Philippines approves emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light vaccine

A view shows boxes containing vials with the one-dose Sputnik Light vaccine against the coronavirus disease in Moscow
·1 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines has approved the emergency use of Russia's Sputnik Light COVID-19 vaccine, the country's vaccine procurement chief said on Monday, making it among the first countries in Asia to approve the single-dose vaccine.

The approval by the Philippines' food and drug agency will allow the country to follow up its order for 10 million doses, Carlito Galvez, a retired general who handles the government's vaccine procurement, told a news conference.

The government expects vaccine manufacturers to increase deliveries in September and October, Galvez said.

Mongolia and Kazakhstan have approved Sputnik Light, developed by Russia's Gamaleya Institute.

Sputnik Light is ninth COVID-19 vaccine approved by the Philippines, along with vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinovac and Sinopharm.

Philippine authorities have said the vaccine rollout is key to the recovery of the Southeast Asian country's economy. The Philippines was one of the fastest growing economies in Asia before the pandemic, but contracted by a record 9.6% in 2020.

The Philippines has so far fully vaccinated 17.26 million people, leaving much of its 110 million population vulnerable to the highly contagious Delta variant.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Ed Davies and James Pearson)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Cadila jumps nearly 8% after COVID-19 vaccine gets India emergency use nod

    Shares of Cadila Healthcare Ltd jumped 7.9% on Monday after India last week approved the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine, the world's first DNA shot against the coronavirus, for emergency use in adults and children aged 12 years and above. The vaccine, developed in partnership with the Department of Biotechnology, is the second home-grown shot to get emergency authorization in the country after Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The company's Group Managing Director Sharvil Patel said on Saturday the supply of vaccine, which will be scaled up to 10 million doses per month from October, will start by mid-September, according to a media report https://bit.ly/3D68i14.

  • Egypt to close Rafah crossing with Gaza from Monday

    Egypt is to close the Rafah crossing on its border with the Gaza Strip until further notice on Monday, Egyptian security sources said. Hamas, the Palestinian faction that controls Gaza, said it had been informed by Egypt of the decision to shut the crossing in both directions, without giving details. According to two Egyptian security sources, the closure was made for security reasons following an escalation on Saturday https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/two-palestinians-israeli-soldier-seriously-injured-gaza-crossfire-2021-08-21 between Israel and Hamas, with Israeli aircraft striking sites in Gaza after gunfire across Gaza's border with Israel earlier in the day.

  • Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson 'responding positively' to COVID treatment

    Physicians at the Northwestern University Memorial Hospital in Chicago are carefully monitoring Jackson, 79, and his wife, Jacqueline, 77, because of their ages, a day after the two were hospitalised, their son Jonathan said https://bit.ly/3gk30p1 in a statement issued by the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, a group founded by his father. "Both are resting comfortably and are responding positively to their treatments," he said. Jackson, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2017, has been a leader of the U.S. civil rights movement since the mid-1960s and was with Martin Luther King when he was assassinated in 1968.

  • Taiwan says China wants to 'emulate' the Taliban

    Taiwan's foreign minister accused China on Saturday of wanting to "emulate" the Taliban, saying the island that Beijing claims as sovereign Chinese territory did not wish to be subject to communism or crimes against humanity. The rapid fall of the U.S.-backed Afghan government has sparked heated debate in Taiwan about whether they could suffer the same fate to a Chinese invasion, while state media in China has said Kabul's fate showed Taiwan it cannot trust Washington. Writing on Twitter in response to the U.S. State Department reiterating a call for China to stop pressuring the island, Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu expressed his thanks to the United States for upholding the wishes and best interests of Taiwan's people.

  • Covid: Taiwan rolls out homegrown vaccine amid criticism

    Taiwan's president was vaccinated with the country's first domestically developed jab named Medigen.

  • 49ers vs. Chargers: Quarter-by-quarter observations

    Quarter-by-quarter observations of the #49ers win over the Chargers.

  • South Korea to get more Moderna COVID shots in boost to vaccination effort

    South Korea's health ministry said on Sunday that Moderna Inc will supply the country with 7.01 million doses of coronavirus vaccines by the first week of September, following a government request to speed up delivery. Moderna delivered 1.3 million doses earlier this month. It had at the time informed South Korea that it would only be able to deliver less than half the 8.5 million doses it had been due to ship in August.

  • Lebanon's Hezbollah says Iranian fuel vessels setting off soon

    The leader of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group, Hassan Nasrallah, said on Sunday that vessels carrying Iranian fuel will be setting sail soon followed by others to ease fuel shortages in Lebanon. Nasrallah insisted that the group was not trying to step in and replace the state by purchasing the fuel. Hezbollah's foes in Lebanon have warned of dire consequences from the move, saying it risked sanctions being imposed on a country whose economy has been in meltdown for nearly two years.

  • Nord Stream 2 Could Crush European Natural Gas Prices

    Russia’s controversial Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline is likely to have a major impact on the competitive European natural gas market

  • Taliban doesn't equal Islam: How news coverage of Afghanistan disserves a great religion

    As the Taliban asserts authority in Afghanistan, let us not fall prey to simply demonizing Islam and Islamic law.

  • Turkey reinforces border to block any Afghan migrant wave

    Afghans who manage to make the weeks-long journey through Iran on foot to the Turkish border face a three-metre high wall, ditches or barbed wire as Turkish authorities step up efforts to block any refugee influx into the country. The beefed up border measures in Turkey, which already hosts nearly 4 million Syrian refugees and is a staging post for many migrants trying to reach Europe, began as the Taliban started advancing in Afghanistan and took over Kabul last week. "We want to show the whole world that our borders are unpassable," Mehmet Emin Bilmez, governor of the eastern border province of Van, told Reuters at the weekend.

  • Businesses Asking Hong Kong to Revisit Covid Strategy: Gollob

    Aug.22 -- Frederik Gollob, chairman at The European Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong, discusses Hong Kong’s newly tightened quarantine rules and how they’re impacting European businesses working in the community. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open."

  • Apple and Google ordered by Russia's media authority to take down the app of Vladimir Putin's biggest opponent

    The order appears to be the latest effort by the Russian government to silence the imprisoned Alexei Navalny.

  • Everything You Need to Know About Insuring Your Classic Car

    Insuring your classic car is in some ways similar to insuring other vehicles, with some key distinctions.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * New Zealand is set to stay in COVID-19 lockdown until at least midnight Friday, New Zealand Herald reported without giving the source of the information. * Vietnamese soldiers were deployed on the streets of Ho Chi Minh City to help enforce a lockdown in the country's business hub, which has become the epicentre of its worst coronavirus outbreak so far during the pandemic.

  • Vaccinated Philippine workers can enter Hong Kong from Aug 30, says minister

    Filipino workers who have been vaccinated in the Philippines will be allowed to enter Hong Kong from Aug. 30, Manila's labour minister said on Sunday. Labour Secretary Silvestre Bello said Hong Kong has agreed to let overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who received COVID-19 vaccines in their home country come and work provided they can present vaccine cards issued by the Philippines' Bureau of Quarantine. The agreement should benefit some 3,000 workers waiting to be deployed to Hong Kong, Bello said in a statement.

  • ‘I’m the best player in the draft’: Jalen Johnson confident in abilities

    Despite dropping to the Hawks at No. 20 in the draft, Johnson still believes he is the best rookie this year.

  • Blinken botches Afghan president’s name in TV slip-up

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken mistakenly referred to a former president of Afghanistan on Sunday instead of the deposed leader who fled the country as the Taliban took control of Kabul.

  • For Afghan refugees in India, hopes dim for returning home

    What she does know is that her father asked the Taliban to do it. A former Afghan policewoman, Khatera Hashmi was shot multiple times on her way home from work last October in the capital of Ghazni province, south of Kabul. Five months pregnant at the time, Hashmi survived the gruesome attack, as did her unborn child.

  • China's Mars rover soldiers on after completing program

    China’s Zhurong Mars rover is soldiering on after completing its initial program to explore the red planet and search for frozen water that could provide clues as to whether it once supported life. China’s National Space Administration said on its website Friday that Zhurong completed its 90-day program on Aug. 15 and was in excellent technical condition and fully charged. Zhurong has been consistently sending back photos and data via the Tianwen-1 orbiter that crosses over it once a day.