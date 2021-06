TheGrio

A bipartisan group has been vocal about their issues with the Biden administration’s handling of the growing crisis at the border. During a segment on Fox News Channel in which a group of hosts were discussing Vice President Kamala Harris’ recent trip to the border, Katie Pavlich said Harris was chosen for the office because she’s a Black woman. Harris just returned from her first trip abroad since being elected, and many officials on both the left and the right of the political spectrum have taken issue with how it was handled.