Philippines' Bulusan volcano erupts

NextShark

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila has begun construction on an exorcism center in the Philippines, calling it the “first of its kind in Asia, if not the world.” The Saint Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism, which broke ground in Makati City on May 17, will house the offices of the ecclesiastical district's Commission on Extraordinary Phenomena, the Ministry of Exorcism and the Ministry on Visions and Phenomena. It will also function as the official headquarters of the Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists (PACE), which is affiliated with the International Association of Exorcists in Italy.