Philippine troops kill 16 Muslim militants in clashes

Philippine troops kill 16 Muslim militants in clashes
·2 min read

COTABATO, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military said Wednesday that its troops have killed at least 16 Muslim rebels aligned with the Islamic State group in a series of clashes over the last week that have displaced thousands of villagers in a southern province.

The heaviest fighting began March 17 and lasted four days in Maguindanao province’s Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, regional military spokesman Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar said. He said troops killed 14 militants, from both the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters and the Dawlah Islamiyah groups, and wounded another 25.

Baldomar said the fighting, which wounded three soldiers, erupted after the militants threatened to attack a village and a security outpost. Troops recovered seven homemade explosives and two firearms from the scene of the fighting.

During the height of the fighting, about 5,700 families had to flee to safety, the military said, noting that the fighting there had subsided.

More fighting broke out Monday when a smaller group of militants attacked a military outpost in a village in Shariff Aguak town, also in Maguindanao. The gunmen withdrew after a brief exchange of gunfire that left one militant dead, military officials said.

Another clash took place Tuesday in nearby Guindulungan town when troops battled militants who entered a rural village and alarmed residents. The fighting left one militant dead, military officials said.

Army Col. Pedro Balisi thanked villagers and town officials in the predominantly Muslim province for reporting the presence of the gunmen.

“With their help we can effectively address the threat of these violent extremist groups,” he said.

The pockets of fighting in Maguindanao underscore the remaining threats to the relative tranquility fostered by a 2014 peace deal signed by the government and the largest armed group, the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. The Moro rebels are now supporting government forces in the fight against smaller bands of Islamic militants.

Many of the militants broke off from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and continued sporadic attacks after the main Moro rebel group ended decades of separatist insurrection and negotiated an autonomy deal for minority Muslims in the south of the largely Roman Catholic nation.

Recommended Stories

  • Mozambique conflict: Why are US forces there?

    Islamic militants operating in the north have been the cause of growing concern in the region.

  • Fourteen states sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing pause

    Fourteen states filed suits on Wednesday against President Joe Biden's administration to challenge his pause on new oil and gas leasing on federal lands and waters.

  • GameStop may cash in on Reddit rally with share sale; stock down after hours

    GameStop Corp said on Tuesday it may sell new shares as the U.S. video game retailer that led the Reddit rally of "meme stocks" looks to take advantage of a more-than-800% surge in its stock price since January. GameStop commented on the potential share offering in a regulatory filing for fourth-quarter earnings which showed a return to profitability, with 175% growth in e-commerce sales. Grapevine, Texas-based GameStop's shares have skyrocketed this year as retail traders bet against Wall Street hedge funds that had shorted the stock.

  • US Stock Market: Yellen Rattles Investors with Cost of Infrastructure Spending, Higher Taxes

    Treasury Secretary Yellen said the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic even as she defended developing plans for future tax increases.

  • Crypto Exchange OKEx Korea to Close as New AML Rules Come Into Force

    An exchange spokesperson said the new anti-money laundering regime would make it too tough to continue operating.

  • Canada says AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine safe, but adds blood clot warning

    Health Canada said it has not received any reports of these blood clots to date. Canada, which is using AstraZeneca doses manufactured at the Serum Institute of India, has received 500,000 Covishield doses and expects to get 1.5 million more by May.

  • Trent Brown didn't enjoy his time with the Raiders: 'It wasn’t a good fit'

    Trent Brown said he was happiest when he played for the Patriots.

  • Hyundai previews 'spaceship-inspired' Staria MPV

    Hyundai Motor Company has previewed its Staria multi-purpose vehicle (MPV), featuring a futuristic exterior design, and an interior that answers to the "recent shifts in consumer needs that prioritize the use of interior space." A successor to the Starex van, Hyundai also added that the Staria "provides a preview of the space innovation that will be available through purpose built vehicles (PBVs) in the future mobility era." The vehicle will make its world premiere in the first half of 2021. It centers on the "inside-out" design process in which the interior is designed first before moving on to the exterior. Hyundai has pitched the Staria for both businesses and families, as its standard variant will be available in various seating configurations ranging from seven- to 11-seaters. The range-topping Staria Premium will come in seven, nine, or 11 seats. Unique design cues and interior upgrades will separate this variant from the rest of the range. All the Staria models will share design elements such as the low beltlines of the expansive windows. The carmaker said this will contribute to a spacious and relaxing environment for the passengers. Interior storage space will be available in the overhead console, underneath the instrument cluster, and on top and bottom of the center of the dashboard. The console box between the front seats will hold cup holders, USB ports, and more storage space. The cockpit will feature a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, placed atop the dashboard so as not to obstruct the driver's view, a touch-sensitive center console, and a button-type electronic shifter. These features will likely be exclusive to the Premium trim. The seven-seater Staria Premium will have "relaxation seats" in the second row, which can automatically recline to a comfortable and healthy seating position. The nine-seater can swivel the second-row seats 180-degrees, so the passengers in this row can interact with the third row occupants face-to-face. All Staria Premiums will feature ambient mood lighting with 64 different colors, which can also light the cockpit, floor console, and door trims. All of this will be wrapped in a "spaceship-inspired" exterior. The Staria's front end will sport daytime running lights (DRLs) that run across the vehicle's width. The equally wide radiator grille, similar to other Hyundai models, is bordered by the low-set headlamps on each of its sides. The mentioned expansive side windows take inspiration from the Korean architectural style of hanok, which gives a "sense of spaciousness makes passengers feel as if the outer scenes are connected to the inside." Vertical tail lamps round out the rear. The rear bumper is lowered for easier loading and unloading of cargo. The Staria Premium sports a unique radiator grille, full-LED headlamps, tint on its Hyundai badges and door handles, and is underpinned by variant-exclusive 18-inch wheels with diamond patters. In the rear, the high-end model’s tail lamps are applied with Hyundai’s unique Parametric Pixel design. Senior Vice President and Head of Global Hyundai Design SangYup Lee said that the Staria "will provide a completely new experience and value proposition to customers through its unprecedented design and innovative features.” Photos from Hyundai Also read: Hyundai teams up with students to research nature-inspired mobility solutions Hyundai and Shell expand collaboration for clean energy solutions

  • Philippine Supreme Court slams killings of lawyers, judges

    The Philippine Supreme Court on Tuesday condemned the alarming number of killings and threats against lawyers and judges. One legal group has said these attacks are considerably higher under President Rodrigo Duterte compared to the past 50 years under six former presidents. The 15-member high court asked lower courts, law enforcement agencies and lawyers and judges’ groups to provide information about such attacks in the last 10 years, in order for the court to take preemptive steps.

  • Firing of Fort Worth teacher who tweeted Trump about ‘illegal students’ upheld by court

    Georgia Clark can appeal the decision with the 3rd Court of Appeals in Austin within 30 days.

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

  • The Latest: Philippine leader orders mayors investigated

    The Philippine president has ordered at least nine city and town mayors investigated for possible charges after they reportedly jumped ahead of a priority list led by 1.7 million health workers and got injected with COVID-19 vaccine amid a shortage in supply. President Rodrigo Duterte said in a televised meeting Wednesday night with key Cabinet members that aside from the mayors, the son of an actress also got immunized. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III reported to Duterte that just slightly more than 508,000 of a total 1.7 million doctors, nurses and other health workers have been immunized and added that only 1.5 million vaccine doses, all donated by China and the WHO, have arrived in the country so far.

  • Browns WR Ryan Switzer says 9-month-old son is being transferred to Boston hospital

    Doctors are still trying to find the source of Christian Switzer's bleeding.

  • Canada's lagging COVID-19 vaccine campaign set to ramp up as virus variants spread

    Canada is expecting enough COVID-19 vaccine doses to double its supply by the end of next week to help ramp up a slow vaccination program as more contagious virus variants push the country toward a third wave of coronavirus infections. Canada has lagged other rich countries in inoculations even though it ordered enough doses to vaccinate the population five times over late last year. Shipments of 4.7 million doses are expected this week and next - 2.4 million from Pfizer Inc, 846,000 from Moderna Inc and a 1.5 million-dose loan of AstraZeneca's vaccine from the United States, according to federal forecasts and recent announcements.

  • Indian premier Modi writes goodwill letter to Pakistani counterpart: minister

    Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan received a letter of goodwill from his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Tuesday, a Pakistani senior Cabinet minister said, as relations thaw between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. India and Pakistan have fought three wars and have shared a fractious relationship since the two gained independence in 1947, and in 2019 tensions rose dramatically as they sent combat planes into each other's territory. Asad Umar, a senior Pakistani minister, in a post on Twitter welcomed Modi's letter, calling it a "message of goodwill".

  • US, Iraq to hold talks over American troop presence

    The Biden administration is set to resume strategic talks with Iraqi officials next month on the withdrawal of remaining U.S. combat forces in the country and other matters related to the bilateral relationship. The talks, which began in June under the Trump administration, would be the first under Biden, who assumed office in January. The discussions are meant to shape the future of the U.S.-Iraq relationship and will touch security, trade, climate and more, according to a senior administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

  • Anti-coup protesters hold nationwide "silent strike" across Myanmar

    Largely empty streets fill Myanmar with an eerie silence after activists called for a nationwide "Silent Strike" following the regime’s deadly wave of violence as it struggles to quell nationwide protests against the February 1 ousting and arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Tucker Carlson Has a Crush on Barack Obama

    Tucker Carlson, former President Trump’s favorite Bass boat shoe, is in love with former President Barack Obama.

  • Matt Damon: Climate change will most impact ‘the poorest people'

    In a new interview, Oscar-winning actor and water equity philanthropist Matt Damon said the link between climate change and water scarcity will deepen over the coming years and predominantly impact the world's most impoverished communities.

  • Netherlands asks Israel about reported confiscation of Palestinian minister's travel pass

    The Netherlands said on Tuesday it had asked Israel to clarify the status of the Palestinian foreign minister after his travel credentials were revoked following a visit to the International Criminal Court in The Hague. A Palestinian official said on Sunday that Riyad al-Maliki's VIP card, a pass granted by Israel to allow senior Palestinian officials to move freely through border crossings, had been confiscated. "We have raised the matter with the (Israeli) embassy (and) informed them that, as a host country, the Netherlands is very invested in the fact that the ICC must be able to carry out its work without interference," a Dutch foreign ministry spokesman said.