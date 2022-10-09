Philippine ex-senator briefly held hostage in jail rampage

FILE - Philippine then opposition Senator Leila de Lima arrives at a regional trial court for a brief personal appearance Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, in Paranaque city southeast of Manila, Philippines. Philippine police killed three inmates, including a top Abu Sayyaf militant, after they stabbed a jail officer and briefly held a detained former opposition Senator Leila de Lima Sunday in a failed attempt to escape from the police headquarters in the capital region, police said. (AP Photo, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JIM GOMEZ
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police killed three detained Muslim militants linked to the Islamic State group after they staged a jail rampage Sunday that saw a police officer stabbed and a former opposition senator briefly held hostage in a failed escape attempt from the maximum-security facility in the police headquarters in the capital, police said.

National police chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said former Sen. Leila de Lima was unhurt and taken to a hospital for a checkup following the brazen escape and hostage-taking attempt at the detention center for prominent inmates at the main police camp in Metropolitan Manila.

One of the three inmates stabbed a police officer who was delivering breakfast after dawn in an open area, where inmates could exercise outdoors. A police officer in a sentry tower fired warning shots, and then shot and killed two of the prisoners, including Abu Sayyaf commander Idang Susukan, when they refused to yield, police said.

The third inmate ran to de Lima's cell and briefly held her hostage, but he was also gunned down by police commandos, Azurin said.

“She’s safe. We were able to quickly resolve the incident inside the custodial center,” Azurin told reporters.

Susukan, who had been blamed for dozens of killings and beheadings of hostages, including foreign tourists, and other terrorist attacks was arrested two years ago in southern Davao city.

The other two inmates, Arnel Cabintoy and Feliciano Sulayao Jr., were suspected members of the Dawlah Islamiyah, a Muslim militant group that has been linked to bombings and other deadly attacks in the country’s south. They were arrested in 2019 in suburban Quezon city in the capital region, and were facing non-bailable charges along with Susukan, police officials said.

Many militants belonging to Abu Sayyaf, which the United States and the Philippines consider to be a terrorist organization, and the Dawlah Islamiyah have aligned themselves with the Islamic State group.

The police officer who was stabbed with an improvised knife was in serious condition at a hospital, Azurin said. Another inmate was injured in the rampage.

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said the three slain inmates staged the rampage in an attempt to escape and did not specifically target de Lima.

After the two militants were shot and killed, the third inmate ran and took de Lima hostage in her cell. The inmate demanded a helicopter for him to escape before he was shot and killed, Abalos said.

De Lima has been detained since 2017 and has been facing a trial for drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs, which has left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an International Criminal Court investigation as a possible crime against humanity.

Duterte, who has insisted on de Lima’s guilt, stepped down from office on June 30 at the end of his turbulent six-year term and was succeeded by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of a former dictator who was ousted in a 1986 pro-democracy uprising.

In a court-authorized interview with The Associated Press in the jail compound in March, de Lima appeared undaunted by her yearslong detention in the facility, which is ringed by a maze of high concrete walls and topped by rusty barbed wire and sentry towers. Jail guards armed with assault rifles constantly roamed and kept watch.

“I’m a fighter,” the bespectacled former human rights commission chief and justice secretary told an AP journalist then. “It’s tough, but I can manage.”

“I can never lose hope,” said de Lima, 63.

De Lima’s yearslong detention has sparked calls for her immediate release from the European Union Parliament, some U.S. legislators and U.N. human rights experts and international watchdogs.

