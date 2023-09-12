Philippine Nobel laureate Ressa cleared of tax fraud

STORY: Ressa, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021 alongside a Russian journalist, is head of Rappler, which earned a reputation for its intense scrutiny of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his deadly war on drugs.

Ressa's acquittal was expected after she was cleared of similar tax charges nine months ago.

Ressa, 59, is currently on bail and was convicted in 2020 for cyber libel in one of several cases against the website filed by government agencies. She maintained those cases were politically motivated.