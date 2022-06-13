Philippines' Bulusan volcano erupts
The Bulusan volcano in Sorsogon, Philippines, sent smoke and ash into the air after erupting early Sunday.
Brent Crude and West Texas Intermediate are climbing on Tuesday morning on risks to Russian supply and the prospect of stronger demand from China.
Russian natural gas deliveries through a key pipeline to Europe will drop by around 40% this year, state-controlled energy giant Gazprom said Tuesday, after Canadian sanctions over the war in Ukraine prevented German partner Siemens Energy from delivering overhauled equipment. Germany's utility network agency said it did not see gas supplies as endangered and that reduced flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea aligned with commercial behavior and Russia's previously announced cutoff of gas to Denmark and the Netherlands, the German news agency dpa reported. The Federal Network Agency said it was monitoring the situation.
Game 5 of the 2009 NBA Finals was the end of an arduous journey for Kobe Bryant and the Lakers, as they finally won it all without Shaq.
The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Manila has begun construction on an exorcism center in the Philippines, calling it the “first of its kind in Asia, if not the world.” The Saint Michael Center for Spiritual Liberation and Exorcism, which broke ground in Makati City on May 17, will house the offices of the ecclesiastical district's Commission on Extraordinary Phenomena, the Ministry of Exorcism and the Ministry on Visions and Phenomena. It will also function as the official headquarters of the Philippine Association of Catholic Exorcists (PACE), which is affiliated with the International Association of Exorcists in Italy.
Mazda will release its third paint color to use the brand's proprietary Takuminuri paint process. Rhodium White Premium will be available on the upcoming CX-90 and CX-70 crossovers.
A convicted Detroit police officer asked for probation, but a judge locked him up for 15-months.
Alexandra Lange's accessible history, 'Meet Me by the Fountain,' looks at how malls remain relevant in part by going beyond the white middle class.
Japan’s parliament approved tougher penalties for criminal defamation Monday in a move prompted by a bullied wrestler's suicide and that is raising free speech concerns. Parliamentary deliberations on toughening the defamation law began in January after Hana Kimura took her own life at 22. Kimura faced bullying and insults on social media in 2020 after appearing on “Terrace House,” a hugely popular reality show on Japan's Fuji TV and Netflix, about three men and three women temporarily living together at a shared house in Tokyo.
These trellis designs maximize growing space in your garden.
"The holy grail of underwear."
“Charlie landed the fish and was grinning ear to ear.”
The extremist Georgia Republican also claimed carbon emissions are not bad because plants need them to survive.
Yellowstone National Park announced Monday that all entrances are temporarily closed because of hazardous conditions caused by extensive flooding.
Startling video shows the moment a large waterfront house in Gardiner, Montana, collapsed into the Yellowstone River as the region is battered by historic floods.
Get tips for protecting your home from wildfires in a helpful video and graphic.
Heavily pregnant Sonari toils under the burning sun in fields dotted with bright yellow melons in Jacobabad, which last month became the hottest city on Earth. Her 17-year-old neighbour Waderi, who gave birth a few weeks ago, is back working in temperatures that can exceed 50 Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), with her newborn lying on a blanket in the shade nearby so she can feed him when he cries. These women in southern Pakistan and millions like them around the world are at the searing edge of climate change.
Extreme flooding in Yellowstone National Park could constitute a “thousand-year event,” National Park Service officials said on a press call Tuesday evening. “This isn’t my words, but I’ve heard this is a thousand-year event,” Yellowstone Superintendent Cam Sholly said. “From what I understand, one of the highest cubic feet per second (CFS) ratings for the…
“I’ve never been that close to a predator before.” Get face to face with alligators at this Florida attraction.
Yellowstone National Park officials say more than 10,000 visitors have been ordered out of the nation's oldest national park after unprecedented flooding.
What extends from Fayetteville to Mount Airy and has 17,000 new jobs coming? The Carolina Core has proved to be a success, and more projects and jobs could be coming.