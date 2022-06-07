Philippine towns blanketed in ash after volcanic eruption
The Bulusan Volcano in the province of Sorsogon, Philippines, erupted on June 5, spewing a huge, dark cloud of ash that covered trees, houses and roadways.
The Bulusan Volcano in the province of Sorsogon, Philippines, erupted on June 5, spewing a huge, dark cloud of ash that covered trees, houses and roadways.
As hatching season begins, 13 New Jersey counties remain under quarantine as the Garden State braces for another summer invasion of the spotted lanternfly.
Fresno and the Valley are in a third straight year of below-normal rain and snowfall. How does that stack up to droughts in the region over the past millennium?
Utility companies say blackouts are a worst case scenario, only a very small possibility and not a reason to panic.
Last week, the Los Angeles Times ran an article with the provocative headline, “The end of Korean BBQ in L.A.? What the gas stove ban means for your fave restaurants.” That sounds bad. But Californians don’t necessarily have to worry about their way of life changing thanks to new regulations on natural gas. Here’s why.
Gas prices continue to rise; at Schlafer's Auto Body & Repair in Mendocino, a gallon of regular is $9.60, about $3 higher than the county average.
The contract for the demolition of the Falmouth wind turbines has been awarded. The turbines are Falmouth's largest renewable energy project to date.
Interstate 17's southbound lanes are now closed in both directions just north of State Route 179.
Countries around the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna (GBM) basin lose over $14.2 billion annually from a lack of cooperation in sharing the waters of these rivers, with little prospect of accord in the foreseeable future, according to a new analysis. The study, commissioned by the Trans-boundary Rivers of South Asia (TROSA) programme, says that while the demand for water is increasing, its availability and quality are gradually decreasing, fuelling competition among the riparian states (countries bordering a transboundary inland river or lake).
There’s nothing like watching peacocks roam the streets of Coconut Grove. These graceful birds, with their multi-colored plumage, are Miami royalty. But what is that horrible screeching sound?
In one wealthy Los Angeles County enclave, 70% of water is used outdoors. Officials hope to curb chronic overuse with these custom flow restrictors.
Scientists find the size of the ‘outer wedge’ of a faultline can magnify a rupture’s impact, worrying news for a fault running from Vancouver Island to northern California
Alligators can make some people nervous, especially if they are not from an area that has them.
A high pressure system will bring above normal temperatures across the state by the end of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
Power demand in Texas is set to break its all-time record this week, testing the resilience of the grid after generation issues this year and a days-long blackout during a deep freeze in 2021. Texas is the most closely watched state among power analysts given its unique set-up and heavy demand. The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the grid for most of the state, expects power demand to surge to an all-time record on Tuesday - surpassing levels reached in August of 2019.
Researchers in Chile identify a challenger to the world's oldest tree: an alerce in Alerce Costero National Park that may be over 5,000 years old.
With red eyes and a white shell, the rare albino Galapagos giant tortoise made its public debut at a Swiss zoo on Friday.
An environmental group said Monday it had sued two major Californian retailers to stop them selling thicker plastic bags that are supposed to be recyclable but cannot be recycled in the state. The plaintiff, The Last Beach Cleanup, sued supermarket chains Gelson's and Stater Bros. Markets on Friday in a state superior court, stating they violated Californian recycling laws, contaminated recycling systems and polluted the environment. "The Last Beach Cleanup's legal action seeks to protect legitimate recycling efforts, save taxpayer funds spent on cleanups, and protect the global environment from plastic waste and pollution caused by plastic shopping bags and films," said Jan Dell, founder of Last Beach Cleanup.
Master falconer Rodney Stotts has written a book about his life path from drug dealer on the streets of Washington to wildlife expert, hoping to inspire others to take solace in nature. "I went from 'flipping birds' - selling cocaine - to flying birds, and the destruction that I used to cause in that life," Stotts said. As a young man in one of Washington's roughest neighborhoods, Stotts had little to live for.
Last time we checked, bees don't have fins, but that didn't stop California from classifying the prolific pollinators as fish.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden will declare a 24-month tariff exemption on Monday for solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations after an investigation froze imports and stalled projects in the United States, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The move comes amid concern about the impact of the Commerce Department's months-long investigation into whether imports of solar panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam are circumventing tariffs on goods made in China. Biden's action would allay companies' concerns about having to hold billions of dollars in reserves to pay potential tariffs, one source familiar with the White House's plans said.