa fears the Taliban will seize the moment."Not only me, but all Afghans are worried that the Taliban will take over Afghanistan as U.S. troops leave the country. No one in Afghanistan is completely satisfied with the Taliban. From the day the issue of the withdrawal of foreign troops arose, it has had negative impact on daily work of people."Security experts like Dawlat Waziri believe that despite the surge in violence, it was unlikely that the Taliban could take power because, in his words, "no one will accept them."More than 3,500 foreign troops have been killed in the two-decades long war, which has claimed over 100,000 civilians since 2009 alone, according to United Nations records.

  • Emma Raducanu produces stunning display to reach last 16 at Wimbledon

    The 18-year-old is into the second week at SW19.

  • Amazon's 4th of July sale is spectacular — shop these deals before they sell out!

    Samsung, Sony, Nintendo, Apple, Xbox, Cuisinart, Hoover, Purell — save up to over 80 percent for the 4th of July!

  • Jim Acosta Digs Up Old Trump Boast That Doesn't Sit So Well With His Latest Tax Excuses

    The former president said he didn't know about certain tax "stuff" at a Florida rally after his company was indicted for tax fraud.

  • Trump’s Sarasota Rally Trolled by Plane Flashing ‘Loser-Palooza’ Sign (Video)

    Donald Trump’s “Save America” rally in Sarasota, Florida, on Saturday night was once again met by a throng of his supporters — and a plane flying overhead with a scrolling neon sign dubbing the event “Loser-Palooza.” “These are loser rallies where the biggest loser of them all whines, further incriminates himself, and rants and raves like a lunatic,” Brett Meiselas of MeidasTouch, the company responsible for the plane tells TheWrap. “The name ‘loser palooza’ describes it perfectly and we thought