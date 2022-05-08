Philippine police say country 'relatively peaceful' ahead of election

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rodrigo Duterte
    Rodrigo Duterte
    Filipino politician and the 16th President of the Philippines
  • Leni Robredo
    Leni Robredo
    14th Vice President of the Philippines
  • Ferdinand Marcos
    Ferdinand Marcos
    Filipino politician

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine police said on Sunday the country's overall situation ahead of the May 9 general election remained "relatively peaceful", despite some shooting incidents and other poll-related offences that they consider to be isolated.

Filipinos will vote on Monday to choose President Rodrigo Duterte's successor, a vice president, 12 senators, hundreds of congressmen, and thousands of governors, mayors and provincial and city councillors.

The presidential election is shaping up as a rematch between Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the country's late dictator, and incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo, the human rights lawyer who narrowly beat him in the 2016 vice presidential contest.

Three months of divisive campaigning ended on Saturday, with Marcos and Robredo making last-ditch bids to sway undecided voters with patriotic, upbeat messages.

"One day before the conduct of the actual election, we are considering our preparation and the situation as relatively peaceful," Philippine National Police Spokesperson Jean Fajardo said in a media briefing.

The police have recorded 16 election-related offences since the campaign season began, including two cases of shooting incidents between supporters of rival local candidates in Nueva Ecija and Ilocos Sur provinces, she said.

"These are good indicators, these are good numbers," Fajardo said, comparing the police data with the 133 recorded cases during the 2016 general election and the 60 recorded cases during the 2019 mid-term polls.

The police have also recorded more than 3,000 arrests related to the election ban on the carrying of firearms, also substantially lower because of what Fajardo described as an intensive campaign to confiscate loose firearms that could be used by private armed groups.

Saturday's final campaign push ended without Duterte endorsing any presidential candidate, but his political party is backing Marcos and Duterte's daughter Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is Marcos's running mate.

Both remained comfortably ahead of their rivals, based on opinion polls.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Anticipation for Philippine election builds in Manila

    STORY: The vote on Monday rekindles an old, bitter rivalry that pits Vice President Leni Robredo against frontrunner Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of the notorious late dictator who ruled the Philippines for 20 years.The two embody a political chasm that has existed for more than four decades, with Robredo's roots in the movement that led a 1986 "people power" uprising, which toppled the elder Marcos, and Marcos Jr on the cusp of an almost unthinkable return for the once-disgraced first family.But if opinion polls are accurate, Robredo will need a late surge, or low turnout to win the presidency, with Marcos, a former congressman and senator commonly referred to as 'Bong Bong', currently leading Robredo by 30 percentage points. Up to 65 million Filipinos are eligible to cast ballots on Monday to decide on the successor to President Rodrigo Duterte after six years in power, plus thousands of other posts, from lawmakers and governors to city mayors and councillors.

  • Explainer-What's at stake in the Philippines election?

    A two-horse race for the Philippine presidency has emerged ahead of Monday's election between incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo and Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son of a notorious dictator whose 20-year rule ended in a 1986 uprising. Marcos is unlikely to rule like his authoritarian father, although strongman-style leadership could be expected. This approach proved popular under incumbent Rodrigo Duterte, who cultivated an image as a ruthless, no-nonsense leader who got things done.

  • Georgia official rules U.S. Representative Greene can seek reelection

    WASHINGTON Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene should be allowed to run for reelection, Georgia's secretary of state ruled on Friday, rejecting arguments by a group of voters that her comments about the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol made her unfit for federal office. Georgia's Republican secretary of state, Brad Raffensperger issued a final decision upholding the findings of Charles Beaudrot Jr., an administrative law judge in Atlanta. Free Speech for People, the group spearheading the legal challenge, vowed to appeal the decision to the Georgia Superior Court.

  • Leni Robredo: The woman leading the Philippines' 'pink revolution'

    She has rallied tens of thousands of young voters. But can she beat frontrunner Bongbong Marcos?

  • Podcast: A TikTok president for the Philippines

    After decades out of power in the Philippines, the Marcos family is on the verge of winning the presidency. We examine how social media played a crucial role in whitewashing their past.

  • Highlight's from First Lady Jill Biden's trip to Eastern Europe

    First lady Jill Biden will spend Mother's Day weekend in Eastern Europe meeting with NATO leaders, military personnel and Ukrainian refugees. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post White House reporter Sean Sullivan spoke with CBS News anchor Meg Oliver about the message sent by the first lady's trip.

  • Interest Rates Are Rising and Stocks Are Taking a Beating. It Won’t End Soon.

    The Federal Reserve is tightening, and the pain for growth stocks and high-debt companies isn’t going away. It’s time to buckle up.

  • Battered U.S. stocks may not be bargains as investors brace for inflation data

    U.S. stocks' tumble this year is putting an increased focus on equity valuations, as investors assess whether recently discounted shares are worth buying in the face of a hawkish Federal Reserve and widespread geopolitical uncertainty. Although many investors tended to brush off elevated valuations during the market's dynamic surge from its post-COVID-19 lows, they have been quick to punish companies viewed as overvalued this year, as the Fed rolls back easy money policies that had kept bond yields low and buoyed equities. While recently discounted valuations may boost stocks' appeal to some bargain hunters, other investors believe equities may not be cheap enough, as the Fed signals it is ready to aggressively tighten monetary policy to fight inflation, bond yields surge, and geopolitical risks such as the war in Ukraine continue roiling markets.

  • Dictator’s son, rights lawyer vie for Philippine presidency

    More than three decades after a largely peaceful “People Power” revolt overthrew Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, his son and namesake has emerged as the top contender in Monday’s presidential election based on most voter-preference surveys. If Ferdinand Marcos Jr. triumphs, it will be a stunning reversal of the 1986 pro-democracy uprising that booted his father out of office into global infamy. Many Filipinos remember the human rights atrocities and plunder that unfolded under his dictatorship and would likely push back against any perceived threat to democracy or Marcos Jr.'s attempt to recover his family's assets that were seized by the government as ill-gotten wealth.

  • Online communities mobilized after the Roe leak, saying they are not just pro-choice, but 'pro-abortion'

    On Twitter, a movement of pro-choice supporters and activists have started saying they are not just pro-choice, but "pro-abortion."

  • Kremlin spokesman doesn't confirm Putin apologized to Israel's PM for Lavrov’s anti-Semitic remarks

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not confirmed reports that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin apologized to Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for the anti-Semitic statements made by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russia's online newspaper Kommersant reported on May 6.

  • Canada’s former top soldier gives up prestigious military honor

    Governor General Mary Simon approved retired Gen. Jonathan Vance's request last month.

  • Philippines election: When is it and who is running for president?

    The frontrunner is Bongbong Marcos, son of the country's former dictator, Ferdinand Marcos.

  • Nearly 500 people ‘kept in Russian torture dungeons’ near Kherson – Ukrainian official

    Russian invaders have illegally detained around 500 people in Kherson Oblast, and they are being kept in cellars and tortured, according to Ukraine’s Permanent Presidential Representative in Crimea, Tamila Tasheva.

  • Dmitry Bivol retains light-heavyweight belt with unanimous win over Saul Alvarez

    It was just the second loss of the challenger’s career and his first since 2013.

  • Benedict Wong on fans hoping for an MCU 'Wong' spinoff: 'We have to give them what they want'

    The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a big place full of lots of supporting characters, and some of those characters manage to find a way to rise up above the rest. Benedict Wong's work as Doctor Strange's fellow sorcerer and friend, Wong, has definitely made the character one of those fan-favorite supporting heroes over the last six years. Ever since his debut in Doctor Strange in 2016, Wong's been a beloved MCU figure, noted for his sense of humor, his reliability in a fight, and his occasional di

  • This Stock Market Feels Like a Bear. Why There Could Be More Downside Ahead.

    The is already in a bear market, and the is likely to do the same, even if it hasn’t met the precise definition of a 20% drop just yet. DeBusschere’s conclusion: “Nobody believes what Powell said Wednesday.”

  • Unbeaten Bivol posts upset of Canelo with unanimous decision

    It didn’t matter that Dmitry Bivol entered Saturday night’s title defense with the WBA light heavyweight belt. Bivol just wanted to fight. Using height and reach to his advantage, Bivol continually battered Alvarez throughout the fight to retain his title by unanimous decision at T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip.

  • Dolly Parton Humbly Accepts Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Despite Initial Reluctance

    "I’ll try to live up to it."

  • Chaos at Apple supplier Quanta shows strains of Shanghai COVID lockdown

    Quanta Shanghai Manufacturing City would seem like an ideal site to implement China's "closed-loop" management system to prevent the spread of COVID that requires staff to live and work on-site in a secure bubble. But as COVID-19 breeched Quanta's defences, the system broke down into chaos on Thursday. Videos posted online showed more than a hundred Quanta workers physically overwhelming security guards in hazmat suits and vaulting over factory gates to escape being trapped inside the factory amid rumours that workers on the floor that day tested positive for COVID.