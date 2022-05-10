Philippine Stocks Fall as Traders Weigh Marcos Win, Global Rout

Ian Sayson
·2 min read
(Bloomberg) -- The benchmark Philippine stock index slid amid a global selloff, as investors awaited Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s economic policies following his landslide win in the presidential election.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index declined as much as 3.1% before paring declines. Most of the 30 components of the benchmark fell with Aboitiz Power Corp., AC Energy Corp. and LT Group Inc. leading the losses.

Equities are unlikely to rebound until Marcos lays out a plan to spur growth, tame inflation and address the nation’s ballooning debt, according to analysts. The drop in the benchmark gauge also reflects losses in regional shares as rising U.S. interest rates and slowing Chinese growth hurt sentiment.

“Many investors are likely to be in a wait-and-see mode,” Robert Ramos, who helps manage 140 billion pesos ($2.7 billion) as head of the trust and investments group at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said before the start of trading. “They will wait for the new government to discuss its plan for the economy and how we get out from the impact of the pandemic.”

Read: Dictator’s Son Marcos Wins by Landslide in Philippine Vote

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index has declined about 8% this year, outperforming an 18% drop for the MSCI AC Asia Pacific Index.

Here’s what analysts are saying:

Robert Ramos (head of trust and investments, Rizal)

  • A key topic is the nation’s debt to GDP, which is “quite high compared with the last six years”

  • Marcos and his economic team must also allay foreign investors’ fears by assuring them that contracts and agreements reached here and abroad will be honored

  • “Foreign investors would also like to hear assurances that clean and transparent governance will be pursued. If those fears are allayed, they might decide to buy into the Philippines.

  • The biggest headwind for the Philippines is that it’s a consumer-driven economy that is not on a high note

Jonathan Ravelas (chief market strategist, BDO Unibank)

  • “The surveys have already flagged this outcome” and the market will take this result as credible

  • Investors will stay on the sidelines until the new president provides a clear and concrete plan to tackle rising poverty, strengthen health care, deal with inflation and manage debt

  • Investors would like to see his economic team

