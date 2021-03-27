Philippines to reimpose stricter COVID-19 curbs in capital

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manila
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - Manila and nearby provinces will return to stricter quarantine measures from Monday, a senior official said on Saturday, as the Philippines battles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that has strained hospitals.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the measures, which will be in place until April 4, will ban non-essential movement, mass gatherings, dining in restaurants. They represent a further tightening of curbs imposed on March 22.

Roque said the government will intensify tracing and conduct house-to-house visits to search for people with COVID-19 symptoms. There will also be a "heightened presence" of police and military personnel to enforce protocols, he added.

The health ministry on Saturday reported 9,595 new coronavirus cases, marking the second straight day the daily jump in infections remained above 9,000.

The capital region, a congested urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, has accounted for more than two-fifths of the country's more than 712,000 COVID-19 cases. There have been more than 13,000 deaths nationwide.

Authorities attribute the spike in infections to the more transmissible new coronavirus variants like those first identified in South Africa and Britain. Both have been detected in the Philippines.

Roque told a media briefing that the threat was drastic and warranted a "drastic response", adding the tighter measures will give health workers breathing space as hospitals in the capital near critical capacity.

Lockdowns have taken a huge toll on the Philippine economy, which contracted by a record 9.5% last year. Roque said the government timed the reimposition of tougher curbs during the week ahead of Easter - so the impact on the economy will be less severe as many businesses will be closed anyway during Holy Week celebrations.

Public transport will be allowed to operate on a limited capacity, and movement of essential goods can continue unimpeded, he said.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Alex Richardson and Frances Kerry)

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer, BioNTech launch COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids under 12

    Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE began testing their COVID-19 vaccine in children under 12, with hopes of expanding vaccination to that age range by early 2022, the U.S. drugmaker said on Thursday. The first volunteers in the early-stage trial were given their first injections on Wednesday, Pfizer spokesperson Sharon Castillo said. The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was authorized by U.S. regulators in late December for people age 16 and older.

  • Thousands of Venezuelans flee to Colombia amid military operations

    Thousands of Venezuelans have fled to Colombia from their homes in the border province of Apure amid military operations there, the Colombian government and some of those displaced said. Venezuela has said its military is fighting Colombian armed groups in rural areas and has its population's support. "When the bombs were falling I felt so nervous," said Niomar Diaz, 26, who arrived in Colombia by canoe.

  • NFL will not force players to get COVID-19 vaccine: 'What we are focusing on is education'

    "We hope that everyone gets vaccinated. That would be our hope.”

  • Dredgers try to free ship in Suez Canal, scene of plenty of past international drama

    The stranded ship in the Suez Canal is the latest incident in the waterway's dramatic history — one that could cost untold losses in worldwide trade.

  • Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week

    A giant container ship grounded in the Suez Canal could be freed by the start of next week if heavier tugboats, dredging and a high tide succeed in dislodging it, a Dutch firm working to free the vessel said. They were due to restart early afternoon on Saturday to try to take advantage of the high tide, three sources with knowledge of canal operations said, though they added it could be necessary to remove more sand from around the ship to free it. "We aim to get it done after the weekend, but everything will have to work out exactly right for that," Peter Berdowski, chief executive of Boskalis, told Dutch TV programme Nieuwsuur late on Friday.

  • Belarus disqualified from Eurovision Song Contest

    Organisers of this year's Eurovision Song Contest have disqualified Belarus, ruling that its entry song - by a band whose lyrics have been deemed in the past to mock anti-government protests - is in breach of competition guidelines. Earlier this month the organisers rejected an entry by Belarus, which has been gripped by political crisis since August last year, as the submitted song mocked protests against President Alexander Lukashenko. The song, by the band Galasy ZMesta, sparked a backlash from opposition figures in Belarus, who have faced a violent crackdown during the protests.

  • UK's Johnson criticises 'disgraceful' attacks on police at protest

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson strongly criticised on Saturday what he called "disgraceful attacks" on police officers after protests in Bristol, western England, against a new policing bill turned violent, resulting in 10 arrests. Local police said a demonstration involving more than 1,000 people on Friday afternoon had been largely peaceful, but a minority had shown hostility to police later in the evening. Bristol has been a centre of protests against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • US Air Force drone washes up on Florida beach

    The drone was not fitted with weapons and was recovered a few hours after it was discovered

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • African elephants face growing risk of extinction - Red List

    GENEVA (Reuters) -African elephants living in forests and savannas are increasingly threatened with extinction, the Red List of species in trouble showed on Thursday, as conservationists called for an urgent end to poaching. The new assessments by the International Union for Conservation of Nature underscore the persistent pressures faced by the two species of elephants in Africa due to poaching for ivory and human encroachment. "We must urgently put an end to poaching and ensure that sufficient suitable habitat for both forest and savannah elephants is conserved," said Bruno Oberle, IUCN Director General.

  • Fox News host wildly claims Biden wears a mask to hide ‘decline’ from journalists

    ‘Maybe they just don’t want to show how badly he’s declining, I mean I can’t understand him’

  • Ina Garten and Melissa McCarthy’s Cocktail Special Is an Instant Serotonin Boost

    via Discovery+It’s been almost a year to the day since Ina Garten made the big cosmo.Last April, the Barefoot Contessa shared a cocktail tutorial with her freshly quarantining fans. She mixed together some of her favorite cocktail ingredients—including “good vodka” and “very freshly squeezed” lime juice—in a giant pitcher before transferring the mixture into what might be the world’s largest tumbler. The orange twist on top? She then poured it all into a super-sized martini glass. The mixture of delight and anguish that traced across Garten’s face after her first sip—along with comments like, “You never know who’s gonna stop by; wait a minute, nobody’s stopping by”—made for a painfully relatable, instantly viral video. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ina Garten (@inagarten) Now comes Cocktails and Tall Tales—a half-hour Discovery+ special that finds Garten sitting down to chat with longtime admirer Melissa McCarthy for the first time. The two mix themselves some whiskey sours before talking about their lives, careers, and romantic partnerships with Ben Falcone and the beloved mononym known as “Jeffrey.” The reason for all this? ...Well, do you really need one at this point?As Garten notes at the special’s outset, she’s a big fan of McCarthy’s—and the comedian, in turn, loves her cookbooks. And so, the special finds the two sharing their mutual appreciation on Zoom, with Garten seated in her East Hampton home and McCarthy overseas in Australia as she films the Hulu series Nine Perfect Strangers. Garten came prepared with a new giant glass for the occasion, although nothing seems likely to top that mammoth martini mug from last year. Ardent fans of the pair might find McCarthy and Garten’s conversation less than revelatory; many of the anecdotes they discuss have been shared here or there in previous interviews. That said, more casual fans, or anyone who simply wants to soak in some serotonin-boosting brunch vibes, will likely enjoy the chat. The two cover, among other things, their shared backgrounds in fashion (a detail about her life that Garten has not publicly revealed before) as well as McCarthy’s goth phase and Garten’s decision to get a pilot license during college.For those who’ve not heard about Garten’s aviation expertise, a quick explanation: “There was an airport across the street from where we lived, and my roommate in college was an aerospace engineer; I thought she was the coolest person I knew,” Garten said. But in the 1970s, women had just barely begun to gain entry to commercial aviation—so she went across the street to ask if anyone could teach her to fly.“They said they would never teach a girl how to fly an airplane,” Garten continued. “... And I insisted. So they found some guy from some neighboring town who would drive over and teach me how to fly.”How easy is that?After a while, McCarthy and Garten welcome their husbands to join the call. This, as Barefoot Contessa fans know, is when things get really cute. As the group answered fan questions from Instagram, Garten and Jeffrey—married for 52 years and counting—teased one another with a familiar, gentle banter. (Question: Does Jeffrey cook? Answer: “Jeffrey makes really good coffee, and when I wake up in the morning, I really appreciate it.”)One could quibble with certain aspects of this special and its execution. In some ways, it feels like a relic of last year, when celebrities making and enjoying large quantities of alcohol became a popular meme for our collective mental fry. The production is undeniably low-fi, but still insists on such conventions as having all the cocktail ingredients pre-poured to save audiences the sight of anyone fumbling with citrus. One almost wishes those elements were there, breaking down the polished veneer just a bit more.Then again, this is a 30-minute special featuring two beloved personalities at a time when isolation has melted our brains and made us all shut-ins. It’s joyous and gentle and it can teach you how to make a whiskey sour. What kind of fool would nitpick such an instant serotonin boost? And for those of us who simply do not have the energy to make our own cocktails just yet, there’s always the age-old refrain: “Store-bought is fine.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • What do Miami Dolphins’ draft trades mean for Carolina Panthers?

    The Carolina Panthers’ options for finding the team’s next quarterback continue to be limited.

  • Cartel members were taunting us, says Susan Collins on US-Mexico border visit

    Susan Collins said Mexican cartel members were “taunting” a group of GOP senators who visited the southern border wall. The visit by several members of Congress to the US-Mexico border on Thursday follows the recent arrival of thousands of unaccompanied minors and others – stretching federal resources. Ms Collins said she spent the night shift with US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) and toured the Rio Grande, an infamous crossing point for migrants, when cartel members taunted the group.

  • Mitt Romney to receive JFK prize for courage for his vote to impeach Trump

    Award was created by family of late president to acknowledge those who risk their careers for the greater public good by taking on unpopular positions

  • Oklahoma coach Kruger retires; led 2 teams to Final Four

    Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger announced his retirement Thursday, ending a 35-year Division I college head coaching career that included taking five schools to the NCAA Tournament — with two of them reaching the Final Four — and more than 650 career wins. The 68-year-old Kruger led Florida to the national semifinals in 1994 and Oklahoma to the same spot in 2016.

  • Ted Cruz claims he cares about migrant kids - but did he really need an armoured patrol boat to prove that?

    Texas senator led 17 Republican colleagues in trip on Rio Grande, writes Andrew Buncombe

  • Pilot caught ranting about ‘liberal f***s’ on hot mic during flight

    The pilot really didn’t like Hyundais apparently

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol