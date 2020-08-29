    Advertisement

    Philippines confirms 3,637 coronavirus infections, 94 more deaths

    Filipinos queue for government aid amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Quezon

    MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines reported 3,637 new coronavirus infections and 94 more deaths on Saturday, taking its tally to 213,131 cases and a toll of 3,419, the health ministry said in a bulletin.

    The nation is grappling with the highest number of virus infections in Southeast Asia, with a death toll second only to neighbouring Indonesia, since nearly a third of the Philippine deaths have been reported over the past 15 days.


    (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

