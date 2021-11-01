Philippines asks Netflix to remove spy drama episodes over Chinese map

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on the company's office in Hollywood, Los Angeles
·2 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines said on Monday it has asked Netflix Inc to remove episodes of spy drama "Pine Gap" because of a map showing Chinese claims to the South China Sea, the second country to do so after Vietnam.

China lays claim to most of the South China Sea waters within the so-called nine-dash line, a U-shaped feature used on Chinese maps. Parts of the resource-rich waters are also contested by the Philippines, Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam.

The Philippine foreign ministry said the map depicted on the Netflix show was a violation of the country's sovereignty.

After a thorough review, the Philippines' movie classification board has ruled that certain episodes of Pine Gap were "unfit for public exhibition", the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said.

Netflix Philippines did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Earlier this year Netflix removed "Pine Gap" from its services in Vietnam https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/vietnam-orders-netflix-remove-australian-spy-show-over-south-china-sea-map-2021-07-02 following a similar complaint from the country's broadcast authorities.

The Philippine films board, acting on the DFA's complaint, handed down its ruling on Sept. 28. It was not clear why the decision was only made public now.

The board, according to the DFA, noted that the appearance of the map was "no accident as it was consciously designed and calculated to specifically convey a message that China's nine-dash line legitimately exists".

The board believes that "such portrayal is a crafty attempt to perpetuate and memorialize in the consciousness of the present generation of viewers and the generations to come the illegal nine-dash line", the DFA said.

(Reporting by Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin: Russia must build up defenses in view of NATO moves

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday emphasized the need to strengthen the country's air defenses amid NATO's military activities near Russia's borders. Speaking during a meeting with military officials and arms makers in the southern Russian city of Sochi, Putin specificially noted the deployment of NATO's U.S.-led missile defense components in Eastern Europe and increasingly frequent missions by NATO ships near Russian waters in the Baltic and Black Seas.

  • Decades-long communist rebel leader killed in Philippines

    Philippine forces have killed a key communist rebel commander in one of Asia's longest-running insurgencies, in what the military described as a daring raid in the country's remote southern region, but what guerrilla leaders said was an ambush. Jorge Madlos, who used the nom de guerre Ka Oris, was for many decades a leading figure and spokesman for the communist fighters in the southern Philippines' mountainous hinterlands. Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Monday said government forces killed Madlos in Bukidnon province on Saturday.

  • China's Xi Jinping contributes only a written note to the COP26 climate conference, pushing the world's biggest polluter further to the margins

    Xi Jinping declined to attend this week's climate change summit. The UK is said to be restricting absent leaders to written communication only.

  • TikTok's owner is pushing back against China's notorious '996' work culture by telling staff to log off by 7pm, reports say

    TikTok's owner ByteDance told staff in China that they should work no later than 7 p.m. unless given prior approval, Bloomberg and WaPo reported.

  • Pentagon rattled by Chinese military push on multiple fronts

    At stake is a potential shift in the global balance of power that has favored the United States for decades.

  • Russia will react to attempts to break 'strategic parity' -Putin

    Russia will react to other countries' attempts to break "strategic parity," President Vladimir Putin said on Monday, referring to the global missile defence system being deployed by the United States and its allies. Russia is concerned that an efficient missile defence will allow its Western adversaries to abandon the mutual assured defence doctrine that has for decades prevented nuclear superpowers from attacking each other. "We know very well that some of our foreign counterparts will not stop trying to break this parity, including by means of deploying elements of global missile defence in close proximity to our borders," Putin said at a meeting with military leadership and defence contractors.

  • Watch French President Emmanuel Macron Flat-Out Call Australia's Scott Morrison A Liar

    The French leader is still sore over a scuttled submarine deal — and he let the Australian prime minister know it at the G-20 summit.

  • Special ops task force in Middle East restructured for ‘broad, regional’ ISIS fight

    The new task force, called Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant, was stood up quietly on July 1.

  • The White House passed the Kremlin names of Russian hackers who attacked US agencies, testing if Putin will arrest them, report says

    The White House's top cyber advisor, Anne Neuberger, recently held a series of secret meetings with her Russian counterpart, per the NYT.

  • Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

    Tensions are rising in the South China Sea, and Beijing’s aggression is not going unnoticed by other world leaders

  • Moms for Liberty Co-Founder Tina Descovich on Group’s Stunning Growth

    While learning loss might be the most obvious outcome of the pandemic for children, school closures prompted another powerful phenomenon in education: a renewed interest in parent activism. Advocacy groups formed on all sides of the political spectrum with some designed to address long-standing inequities and others meant to push back against what members considered […]

  • Evergrande is not running out of money yet, says a bond expert who expects China's government to 'force collaborations' between stakeholders

    "China's political system empowers the regulators with heavy hands which will force collaborations among issuers, investors, and intermediaries," said Warut Promboon, Bondcritic's credit research head.

  • Could landlocked south Texas help a backlogged US supply chain?

    A Mexican highway that connects with Texas ports of entry might be an alternative to California water ports Stacks of shipping containers at a Port of Houston facility in La Porte, Texas. A route emanating from south Texas could attract Mexican investment when a backlog of goods favors new ideas. Photograph: Tannen Maury/EPA A unique event marking what organizers called “the start of the produce season” was recently held on the US side of an international port of entry connecting Mexico with Pha

  • Some grocery stores have scrapped promotions and discounts to help curb demand for scarce products amid the supply chain crisis

    The supply chain crisis is squeezing retailers across the US, and some grocery stores are withdrawing promotions to help keep shelves stocked.

  • China’s Latest Crackdown Targets Binge Eating and Wasting Food

    (Bloomberg) -- In its latest campaign to rein in excesses across all aspects of society, China is now targeting overindulgence of food. Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeBeijing released an action plan on Monday that tells diners not to order more than

  • China says U.S. COVID origins report is without credibility

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -A declassified U.S. intelligence report saying it was plausible that the COVID-19 pandemic originated in a laboratory is unscientific and has no credibility, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in a statement on Sunday. The updated U.S. intelligence briefing, published on Saturday, said that a natural origin and a lab leak were both plausible hypotheses to explain how SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, first infected humans, but that the truth may never be known. In a response on Sunday on the website of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Wang said "a lie repeated a thousand times is still a lie", adding that U.S. intelligence services "have a reputation for fraud and deception".

  • Time for ‘diplomatic niceties’ is over if world is to be saved, UN secretary general says

    ‘The old, carbon-burning model of development is a death sentence,’ warns Antonio Guterres

  • Australian football star charged with assault, forcible touching in NYC hotel attack

    An Australian football player was cuffed charged and taken to a Manhattan holding cell over the weekend after groping a woman and physically assaulting her male friend as well.

  • Mexicans return to Day of the Dead celebration with a vengeance

    Thousands of Mexicans crowded into the main avenue of Mexico City for a lively Day of the Dead parade on Sunday, relishing the chance to mark the festive tradition after the coronavirus pandemic cast a thick pall over it last year. Most of the mass of spectators lining Paseo de la Reforma boulevard wore protective face masks as they watched colorful floats, bands and performers trundle down the street. "I love coming to see this tradition we Mexicans can't lose sight of," said Leticia Galvan, a 67-year-old civil servant decked out in a skeleton suit and trilby, and with half of her face painted in the colors of a La Catrina skull.

  • The awkward truth of Zuckerberg's metaverse: sitting in a chair with goggles

    The cavalcade of wonders in Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse show last week left out one crucial screenshot: what your body actually looks like while your mind has gone meta.The catch: The real you is just sitting in a chair wearing goggles.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The video mock-ups of the metaverse Zuckerberg unveiled showed us what remote-presence wizardry might look like from within the 3D dimension. But they omitted the prosaic reality of most cu