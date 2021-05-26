Philippines to authorize Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in 12-15 year olds

FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 vaccination campaign in France
·1 min read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines will allow the Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged 12-15, the head of its Food and Drugs Administration said, widening the number of people in the country that will be protected against the virus.

"Within the week, we will be issuing an amendment to the emergency use authorisation of Pfizer and we will be able to use it in children 12-15 year olds," Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo said during a televised meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte late on Wednesday.

Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine is one of the seven brands of coronavirus shots allowed for emergency use in the Philippines.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Chris Reese)

