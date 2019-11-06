Philippine VP Accepts Duterte’s Offer to Co-Head Anti-Drug Body

(Bloomberg) -- Philippine Vice President Leni Robredo said she accepts President Rodrigo Duterte’s offer for her to co-chair the nation’s anti-illegal drugs commission.

“I accept this task given by the president,” Robredo said in a televised speech in Manila on Wednesday. “I didn’t ask for this. But if this is the opportunity to stop the killing of the innocent and deliver justice, I’ll carry this.”

Currently the nation’s Inter-Agency Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs is composed of 21 government agencies and is headed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency chief Aaron Aquino, according to an executive order. It’s unclear when Robredo will start to co-head the body. With the post, Robredo’s expected to have a heavier hand in crafting policy and implementing anti-illegal drug operations and advocacy.

Duterte, who’s faced criticism from human rights watchdogs for his deadly war on drugs, can revoke Robredo’s designation in the anti-drugs body before their terms end on June 30, 2022.

(Adds more details from third paragraph.)

To contact the reporters on this story: Cecilia Yap in Manila at cyap19@bloomberg.net;Siegfrid Alegado in Manila at aalegado1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stephanie Phang at sphang@bloomberg.net, Ruth Pollard

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.