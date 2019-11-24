Philippine president removes VP from 'drugs tsar' post: aide

FILE PHOTO - President Rodrigo Duterte talks to Vice-President Leni Robredo during the Philippine National Police Academy graduation ceremony in Camp Castaneda

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday removed his vice president and staunch critic of his war on drugs from the role of "drugs tsar", an aide and top cabinet official said, just over two weeks after she accepted the post.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who was elected separately to Duterte, accepted the post of co-chair of an inter-agency committee on Nov. 6, an offer her allies said was a trap designed to discredit her for criticizing the deadly campaign.

Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea confirmed Robredo's removal in a text message to media. CNN Philippines had earlier reported Duterte's spokesman as saying Robredo would be sacked from the post.

Robredo's spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.





