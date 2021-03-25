Philippines deploys more patrol ships amid rift with China

  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Chinese vessels anchored the Whitsun Reef located in the disputed South China Sea. Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a Chinese fishing vessel in the Whitsun Reef located in the disputed South China Sea. Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Chinese vessels in the Whitsun Reef located in the disputed South China Sea. Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Chinese vessels in the Whitsun Reef located in the disputed South China Sea. Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
  • In this photo provided Sunday, March 21, 2021, by the Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea, some of the 220 Chinese vessels are seen moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea on March 7, 2021. The Philippine government expressed concern after spotting more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels it believed were crewed by militias at a reef claimed by both countries in the South China Sea, but it did not immediately lodge a protest. (Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP)
  • In this Sunday, March 7, 2021, photo provided Sunday, March 21, 2021, by the Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea, some of the 220 Chinese vessels are seen moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. The Philippine government expressed concern after spotting more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels it believed were crewed by militias at a reef claimed by both countries in the South China Sea, but it did not immediately lodge a protest. (Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP)
  • In this March 7, 2021, photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea, some of the 220 Chinese vessels are seen moored at Whitsun Reef, South China Sea. The Philippine government expressed concern after spotting more than 200 Chinese fishing vessels it believed were crewed by militias at a reef claimed by both countries in the South China Sea, but it did not immediately lodge a protest. (Philippine Coast Guard/National Task Force-West Philippine Sea via AP)
1 / 7

South China Sea

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows Chinese vessels anchored the Whitsun Reef located in the disputed South China Sea. Tuesday, March 23, 2021. The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in a new standoff with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea, where Manila has asked a Chinese fishing flotilla to leave a reef. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory. (©2021 Maxar Technologies via AP)
JIM GOMEZ
·3 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippine military has ordered more navy ships to be deployed for “sovereignty patrols” in the South China Sea, where a Chinese flotilla has swarmed around a disputed reef and ignored Manila’s demand to leave the area.

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has asked about 200 Chinese vessels he described as militia boats to immediately leave Whitsun Reef, a shallow coral region about 175 nautical miles (324 kilometers) west of Bataraza town in the western Philippine province of Palawan. China ignored the call, insisting it owns the offshore territory and that the vessels were sheltering from rough seas.

Military chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana ordered the deployment of additional navy ships to beef up the country’s “maritime sovereignty patrols” in the disputed waters, the military said Thursday.

It did not say how close the Philippine navy ships would maneuver from the Chinese vessels, whose presence Lorenzana has called an “incursion" and “provocative action of militarizing the area.”

“By the increased naval presence in the area, we seek to reassure our people of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ strong and unwavering commitment to protect and defend them from harassment and ensure that they can enjoy their rights over the country’s rich fishing ground,” military spokesman Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo said in a statement.

The United States said Tuesday it’s backing the Philippines in the new feud with Beijing and accused China of using “maritime militia to intimidate, provoke, and threaten other nations, which undermines peace and security in the region.”

The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest but China insisted it owns the reef, which it calls Niué Jiao, and said the Chinese vessels converged in the area to avoid rough waters. The U.S., however, said “Chinese boats have been mooring in this area for many months in ever increasing numbers, regardless of the weather."

Beijing denied the vessels were maritime militias. “Any speculation in such helps nothing but causes unnecessary irritation,” the Chinese Embassy said Monday.

The Philippine government says the reef is well within the country's internationally recognized exclusive economic zone over which it “enjoys the exclusive right to exploit or conserve any resources."

Philippine military officials discussed the impasse with Chinese People’s Liberation Army Wednesday and conveyed Lorenzana’s demand for the Chinese vessels to leave the reef, which Manila calls Julian Felipe, Arevalo said.

President Rodrigo Duterte asserted Manila’s position in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said, but reported no resolution.

Greg Poling of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, a U.S.-based think tank closely monitoring the territorial conflicts, said more Chinese fishing and militia vessels had recently frequented Whitsun Reef at the northeastern edge of Union Banks, an atoll where China maintains two bases. Vietnam, which also claims the area, has four bases.

“This deployment at Whitsun Reef is not new, but the numbers are way up,” Poling told The Associated Press.

China, the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei have been locked in a tense territorial standoff over the resource-rich and busy South China Sea for decades.

Recommended Stories

  • Taiwan says has begun mass production of long-range missile

    Taiwan has begun mass production of a long-range missile and is developing three other models, a senior official said on Thursday, in a rare admission of efforts to develop strike capacity amid growing Chinese pressure. China, which claims democratic Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the island, as it tries to force the government in Taipei to accept Beijing's claims of sovereignty. Taiwan's armed forces, dwarfed by China's, are in the midst of a modernisation programme to offer a more effective deterrent, including the ability to hit back at bases deep within China in the event of a conflict.

  • Chinese social media users burn their Nikes after the company says it's 'concerned' about forced labor of Uighurs in Xinjiang

    A mass boycott against Nike is unfolding in China, after the brand said it was concerned about labor practice in the contested Uighur Autonomous Region.

  • Philippine troops kill 16 Muslim militants in clashes

    The Philippine military said Wednesday that its troops have killed at least 16 Muslim rebels aligned with the Islamic State group in a series of clashes over the last week that have displaced thousands of villagers in a southern province. The heaviest fighting began March 17 and lasted four days in Maguindanao province’s Datu Saudi Ampatuan town, regional military spokesman Lt. Col. John Paul Baldomar said. Baldomar said the fighting, which wounded three soldiers, erupted after the militants threatened to attack a village and a security outpost.

  • A Marine Corps F-35 was damaged by a round fired from the fighter's own cannon that exploded

    The F-35's 25 mm cannon can fire over 3,000 rounds a minute. The military is still investigating what went wrong with this one round.

  • Mystery drones hovered over Navy destroyers off California, report says

    The drones were many miles from the mainland and were able to stay aloft more than 90 minutes, longer than commercially available drones.

  • China orchestrates boycott of H&M over retailer's stance on Xinjiang

    China is orchestrating a boycott of H&M over the Swedish fashion giant’s decision to stop sourcing cotton from Xinjiang because of forced labour concerns. The coordinated assault is part of Beijing’s broader strategy to push back against sanctions from the West over human rights abuses in the region. It appears to have started with a social media post by the Chinese Communist Party’s youth division that blasted H&M for saying last year it was “deeply concerned” about the human rights allegations in Xinjiang. “Spreading rumours to boycott Xinjiang cotton while also wanting to make money in China? Wishful thinking!” read the post, which was published on Wednesday morning and liked nearly half a million times, shared 40,000 times and attracted 16,000 comments. Chinese state media attacked H&M, saying the brand “will definitely pay a heavy price for its wrong actions”. State media also said the brand would “rather believe the lies spread by a few people than hear the voices of billions of Chinese people,” a line that government officials have said repeatedly when denying human rights abuses in Xinjiang. By Thursday morning, searches for H&M products and store locations were blocked on Chinese e-commerce platforms and online map platforms. Celebrities had also backed out of endorsement deals, saying H&M’s actions amounted to “slander” of China, according to state media. The attack against H&M comes after the EU, UK, US and Canada on Monday announced sanctions against Chinese officials deemed responsible for human rights abuses against Uyghurs and other ethnic Muslim minorities in Xinjiang region. China immediately announced its own sanctions against European officials and entities. Backlash is poised to grow with more foreign brands already coming under fire for their stances on Xinjiang. Chinese consumers are already taking aim online at Adidas, Nike and Ikea for being members of the Better Cotton Initiative, a cotton sustainability organisation that suspended licensing of farms in Xinjiang last year. China has unleashed the power of its 1.4 billion consumers to boycott foreign brands amid broader geopolitical spats in the past, which has been devastating financially for businesses. Conglomerate Lotte Group, for example, was forced to retreat from China due to a state-encouraged backlash against South Korean brands following the 2017 installation of a US anti-missile defence system aimed at deterring North Korea on land owned by the firm. At the time, Beijing argued that the defence equipment would increase American spying capabilities into China. China has threatened further retaliation as pressure grows over its policies in Xinjiang. Beijing, however, has continued to reject human rights abuse allegations in the region even as the US, Canada and the Netherlands decided this year that Beiing’s actions in the region amounted to genocide. More Western governments are assessing whether to make the same determination. H&M has posted on Chinese social media saying the company didn’t “represent any political stance.” The retailer, which operates more than 500 stores in China – one of its largest markets – didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • Biden wants to explore keeping U.S. counter-terrorism troops in Afghanistan: top lawmaker

    The Biden administration is looking to keep U.S. troops in Afghanistan past a May 1 deadline while exploring a deal in which the Taliban would allow a U.S. counter-terrorism force to remain as they confront their Islamic State foes, a top U.S. lawmaker said on Wednesday. House of Representatives Armed Services Committee Chairman Adam Smith's comments provided new details of U.S. President Joe Biden’s conduct of the Afghanistan peace process that he inherited from the Trump administration.

  • China plans to invite Palestinians and Israelis for talks - Al-Arabiya

    The Chinese government plans to invite Israelis and Palestinians to hold talks in China, Al-Arabiya TV channel quoted Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday as saying in an interview. Wang, who started a Middle East tour this week, also voiced support for a Saudi initiative announced on Monday to end the war in Yemen, according to the Saudi-owned, Dubai-based channel. China has offered itself several times in the past as an alternative to the United States when it comes to mediating between Israelis and Palestinians, coming up with proposals to end their decades-old conflict.

  • A stunning image of the Milky Way took 12 years to photograph. It shows the ghost of a supernova.

    The photographer J-P Metsavainio spent 1,250 hours collecting images for his Milky Way mosaic, which captures a small chunk of the galaxy.

  • China-Europe sanctions fight shatters image of amicable ties

    China looked to Europe as an amicable partner as the continent's leaders resisted being drawn into President Donald Trump’s conflicts with Beijing over trade, technology and human rights. On Monday, that image shattered when the European Union joined Washington, Britain and Canada in imposing sanctions on Chinese officials over accusations they abused ethnic minorities. Beijing retaliated by announcing it would penalize four European legislators and a German researcher.

  • Mississippi to increase lowest welfare payments in the US

    Mississippi will increase the lowest monthly welfare payments in the nation under a bill signed into law Wednesday by the state's Republican governor. Mississippi has long been one of the poorest states in the U.S., and the measure made law by Gov. Tate Reeves marks the first time in 21 years that the state will expand payments through the program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families. The payments in Mississippi have been $146 for a family of two, $170 for a family of three and $194 for a family of four.

  • Anti-coup protesters hold nationwide "silent strike" across Myanmar

    Largely empty streets fill Myanmar with an eerie silence after activists called for a nationwide "Silent Strike" following the regime’s deadly wave of violence as it struggles to quell nationwide protests against the February 1 ousting and arrest of civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

  • Sarm Heslop: FBI called in to assist search for missing British woman

    The FBI has been called in to assist the search for a British woman who vanished from her boyfriend’s yacht in the US Virgin Islands more than two weeks ago, The Telegraph can reveal. Agents from the bureau are now helping police officers investigate the disappearance of 41-year old Sarm Heslop. It comes as records emerged showing that Ms Heslop’s boyfriend Ryan Bane - who has refused to allow US Virgin Islands police to search his luxury yacht - smashed his former wife’s head on the floor in a vicious domestic attack. A desperate search has been underway for Ms Heslop since she went missing from the 47ft catamaran Siren Song on Mar 8, with coast guards, police and local volunteers scouring the beach and waters of St John Island. US Virgin Islands police have now told The Telegraph that agents from the FBI have joined the investigation, in what is being seen as a highly significant step. Toby Derima, spokesman for the USVIPD, said: "We are working with our federal partners, including the FBI, in this investigation." An FBI spokesman told The Telegraph: "The FBI is supporting local law enforcement in their investigative efforts. US Virgin Islands Police Department is leading the investigation." The FBI and local police will be trying to build up a detailed picture of the moments before Ms Heslop went missing, as well exploring whether she might have managed to make it from the yacht to other nearby islands that night. The US Virgin Islands are a territory of the United States and as such are within the FBI’s investigative jurisdiction, allowing them to conduct inquiries there.

  • Report: Bol Bol, Lauri Markannen offered in packages for Lonzo Ball

    As trade offers continue coming in for Lonzo Ball, Lauri Markkanen and Bol Bol are two players mentioned in trade packages.

  • Who is the ‘last survivor’ on TikTok? Bizarre user claims to be trapped in 2027

    A TikTok user is claiming to be stuck in the year 2027. The post Who is the ‘last survivor’ on TikTok? Bizarre user claims to be trapped in 2027 appeared first on In The Know.

  • Asian American Army Veteran Beaten in Clear Hate Crime in SF

    An Asian American Army veteran experienced verbal and physical abuse while at a bus stop in San Francisco. Ron Tuason, 56, claims he was assaulted for wearing a veteran’s hat near Ocean and Plymouth Avenues on March 13 at around 4 p.m., according to KPIX. Tuason — who relies on a cane to walk — was knocked to the ground.

  • Nets reaction: Nets prove why they are the top dogs of the East

    With no Kyrie or Kevin Durant, the Nets still took care of the Blazers on the road.

  • Fake News and Murder Charges: How Italy Became Ground Zero for AstraZeneca’s Disastrous Rollout

    Massimo Pinca via ReutersROME—Nothing kills faith in a vaccine quite like manslaughter charges implying that it’s lethal. It helps little when the same drugmaker is accused of fudging data and hiding millions of vials in a warehouse inside Italy—a country experiencing massive vaccine shortages. The Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Was Paused. That’s a Good Thing.But such is the story of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine curse. Once hoped to be the workhorse of the European Union’s vaccine program, the AstraZeneca vaccine was meant to offer an escape route out of the pandemic But now people are rolling their sleeves back down at the thought of getting an AZ jab. But for all the bad press, little of it is actually true. News reports Wednesday morning out of Italy screamed that the company had hidden or lost 30 million doses in a warehouse south of Rome—around the same number of doses they failed to deliver to the continent thanks to what they had, at the time, called production glitches. But the 30 million doses in the Catalent finishing facility that La Stampa newspaper claimed were lost were actually well-documented and inventoried, a representative for Catalent told The Daily Beast. They all had lot numbers and none were ever intended for Europe. Instead, most were prepared to be sent to third-world countries as part of the Covax agreement. A small number of the vials were destined for the U.K., which would likely be blocked by a European Union ban on exports of vaccines made in Europe (and a precedent set by Italy earlier this month when the country banned AstraZeneca exports to Australia). And the rest are earmarked for the European Union, according to AstraZeneca. But the doses were not “found” because, in fact, they had never been “lost.” AstraZeneca also issued a statement meant to clarify its distribution. “There are no exports currently planned other than to COVAX countries,” the statement said. “It is incorrect to describe this as a stockpile. The process of manufacturing vaccines is very complex and time consuming. In particular, vaccine doses must wait for quality control clearance after the filling of vials is completed.”Whether those doses should or should not be distributed in Europe is an entirely different question and one no one The Daily Beast contacted seemed to be able to answer. “There are protocols to follow on the distribution of these vaccines,” Antonio Addis, head of the Dept. of Epidemiology in Rome’s First Municipal Medical district says. “You cannot just go into a warehouse and take the vials intended for someone else because you are running short.”But missing doses are not AstraZeneca’s only woes. The vaccine hit another glitch this week when American drug regulators publicly questioned whether the company had supplied outdated data on the trials under consideration. A midnight missive Sunday came after the British-Swedish drug maker released a press release over the weekend touting a level of effectiveness that it claimed paved the way to FDA approval. Both sides now say they are updating data and that the vaccine is still on target to be approved for use in the U.S. in April.But the most devastating hit has been lingering doubt about whether the jab causes sometimes-fatal blood clots, which led to a manslaughter investigation into two doctors and a nurse who injected someone who later died in Italy. Last week, after a dozen countries suspended the vaccine’s use, the European drug regulator deemed it safe but insisted labeling should be updated to hint that some people may experience clotting. Most countries brought the vaccine back online, but notably Sweden—one of AstraZeneca’s home countries—did not. The Italian manslaughter case is still ongoing after a Sicilian prosecutor ordered the sequester—by SWAT team no less—of thousands of vials on March 11. When the manslaughter suit was launched, the head of the World Medical Association, which represents doctors from 115 countries, said the damage from the investigation would be devastating. “In any other country in the European Union, this would not be considered manslaughter,” Frank Montgomery, the World Medical Association’s chairperson, told Reuters. “Possible side-effects from a vaccination would never lead to the prosecution of a doctor.”Italy’s legal system allows for manslaughter investigations to be easily launched when someone dies, in part to secure transparency to all evidence collected in a wrongful death investigation. The most famous case came after an earthquake in L’Aquila in 2006 led to the conviction and then acquittal of scientists who told local residents not to worry about increased seismic activity and “go home and have a glass of wine” instead. When a deadly quake struck and killed hundreds, the seismologists and scientists were arrested and tried for murder. In the case of the earthquake, the scientists were eventually acquitted on appeal, but the damage done to confidence in the scientific community has yet to be rebuilt. The same is likely the case for AstraZeneca, which continues to feel the aftershocks of its less than stable rollout.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Dominant Gonzaga receives huge bet to win NCAA title

    One bettor has a lot of faith in Gonzaga finishing an undefeated season.

  • How good is the AstraZeneca vaccine – and is it really safe? 5 questions answered

    The AstraZeneca vaccine is already in use in many places. AP Photo/Christophe EnaOn March 22, AstraZeneca released results from its U.S. clinical trial showing that its vaccine is 79% effective and with no serious side effects. Overnight, the National Institutes of Health issued a statement, saying the board charged with ensuring the accuracy of the trial expressed concern that the company may have included “outdated information” in the trial. This unusual announcement is the latest in a series of questions over how effective and how safe the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is. Maureen Ferran, a virologist at the Rochester Institute of Technology, answers five questions about the AstraZeneca vaccine. 1. How does it work? The AstraZeneca vaccine is a viral vector vaccine, much like the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. This type of vaccine uses a harmless adenovirus to deliver genetic instructions for a protein from SARS-CoV-2 into your cells. Your cells then make that protein, and your body will recognize the foreign protein and activate an immune response that will protect you from future infection. While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine uses a human adenovirus, the AstraZeneca vaccine uses an adenovirus that normally causes the common cold in chimpanzees. This virus can’t replicate in the human body or get you sick. The AstraZeneca vaccine is very effective at preventing severe illness from COVID-19. Yawar Nazir/Getty Images News via Getty Images 2. How effective is it? On March 22, researchers announced the results of the U.S.-based AstraZeneca vaccine clinical trial. They found the vaccine to be 79% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19 and 100% effective at preventing severe COVID-19. They also didn’t find any serious side effects associated with the vaccine. Within 24 hours, the NIH said in a statement that an independent data review board had concerns about the trial. The board stated that the data used in the trial was “outdated” and may give an “incomplete” view of results. On March 23, 2021, AstraZeneca agreed to share up-to-date information with the health agency to clarify the results of the trial. Earlier trials of the AstraZeneca vaccine also showed an overall efficacy of about 70% but had also faced problems. A manufacturing error led to some dosage mistakes during the first phase 3 trial in Brazil and the U.K. These dosage mistakes made calculating the true efficacy rate more complicated than usual. Despite these missteps, overall, the studies show that the AstraZeneca vaccine is effective at preventing disease caused by the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. However, evidence is emerging that it isn’t very good against some of the new variants of the virus. In a small preprint study that has yet to be peer-reviewed, researchers found that the AstraZeneca vaccine is only 22% effective at preventing mild or moderate illness caused by the variant first discovered in South Africa. As a result, the South African government has decided to no longer use the AstraZeneca vaccine and is instead relying on other ones. Despite these weaknesses, the World Health Organization continues to recommend the AstraZeneca vaccine in countries where new variants are circulating because the experts believe the vaccine may still protect against severe disease and death. Although this vaccine is somewhat less effective compared with mRNA-based vaccines, it is cheaper to produce and can be stored at normal refrigerator temperatures, making it a powerful tool in the global immunization effort. 3. Who’s using the AstraZeneca vaccine? As of late March, the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has been given authorization in 86 countries – first by the U.K. in December and then by the European Union, Canada, India, Argentina, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco in January. In February, the World Health Organization granted the vaccine emergency use listing, making the vaccine available in low- and middle-income countries. So far, over 17 million doses have been administered in the European Union and the U.K., but none yet in the U.S. 4. When might the U.S. authorize the vaccine? Although the AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in many countries, the company has not yet applied for emergency use authorization in the U.S. AstraZeneca is expected to do so in March or early April, and if the Food and Drug Administration gives the vaccine the green light, vaccines could be shipping out by mid- to late April in the U.S. It is hoped that emergency use authorization in the U.S. will bolster global confidence in the vaccine. The AstraZeneca vaccine uses a harmless adenovirus – shown here – to deliver genetic material into a person’s cells. AstraZeneca, CC BY-ND 5. What’s going on with reports of blood clots? There have been recent reports of people getting certain kinds of blood clots after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. In response, the European Medicines Agency began investigating a possible connection. Of the 20 million recipients of the AstraZeneca vaccine, they found 25 instances of those specific blood clots – seven cases of clots in multiple vessels throughout the body and 18 cases of clots forming in people’s brains, which can result in a hemorrhage. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] On March 18, the agency released a statement saying that the vaccine “is not associated with an increase in the overall risk of thrombotic events or blood clots,” but it did acknowledge that there were a “small number of cases of rare and unusual but very serious clotting disorders.” The agency said that it could not confirm nor rule out causality, so it recommended that manufacturers add a warning label to the vaccine. They also recommended that recipients be told to seek immediate medical attention if they experience symptoms associated with these types of rare clotting disorders, such as easy bruising or bleeding and persistent or severe headache, particularly more than three days after vaccination. After considering the evidence, the European Medicines Agency, the World Health Organization and U.K. health authorities concluded that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine far outweigh any risks. The most recent concerns from the NIH are valid, but once they are addressed, many other experts and I hope that the AstraZeneca vaccine will play a major role in worldwide vaccination. This is an updated version of an article originally published on March 22, 2020. It was updated to include reflect concerns over the data used in the U.S. clinical trial.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Maureen Ferran, Rochester Institute of Technology. Read more:How does the Johnson & Johnson vaccine compare to other coronavirus vaccines? 4 questions answeredHow do mRNA vaccines work – and why do you need a second dose? 5 essential reads Maureen Ferran does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.