Philippine Peso Tumbles to 16-Year Low on Dovish Policy Stance

Karl Lester M. Yap
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso slumped to its lowest level in more than 16 years on Wednesday as the pace of the central bank’s policy tightening lagged that of the Federal Reserve.

The peso dropped as much as 0.7% to 54.635 per dollar, its weakest level since November 2005. Analysts from Bank of the Philippine Islands and BDO Unibank Inc. say it may depreciate past its record low of 56.45 this year.

The central bank’s incoming governor Felipe Medalla has flagged a gradual pace of rate increases, which would amplify the pressure of a stronger dollar on the local currency. The peso’s predicament is emblematic of the challenges confronting developing Asian currencies as the Fed’s aggressive policy stance erodes their yield advantage.

“The peso is vulnerable to a new record low, given the Fed’s aggressiveness and if Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas only does gradual hikes,” said Jonathan Ravelas, chief market strategist at BDO in Manila.

In order to stave off the pressure from a stronger dollar, BPI said the Philippine central bank needs to raise rates by at least half the magnitude of the increases in the US this year, while BDO said two consecutive 50-basis-point hikes are warranted.

Eight of 25 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect an increase of 50 basis points at Thursday’s policy meeting, while the rest see a 25-basis point hike. Medalla has signaled that policy makers will opt for 25 basis-point increases for the meeting this week and the one in August.

