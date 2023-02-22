Philippine police hunting killers of New Zealand tourist

8
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine police search was underway on Wednesday for two motorcycle-riding men who shot and killed a New Zealand man in a brazen street robbery that officials fear could scare foreign tourists away.

The 34-year-old tourist, Nicholas Peter Stacey, was fatally shot once in the chest while trying to wrest a pistol from one of the two robbers who held him up and his Filipina girlfriend on Sunday in a suburban street in Manila’s Makati financial district, police Maj. Gen. Jonnel Estomo said.

“We regret to report this incident and extend our sympathy to the bereaved family,” Estomo said in a statement, adding he has ordered the police to “leave no stones unturned until the culprits are brought to jail and are prosecuted.”

While he described the deadly street robbery as an “isolated incident,” Estomo acknowledged it has the potential to frighten foreign tourists. Police patrols would be beefed up to prevent a recurrence, said Estomo, who heads the Metropolitan Manila police.

“We know that this incident could spark fear among tourists, who plan to visit our country so we will make sure the slain victim will get justice and demonstrate that the police are always ready to provide service,” Estomo said in a statement.

The slain victim’s girlfriend, Pamela Gaye Villanoza, told investigators that she and Stacey had just arrived in the capital region from a holiday trip in the western island province of Palawan and were walking to a laundry shop in the early hours after midnight when the suspects approached on a motorcycle.

One of them alighted and pointed a pistol at the couple while his companion parked the motorcycle a few meters away. Stacey grappled with the armed man and was shot and killed, she said.

Before fleeing, the gunman, who was wearing a black shirt and red athletic shorts, took the cellphone and wallet of Stacey’s girlfriend, police said.

Investigators would try to match a slug found in the area and compare it with slugs recovered from other recent crime scenes in the heavily populated metropolis to try to identify the suspects and assess how they operate, police said.

Stacey’s killing occurred amid high-profile gun attacks on two local politicians that underscore how criminal violence even against officials has persisted despite the government's pledge to combat such violence.

Gunmen wounded Governor Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr. of southern Lanao del Sur province and killed four of his bodyguards in an attack on their convoy Friday. Police said Wednesday they had killed one of the suspects in a clash.

Separately, unidentified men reportedly wearing police uniforms fired guns at the van of northern Aparri town Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda on Sunday, killing him and five companions in northern Nueva Vizcaya province. The suspects remain at large.

Crimes, decades-long Muslim and communist rebellions, and other security concerns have long hampered tourism in the Philippines, a Southeast Asian archipelago that offers white sand tropical beaches, diving and surfing resorts, heritage towns, rainforests and warm hospitality.

Recommended Stories

  • Australia, Philippines discuss joint patrols in South China Sea

    The Philippines and Australia on Wednesday discussed pursuing joint patrols in the South China Sea, days after the Southeast Asian country held similar talks with the United States to counter China's growing assertiveness in the disputed waterway. Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles met with his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Galvez, in Manila, something they said they plan to do yearly in a bid to deepen the countries' security ties. "We did talk today about the possibility of exploring joint patrols and we will continue that work and we hope that comes to fruition soon," Marles said at a joint news conference with Galvez after the meeting.

  • The Philippines Once Celebrated Marcos’ Fall. Under His Son, Has the Country Moved On?

    “This is what happens when you bring despots and their scions back to power,” says a Filipino political science professor.

  • Iran sentences detained US-based opposition figure to death

    A senior member of a U.S.-based Iranian opposition group held by Iran and accused of orchestrating a deadly 2008 mosque bombing has been sentenced to death, authorities said Tuesday. Iran says Jamshid Sharmahd, a 67-year-old Iranian-German national and U.S. resident, is the leader of the armed wing of a group advocating the restoration of the monarchy that was overthrown in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the death sentence is “absolutely unacceptable" and that there would be a “clear reaction,” without elaborating.

  • Wreckage of missing plane confirmed on Philippine volcano

    The wreckage of a small plane carrying two Filipino pilots and two Australian passengers was identified Tuesday on one of the Philippines' most active volcanoes, officials said. An aerial search found no sign of those aboard the Cessna 340, which crashed into a gully on the slope of Mayon volcano in Albay province, where it went missing after taking off Saturday enroute to Manila, aviation officials said. “The condition of the crew and passengers are not yet known as the exact site has not yet been reached by the search and rescue team due to bad weather,” the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said.

  • Philippines to Join Largest Trade Pact After Senate Approval

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine Senate has approved the country’s participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest trade deal that includes China and Southeast Asian nations.Most Read from BloombergHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsWorld’s Largest Four-Day Work Week Trial Finds Few Are Going BackPutin Halts Nuke Pact With US, Vows to Push War in Ukra

  • Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript February 16, 2023 Operator: Good morning. Welcome to the Sage Therapeutics’ Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. This call is being webcast live on the Investors and Media section of Sage’s website at sagerx.com. This […]

  • Anze Kopitar with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild

    Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Minnesota Wild, 02/21/2023

  • Diamond Heels rout Radford in Chapel Hill

    The UNC baseball program took care of Radford at home in a dominant fashion on Tuesday.

  • Nurse caught stealing fentanyl from critical care patient’s IV bag in hospital, feds say

    The patient was sedated and unaware of the theft at the Massachusetts hospital, officials say.

  • U.S. agrees to extradite former Peruvian President Toledo, says Peru

    LIMA (Reuters) -Peru's attorney general's office said on Tuesday on Twitter that the U.S. State Department had agreed to extradite former Peruvian President Alejandro Toledo on corruption charges. Toledo, 76, was arrested in the United States in 2019 after Peru formally requested his extradition. Peruvian authorities allege that Toledo, who governed the Andean country between 2001 and 2006, took bribes of more than $25 million from Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht in exchange for help securing public works contracts.

  • US Navy official says Iran has ‘attention of everyone’

    Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, the head of the U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, discussed Iranian attacks in the waterways of the Middle East and elsewhere in the region.

  • Nuclear Submarine Plan Shows Risk Lurking Beneath China-Australia Reset

    (Bloomberg) -- Ties between Australia and China have improved faster than many expected since Prime Minister Anthony Albanese took power last year. Beijing’s reaction to Canberra’s plans for a new submarine may show whether the goodwill can last. Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Future

  • Armed robbers hit gas station in Beach Park

    Lake County Sheriff's police are looking for the robbers after the holdup at the gas station on Sheridan Road.

  • Dunbar High School principal files lawsuit against Fayette superintendent, others

    Marlon Ball’s attorney said Tuesday that during his administrative leave, Ball has never been told by the district what he was alleged to have done wrong and “they never asked him a single question.”

  • Kuleba reacts to China's intention to reveal peace plan for Ukraine and Russia

    Any peace plans for ending the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine must be based on the principle of territorial integrity, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said following a meeting with Wang Yi, China’s Director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission, the minister revealed in a tweet on Feb. 18.

  • Sen. Kyrsten Sinema discusses food insecurity in Arizona, seeks ideas for new farm bill

    In Arizona, one in nine adults and one in six kids face food insecurity.

  • A record number of Americans applied for second citizenship in 2022. These are the 11 countries where you can buy a 'golden passport.'

    Just under a dozen countries allow foreigners to buy so-called golden passports, which cost between $100K in Dominica and $9.5 million in Austria.

  • Mega Millions winning numbers for Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Check your tickets

    The Mega Millions lottery jackpot was an estimated $104 million with a cash option of $52.8 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

  • German Shepherd and Dog Mom Tour the World on Motorcycle

    A German Shepherd is making her way around the world with her dog mom…on a motorcycle! Jess Stone has been wheeling around the globe with her 6-year-old pup, Moxie, and making lots of friends along the way. German Shepherd Travels on Motorcycle With Dog Mom The 75-pound German Shepherd and her 38-year-old dog mom, founder […]

  • Turkey rejects links between NATO expansion, F-16 deal

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday called for Sweden and Finland to be accepted into NATO “as quickly as possible,” although his Turkish counterpart dismissed the possibility of any link between their accession and Turkey’s request for F-16 fighter jets. Turkey has delayed the Nordic countries admission to the trans-Atlantic defense alliance, citing concerns over terrorism. Meanwhile, members of the U.S. Congress have tied approval of the F-16 deal to Ankara retracting its opposition to the NATO enlargement.