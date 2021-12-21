Philippines cuts COVID-19 booster shot interval to three months

Philippines kicks off its second three-day mass vaccination drive
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' health ministry on Tuesday halved the wait time for a COVID-19 vaccine booster to three months to help prevent the spread of the more infectious Omicron variant.

A growing list of countries, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, Thailand and Germany, are shortening the interval for boosters to try to stave off a new surge in infections.

Adults can receive a booster dose at least three months after the second shot of a two-dose vaccine, cutting the six-month gap. Recipients of a single-dose vaccine can get a booster shot after two months, the health ministry said.

"We are exploring all possible options to safely mitigate the effects of more transmissible variants of COVID-19," Health Secretary Francisco Duque said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian nation has detected three imported cases of Omicron variant.

The Philippines has received more than 192 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and fully inoculated roughly 44.2 million of its 110 million population, government data show.

In November, the government started the rollout of booster doses for healthcare workers and the elderly.

COVID-19 cases have fallen to an average of 378 a day in December from the peak of 18,579 daily in September.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • German committee recommends booster after three months as Omicron spreads

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's STIKO vaccine authority on Tuesday shortened the recommended period between a second coronavirus shot and a booster to three months from six, reflecting the increasing presence of the highly infectious Omicron variant. The authority said anyone over age 18 should have a booster using an mRNA vaccine three months after completing a two-shot course of COVID-19 vaccines. STIKO previously recommended anyone fully vaccinated with an mRNA vaccine should wait six months after their last shot.

  • Biden’s social-spending bill ‘not dead yet’ as Joe Manchin could back parts of it, analysts say

    Parts of President Joe Biden's social-spending and climate package still have a chance of becoming reality, analysts said on Monday as they reacted to a key Democratic senator saying he can't support the Build Back Better Act.

  • COVID update: Dr. Jon LaPook on holiday get-togethers

    With the increase in coronavirus caseloads due to the spreading Delta and Omicron variants, CBS News' chief medical correspondent discusses the precautions to be taken at end-of-year gatherings to better ensure a safe holiday season.

  • As Omicron threatens a global surge, some countries shorten COVID-19 booster timelines

    A growing number of countries are reducing the wait time for COVID-19 vaccine boosters from six months to as few as three in a bid to ward off a new surge in infections from the Omicron variant. They are reacting to early evidence suggesting that Omicron is spreading faster than its predecessor, Delta, and is more likely to infect people who were vaccinated or had COVID in the past. While data remains limited, half a dozen laboratory studies have shown that an initial course of COVID-19 vaccines - typically given in two doses - is not enough to halt infection from the Omicron variant, but a booster shot may help.

  • Holmgren, Watson lead No. 4 Gonzaga past Northern Arizona

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) Chet Holmgren had 20 points and nine rebounds, Anton Watson scored 17 and No. 4 Gonzaga beat Northern Arizona 95-49 on Monday night to extend the nation's longest home winning streak to 58 games. Drew Timme added 14 points for Gonzaga (10-2), which was coming off a victory over No. 25 Texas Tech in Phoenix last weekend. The Bulldogs opened the season as the nation's top-ranked team.

  • Manchin considered a flight risk to become an independent

    If Sen. Joe Manchin bolts the Democratic Party, he'd be more likely to switch to independent — and caucus with the Democrats — than become a Republican, people close to him tell Axios. Driving the news: Manchin’s surprise body blow to President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda set off new speculation across the Democratic Party — including inside the White House — that he may leave the party next year.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The timing and desti

  • New Zealand links 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

    New Zealand authorities on Monday said they had linked a 26-year-old man's death to Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine after the person suffered myocarditis, a rare inflammation of the heart muscle, after taking his first dose. The death is New Zealand's second linked to a known but rare side effect from the vaccine after health authorities in August reported a woman had died after taking her doses. "With the current available information, the board has considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination in this individual," a COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in a statement.

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 275.5 million and Biden administration to distribute 500 million home-testing kits

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 275.5 million on Tuesday, while the death toll edged above 5.36 million, according to

  • Pentagon addresses Defense personnel social media activity in rules tackling rising extremism

    The Pentagon announced Monday new steps in its internal fight against the rising appeal of extremist ideas and ideologies in its ranks.Why it matters: Domestic extremism in the military has become a growing concern in recent years, but blew wide open on Jan. 6 when former and current service members — some in tactical gear — participated in the U.S. Capitol. insurrection.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Almost one out of every five rioters who has been c

  • Replay: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's first update on COVID-19 in Michigan since June

    Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to provide an update to Michigan's response to the pandemic at 9:20 a.m. Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

  • Warren targets supermarket chains over high food prices

    Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said in a letter to leadership at Kroger, Albertson's and Publix that the grocery store chains are profiting off of struggling American families during the pandemic. "While many Americans faced the loss of jobs, homes, and loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic, grocery companies like yours saw immense gains through record sales and profits," Warren wrote."Your company, and the other major grocers who reaped the...

  • Omicron may sideline two leading drugs used to treat COVID-19

    As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the fast-spreading omicron variant, doctors are warning of yet another challenge: the two standard drugs they’ve used to fight infections are unlikely to work against the new strain.

  • The first American to die of the Omicron variant was an unvaccinated Texas man who had previously caught COVID-19

    The Omicron variant now accounts for 73% of sequenced COVID-19 cases in the United States, the CDC announced on Monday.

  • ‘Spider-Man’ star who could ‘barely walk up stairs’ loses 100 pounds

    “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star Jacob Batalon tells Men's Health how exercise and a plant-based diet helped him lose more than 100 pounds.

  • Omicron infections appear no less severe than Delta; COVID-19 lowers sperm count, motility

    Infections caused by the Omicron variant of the coronavirus do not appear to be less severe than infections from Delta, according to early data from the UK. Researchers at Imperial College London compared 11,329 people with confirmed or likely Omicron infections with nearly 200,000 people infected with other variants.

  • Letters to the Editor: The 'smoldering anger' harbored by doctors during the pandemic

    A physician explains the mutual understanding that only her fellow healthcare workers have during the pandemic and the ways for them to alleviate their resentments.

  • What should you do if you have asymptomatic COVID-19?

    In many cases, COVID-19 can be entirely asymptomatic. Here's what to do if you test positive without any symptoms.

  • Antidepressants might be largely ineffective, study suggests

    Antidepressants should be prescribed less routinely by doctors, scientists have said, after a study concluded there was no strong evidence that the drugs were effective.

  • How to Reverse High Blood Pressure, Say Experts

    Nothing may be as important: Blood pressure forces blood to flow to the circulatory system and allows oxygen and nutrients through to the arteries that's carried to the heart and other parts of the body. Blood pressure rises and falls throughout the day, but when it stays at a certain level, it's dangerous and can lead to serious health issues like heart disease, heart attack and stroke. Almost half of adult Americans have high blood pressure, which can cause heart disease if left untreated. Acc

  • U.S. mulls reducing COVID quarantine time amid Omicron surge

    U.S. health authorities are considering reducing the 10-day recommended quarantine period for Americans who test positive for COVID-19 as the Omicron variant tears across the country, White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday. Omicron now accounts for 73% of U.S. coronavirus infections, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday. Reducing the CDC's 10-day quarantine recommendation would help asymptomatic people return to work or school, with the proper precautions, Fauci told CNN.