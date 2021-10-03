Philippine Peso’s Losing Streak Sends It Toward Two-Year Low

David Finnerty
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso has fallen for three straight quarters and hit a 17-month low last week. The bad news doesn’t end there.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Technicals suggest the currency could test its 2019 trough by year-end, with a dovish central bank adding to the pressure. Falling real yields, equity outflows and high oil prices also conspire against the peso.

The Philippine currency has unwound all of last year’s gains as surging virus infections and a stronger greenback take a toll. The peso underperformed most of its Asian peers last quarter but the authorities are likely to embrace the weakness given the boost it will deliver to exports.

The peso dropped more than 4% last quarter and has bearishly breached support at 50.67, its August low. It could approach 51.81, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its October 2018 to June 2021 advance against the dollar.

If it falls below that level, it may head toward 52.81 this quarter, the 76.4% retracement of the Fibonacci move which is near its 2019 low of 53.04.

“USD/PHP at 51.00 signals the dollar bulls are well in control,” said Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO Unibank Inc in Manila. “Should this bullish dollar momentum persist, it could try the 51.50 levels in the near-term.”

Real Yields

The peso already has the central bank’s implicit nod to drop further. The expectations of businesses and consumers for the currency to depreciate against the dollar are in line with policy makers’ views, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Senior Assistant Governor Iluminada Sicat said last month.

September inflation data due Tuesday may add fuel to the fire. Consumer-price growth likely accelerated to a range of 4.8% to 5.6% during the month, driven by higher costs of oil, electricity and other basic goods, central bank Governor Benjamin Diokno said.

Prices climbed 4.9% in August from a year earlier, the fastest pace since 2018, and a Bloomberg survey of economists forecasts a 5.1% gain in September. The quickening pressures are likely to erode the nation’s real yields.

Finally, a recent rally in energy prices is also weighing on the currency as the Philippines is a net oil importer. Outflows are an added source of pressure, with global funds withdrawing almost $200 million from local equities last quarter.

Here are the key Asian economic data due this week:

  • Monday, Oct. 4: Singapore PMI

  • Tuesday, Oct. 5: RBA rate decision and Australia trade balance, Philippine CPI, Japan services PMI, South Korea CPI, Singapore retail sales, Thailand CPI

  • Wednesday, Oct. 6: RBNZ rate decision, Taiwan CPI

  • Thursday, Oct. 7: South Korea BoP current account balance

  • Friday, Oct. 8: RBI rate decision, China Caixin services PMI, RBA financial stability review, Japan household spending, labor cash earnings and BoP current account balance, Taiwan trade balance

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Is Netflix Stock A Buy Before Video Streamer's Q3 Earnings Report?

    Internet television network Netflix has taken a commanding lead in the streaming video market and investors have bid up the company's stock as a result. But is Netflix stock a buy right now?

  • Is Roku Stock A Buy Ahead Of Streaming Platform's Q3 Report?

    Streaming video platform Roku is the on-ramp to internet television for many consumers. Investors have taken notice of its key position in the market. But is Roku stock a buy right now?

  • Massive Oil Spill Washes Up on Southern California’s Beaches

    (Bloomberg) -- California beaches in Northern Orange County were closed and wetlands contaminated by a huge oil spill caused by a broken pipeline off the coast.Most Read from BloombergReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export IndustryAbout 3,000 barrels of oil le

  • 3 Sinking Stocks Cathie Wood Keeps Buying Anyway

    What do the world's most confident investors do when their favorite stocks dive along with the rest of the stock market? If you're Cathie Wood, the CEO and founder of ARK Invest you do some bargain shopping. Rising interest rates in the U.S. and a financial crisis in China have been driving down shares of the exchange-traded funds (ETFs) Cathie Wood manages for ARK Invest.

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next 10 Years

    While some popular cannabis companies have sorely disappointed investors, these stocks have what it takes to keep generating returns for the long term.

  • Why Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell Your Crypto

    Jim Cramer is not one of those financial experts who consistently warns against buying cryptocurrency. The Mad Money host and former hedge fund manager told fans this year that he owns both Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH). What does Evergrande have to do with crypto?

  • BofA warns oil could hit $100 this winter and spur crisis — protect yourself this way

    BofA's red flag could mean a huge profit opportunity for investors.

  • These 5 Dividend Stocks Pay $71 Billion a Year, Combined, to Their Shareholders

    Back in 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual return of companies initiating and growing their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to companies that didn't offer a dividend over the same time frame. In total, the dividend-paying stocks averaged a 9.5% annualized return over four decades, compared to a meager 1.6% annualized return for the non-dividend stocks. While there are no shortage of dividend stocks for income investors to choose from, the following five companies are truly in a league of their own.

  • Why There's Never Been a Better Time to Buy Lucid Group Stock

    It seems like every week up-and-coming electric vehicle (EV) company Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) makes headlines. On Sep.16 Lucid was crowned the king of range as its Lucid Air Dream Edition sedan got an official Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-rated range of 520 miles -- the highest of any EV ever rated by the EPA. It was all quiet on the western front until Lucid announced late Tuesday afternoon that it had officially started mass production of the Lucid Air, and will begin customer deliveries in late October.

  • Food stamps just got boosted by a record 30% — here's what it means for families

    A huge change has come to the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

  • This Reliable Dividend Utility Looks Cheap

    The yield on this utility stock has spiked in recent months, and now the stock is starting to look pretty attractive to dividend investors.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • This Under-the-Radar Pharma Company Could Be a Bargain Hunter's Dream

    Companies touting successful treatment candidates to fight COVID-19 are in the healthcare spotlight, gaining the attention of investors. This includes biotech companies such as iBio (NYSEMKT: IBIO), an innovator specializing in the manufacturing and production of antibodies and vaccines under development. Now, a brief renewed interest from investors is the result of exclusive licensing deals and positive pre-clinical studies involving its most promising candidates.

  • 3 Dividend Kings That Belong in Every Retirement Portfolio

    It takes a special kind of business to increase its payment to its shareholders for over five consecutive decades.

  • Chevron or Exxon, Which Should Dividend Investors Own Today?

    These giant U.S. oil companies are sporting huge yields, but one of them stands ahead of the other for dividend investors. Here's why.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    “The rate of inflation in the U.S. rose again in July and drove the increase over the past year to a 30-year high,” MarketWatch’s Jeffrey Bartash reported in August. For investors, that news was, no doubt, worrisome, so we looked at what two financial bigwigs, Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi, as well as other pros, have told investors in the past about dealing with inflation (psst: both say you need to keep investing in stocks.) Here (and below) are Bankrate’s list of featured investing products for September. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • 2 Leading Telehealth Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Beyond

    For millions of people seeking healthcare, telehealth is a no-brainer. Why bother going to the doctor in person when you could pick up your phone or computer and get the same standard of care remotely? In the past, getting the same standard of care remotely simply wasn't possible, but now that's changing -- and investors who act now can benefit from businesses that are on the cutting edge of the changes.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Staar Surgical Co. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist

    Danny Vena (Roku): There's little doubt that cord-cutting has reached epic proportions. The migration to streaming is undeniable and the biggest beneficiary of this trend is Roku. Roku provides a host of boxes and devices that provide access to all the major streaming services, but it doesn't stop there.

  • It Might Not Be A Great Idea To Buy AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) For Its Next Dividend

    It looks like AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business...