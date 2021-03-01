Philippine Peso Eyes Technical Support in Yield Storm

Philippine Peso Eyes Technical Support in Yield Storm

David Finnerty
(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has been under siege from rising Treasury yields and buoyant crude prices. But technicals may offer some support.

The peso slumped to its lowest level in six months last week following an extension of coronavirus-led curbs in the nation and delays in vaccine rollouts. The 10-year Treasury yield’s surge to 1.6% added to the bearish sentiment.

Still, losses have been limited to near the dollar-peso’s 200-day moving average so far, spurring hopes that the barrier may hold at least in the near term. The pair’s relative strength index, a momentum indicator, is in the overbought territory, providing further support to the Philippine currency.

Still, expectations that U.S. yields will rise further is keeping sentiment cautious toward the peso. Especially after the rout in emerging market assets on Friday brought back memories of the 2013 taper tantrum among investors.

“How U.S. yields evolve from here and the broad USD picture will be the key driver of USD/PHP,” said Irene Cheung, a currency strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. She sees the peso at 48.30 per dollar at the end of the quarter.

The peso is among Southeast Asia’s worst performing currencies this year. It’s declined 1.1% in February to 48.59 as global funds sold $171 million of Philippine stocks during this period.

Inflation Focus

Technical factors supporting the peso are likely to come into focus once again on Friday, when February inflation data is due. If price pressures quickened, this could erode the nation’s real yields and weigh on the currency.

Comments from Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno that the rise in the nation’s consumer prices is temporary will also be put to the test. A Bloomberg survey forecasts inflation quickened to 4.8% in February, which would be the fastest since December 2018.

“Rising inflation has pushed Philippines’ real rates into the negative territory,” said Divya Devesh, head of Asean and South-Asia currency research at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore. “Depressed real rates and elevated real effective exchange rate is a negative for the PHP,” he said, adding that the peso may fall toward 49.50 per dollar this year.

Below are the key Asian economic data and events due this week:

Tuesday, March 2: RBA policy decision, Australia building approvals and 4Q BoP current account balance, net exports of GDP, New Zealand 4Q terms of trade, Japan jobless rate and 4Q capita spending, South Korea industrial productionWednesday, March 3: Australia 4Q GDP, New Zealand building permits, China Caixin services PMIThursday, March 4: Australia retail sales and trade balance, RBNZ Governor. Orr speaks, South Korea CPI and 4Q GDP, BNM policy decision, Thailand consumer confidenceFriday, March 5: New Zealand 4Q volume of all buildings, Philippine CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPI

(Corrects analyst forecast for peso in ninth paragraph and clarifies peso move in sixth paragraph was for February.)

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold rebounded after its biggest monthly slump since late 2016 as the dollar retreated and investor focus remained on bond yields and the outlook for growth.Last week’s sell-off in global bonds stabilized after central banks from Asia to Europe provided reassurance that policy support remains in place. That’s helped to somewhat calm markets and pull Treasury yields back from their highest level in a year. Bets on accelerating inflation are raising concerns that there could be a pullback in monetary policy support despite assurances from the Federal Reserve that higher yields reflect economic optimism for a solid recovery.Gold is rising “on expectations that Treasury yields have peaked for the time being,” said Avtar Sandu, a senior manager for commodities at Phillip Futures Pte. “Deep corrections of prices due to short-term fluctuations are viewed as buying opportunities.”Bullion’s had a rocky start to the year as the higher Treasury yields weighed on demand for the non-interest-bearing metal and as the roll-out of vaccinations worldwide spurred optimism about a recovery from the pandemic. Over the weekend, the U.S. House of Representatives passed President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid package and the bill now heads to the Senate.Spot gold rose 1.2% to $1,754.81 an ounce by 6:53 a.m. in London, after slumping 2.1% to the lowest close since mid-June on Friday. That brought the loss in February to 6.2%, the most since November 2016. Silver, platinum and palladium all climbed. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%.“Bond markets continue to signal the end of the interest rate reduction cycle,” said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets. “If the inflationary pressures reflected by sharply lower bond prices are evident by mid-year, central banks will have little choice but to wind back their current support. A falling gold price shows that the main concerns are about higher rates, over-riding any safe haven attraction to the yellow metal.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

