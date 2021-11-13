Philippine president's daughter to run for vice president

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JIM GOMEZ
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s daughter on Saturday registered her candidacy for vice president in next year’s elections and was chosen as the running mate of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the late Filipino dictator, in an alliance that has alarmed human rights activists.

Sara Duterte backed out this week from her reelection bid as mayor of southern Davao city then took the place of a largely unknown vice-presidential candidate of her political party, Lakas CMD, in a maneuver that allowed her to seek the second-highest post even after a deadline lapsed for candidates in the May 9 elections.

Marcos Jr. filed his papers at the Commission on Elections last month. His party, Partido Federal ng Pilipinas, named Sara Duterte on Saturday as his running mate.

Philippine presidents and vice presidents are elected separately and could forge an alliance even if they run under different political parties. If they're elected from rival camps, they often end up in a hostile relationship.

Ferdinand Marcos, who was toppled in a 1986 “people power" pro-democracy uprising and died in U.S. exile three years later, and the current president both have been criticized for gross human rights abuses.

Marcos had placed the Philippines under martial law in 1972 in an era that was marked by widespread atrocities and economic plunder. Duterte has been condemned by Western governments and human rights groups for a brutal anti-drugs crackdown that has left more than 6,000 mostly poor suspects dead in large-scale killings that are being investigated by the International Criminal Court.

“The Marcos-Duterte tandem is the biggest threat to the democratic aspirations of the people,” said Renato Reyes of Bayan, a prominent left-wing coalition. “It has the most self-serving aims: a Marcos restoration and the protection of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte.”

Reyes said the Duterte-Marcos alliance "serves only the narrow interests of their dynastic families.” His group immediately launched an online protest and scheduled a rally at the Commission on Human Rights on Sunday.

There were no immediate comments from Sara Duterte or Marcos Jr., a former senator and provincial governor who is widely known by his nickname Bongbong.

Initially, Duterte and his ruling party wanted his daughter to succeed him. That prospect has renewed calls for Philippine Congress to enact a law to enforce a constitutional prohibition against political dynasties in a Southeast Asian country where powerful and wealthy clans have dominated local politics for generations.

The 43-year-old Sara, a mother of three and a lawyer like her father, has been a longtime mayor of Davao, an economically vibrant city where the elder Duterte first carved a political name with his populist rhetoric and often bloody approach against criminality, especially the widespread trafficking and use of illegal drugs, before he rose to the presidency in 2016.

Duterte's rule, which ends in June next year, became one of the most tumultuous and controversial in Philippine history, after Marcos. The ailing president, known for his brash rhetoric and expletive-laden outbursts against domestic critics, Western leaders and even the pope, initially planned to run for vice present but backed out after his popularity ratings dropped and prompted him to announce his retirement — although he has walked back on such public declarations in the past.

The president has said he was ready to face a possible array of criminal complaints for his deadly campaign against illegal drugs when he steps down but would never cooperate with the International Criminal Court’s investigation.

Marcos Jr.’s father died in exile in Hawaii in 1989 without admitting any wrongdoing, including accusations that he and his family amassed an estimated $5 billion to $10 billion while he was in power.

Marcos Jr. has called the allegations against his father “lies.”

At least six groups of petitioners have asked the elections commission to either cancel or reject Marcos Jr.’s candidacy, citing a 1995 tax evasion conviction. He has played down the petition as the work of political opponents.

At least five key candidates have declared their intention to succeed Duterte, including Vice President Leni Robredo, the opposition leader who narrowly defeated Marcos Jr. in the 2016 vice presidential race. She has criticized him for his refusal to apologize and express remorse for his father’s dictatorship.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Daughter of Philippine President Duterte files candidacy for vice president

    The daughter of Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte filed her candidacy for the vice presidency, her spokesperson said on Saturday, ending months of speculation about her 2022 election plans. Sara Duterte-Carpio, 43, entered the vice presidential race by way of substitution after her political party's original candidate withdrew, her spokesperson, Mayor Christina Garcia- Frasco said in a statement. Shortly after her candidacy papers were filed by a representative, the political party of Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator who has registered to run for president, adopted Duterte-Carpio as its vice presidential choice.

  • Sex assault on girl leads to 10 to 40 years in prison

    A Morenci man will spend at least 10 years in prison on a charge that he sexually assaulted an underage girl over a period of about two years.

  • Merkel urges unvaccinated to reconsider as 7-day COVID incidence rate hits record

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel urged unvaccinated people to reconsider their decision in a video message on Saturday, as the country's seven-day coronavirus incidence rate rose to the highest level since the pandemic began. Germany's seven-day incidence rate - the number of people per 100,000 to be infected over the last week - rose to 277.4 on Saturday, data from the Robert Koch Institute showed.

  • Kyle Rittenhouse trial: yelling, tears and surprises reflect divided America

    Analysis: The jury is to hear closing arguments in a murder trial featuring prosecution missteps and a controversial judge Judge Bruce Schroeder, left, Kyle Rittenhouse, center, and attorneys watch a large video monitor at Rittenhouse’s murder trial in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Photograph: Getty Images As testimony wrapped up this week in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, a wary America has realized that the trial of the young man on charges linked to his killing of two racial justice protesters in Kenos

  • Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast

    The top U.S. Air Force general in the Mideast said Saturday that American airmen would continue to be stationed in the region even as military planners consider competition with China and Russia as Washington's next major challenge. Speaking to journalists ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot acknowledged that presence “could adjust" after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. The U.S. Air Force operates a major base in nearby Qatar, which oversaw operations in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq and Syria.

  • No. 2 UCLA rallies to beat No. 4 Villanova 86-77

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Two highly ranked teams and a raucous crowd packed into historic Pauley Pavilion sure made it seem like it was already March Madness. It's not just yet, although No. 2 UCLA backed up its Final Four run last spring with an 86-77 overtime victory against fourth-ranked Villanova on Friday night. ''We love these games,'' said Johnny Juzang, the NCAA Tournament star who scored 25 points.

  • We’re going to need a bigger planet: the problem with fixing the climate with trees

    Planting trees to offset carbon emissions sounds great, but where are we going to put them all? Shell would need an area roughly the size of Italy to offset 35% of its emissions by 2050 using ‘land-based’ techniques, such as tree planting. Photograph: Geoffrey Swaine/Rex/Shutterstock As the United Nations Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow winds down, many world leaders and corporate boards are embracing an increasingly popular idea to solve climate change: trees. The United Arab Emirates – one

  • Taysom Hill: There’s a 45-minute window I don’t remember after my concussion

    Taysom Hill missed three weeks after suffering a concussion in the Saints’ Week Five game, and he said Friday that he still doesn’t remember the hit that caused the concussion or anything for 45 minutes afterward. “I remember the route, I remember the play. That’s about it,” Hill said. “I never went unconscious, but, yeah, [more]

  • Rain, floods prompt Coast Guard rescues in Pacific Northwest

    The U.S. Coast Guard used two helicopters to rescue campers from rising waters at an RV park on the Oregon Coast Friday, mudslides shut down roads and a woman was plucked from a swollen river as a second day of heavy rains and flooding pummeled the Pacific Northwest. Authorities issued flood watches along Oregon's coast and warned of the possibility of dangerous mudslides in areas that burned in last summer's devastating wildfires. At the RV park about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southwest of Portland, Coast Guard teams said they rescued a total of 20 people and three dogs with the help of local authorities.

  • Rhamondre Stevenson injury: Latest on Patriots RB's status

    Will Rhamondre Stevenson play against the Browns in Week 10? Here's the latest on the Patriots running back's head injury.

  • University Of Chicago Announces Safety Plan After Grad Is Shot And Killed In Hyde Park

    Police Thursday night were still looking for the person who shot and killed University of Chicago alum Dennis Shaoxiong Zheng this week. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

  • Fox ‘Straight News’ Anchor Stunned to Learn Biden Actually Runs the White House

    Fox NewsFox News anchor Harris Faulkner had her conspiratorial bubble surprisingly burst on Thursday by Ari Fleischer of all people, who unequivocally told her that President Joe Biden does actually control the White House.After spending an inordinate amount of her Thursday morning interview with the former Bush flack discussing the right-wing outrage du jour—that Vice President Kamala Harris supposedly used a French accent—Faulkner, who has long been touted by Fox News as one of its “straight n

  • Trump claims half of legal experts support his failed attempt to block his election defeat. They don't.

    "I'm telling you: 50/50, it's right down the middle for the top constitutional scholars when I speak to them," Trump told ABC News' Jonathan Karl.

  • Try not to laugh at what Madison Cawthorn just did to NC Republicans

    Who had “Madison Cawthorn foils Republican gerrymandering” on their 2021 bingo card? | Editorial

  • Write-in candidate wins Kansas mayoral race with more than 70% of the vote

    Official Sedgwick County election results will be certified on Tuesday.

  • This Gun-Toting ‘Freedom Activist’ Is Using Thousands of Colorado Schoolchildren to Own the Libs

    via Facebook When the conspiracy theorist Cindy Ficklin applied to become a Colorado school superintendent six months ago, she had a photo of herself online holding a pistol.“It was either my Glock 42 or my Glock 43,” she told The Daily Beast this week.Ficklin had also posted a missive about a supposed global conspiracy among a super-rich elite led by billionaire George Soros.“If you don’t know who George Soros is...you’re not alone - (he’s one of the monsters in the shadows),” she wrote. “Soros

  • Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

    "Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.

  • Biden Isn't Making Things Easy for Two of His Potential Successors

    Thirteen years ago, Barack Obama deployed some of his cold-eyed analysis when it came time to pick a running mate. Despite the occasional gaffe and errant political admission, Biden was unfailingly loyal to Obama even when they had deep and sincere disagreements.

  • Brad Parscale told staffers 'none of you should go anywhere near the president' on the day of Trump's disastrous Tulsa rally, book says

    Trump was enraged and hung up on Parscale when he learned of the low turnout at the rally, journalist Jonathan Karl writes in his upcoming book.

  • Chris Christie Dishes on What Turned Him Off Working for Trump

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyWhen Chris Christie withdrew from consideration to be Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff in 2018, multiple outlets reported it was for family considerations and that the ex-governor was not officially offered the gig.But that may not be the full story. In his new book, Republican Rescue, due out next week from Threshold Editions and obtained by The Daily Beast, Christie claims that he was, indeed, offered the powerful position—