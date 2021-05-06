Philippines' Duterte apologises for taking unapproved China jab

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rodrigo Duterte getting a vaccine shot
Duterte broadcast his shot on Facebook

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has asked the Chinese Embassy to take back 1,000 donated Sinopharm vaccines, after he was criticised for taking an unapproved vaccine.

In response, Mr Duterte said China should in future only send Sinovac vaccines - a separate Chinese vaccine which is in use in the Philippines.

Sinopharm has not yet been approved in the Philippines.

Both Sinopharm and Sinovac are expected to receive WHO approval this week.

Mr Duterte said he only got the Sinopharm shot under a compassionate use clause, and that his doctors had advised him to get vaccinated.

"Don't follow my footsteps," Mr Duterte said, according to local media reports. "It's dangerous because there are no studies, it might not be good for the body. Just let me be the sole person to receive it."

Explaining Sinopharm was not approved yet and possibly had multiple side effects, he added, "let's just pull them out, so that there's no issue".

He also accepted criticism that the use of the unapproved vaccine was risky, saying: "We are sorry. You are right."

Both Chinese vaccines are inactivated vaccines, which work by using killed viral particles to expose the body's immune system to the virus without risking a serious disease response.

By comparison the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines being developed in the West are mRNA vaccines. This means part of the coronavirus' genetic code is injected into the body, triggering the body to begin making viral proteins, but not the whole virus, which is enough to train the immune system to attack.

Currently, the only approved vaccines available in the country are AstraZeneca and Sinovac and both are being administered to frontline workers and vulnerable groups.

According to local outlet Rappler, it is not clear why Mr Duterte might not have taken any of the vaccines that were approved for emergency use.

The Philippines are one the worst-hit countries in South East Asia with more than 1m cases and almost 18,000 deaths linked to Covid-19.

According to studies cited in local media, more than half of Filipinos are unwilling to get vaccinated against Covid over fears the shots are not safe.

The vaccine hesitation is largely attributed to a scandal around a dengue vaccine administered to children in 2016.

Duterte's administration already last year was under fire when the president's security personnel were inoculated with Chinese vaccines long before any jabs had officially arrived in the country.

Recommended Stories

  • China suspends economic dialogue mechanism with Australia as relations curdle

    China "indefinitely" suspended on Thursday all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue, its state economic planner said, the latest setback for their strained relations. "Recently, some Australian Commonwealth Government officials launched a series of measures to disrupt the normal exchanges and cooperation between China and Australia out of Cold War mindset and ideological discrimination," China's National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a short statement on the decision. Bilateral ties were strained in 2018 when Australia became the first country to publicly ban Chinese tech giant Huawei from its 5G network.

  • Hong Kong: Joshua Wong jailed over banned Tiananmen vigil

    The Tiananmen vigil commemorated the deaths of up to thousands of pro-democracy protesters in China.

  • Ramadan in China: Faithful dwindle under limits on religion

    Tursunjan Mamat, a practicing Muslim in western China’s Xinjiang region, said he's fasting for Ramadan but his daughters, ages 8 and 10, are not. Religious activity including fasting is not permitted for minors, he explained. It seemed he was giving a matter-of-fact description of how religion is practiced under rules set by China's Communist Party.

  • Why is India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, running short of vaccines?

    Government negligence, corporate profiteering, opaque contracting, and the inequities of the global pharma market combined to bring India to this vaccine crisis.

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro says United States will soon send vaccines to Brazil

    RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden will soon send doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to the South American country, which has recorded the world's second-deadliest coronavirus outbreak. The White House did not immediately respond to request for comment. Earlier on Wednesday, a senior administration official told Reuters that no decisions had been made on which countries would receive any extra vaccine supplies from the U.S.

  • Britain and US pledge to 'preserve freedom of the seas' before huge operation in Indo-Pacific

    Britain and America's navy chiefs said they were "operating in lockstep to preserve the freedom of the seas" as they met in Washington on Tuesday before a massive joint deployment to the Indo-Pacific region. The UK's First Sea Lord, Admiral Tony Radakin, said the deployment of the new Carrier Strike Group (CSG) was a testament to the strength of the special relationship "in an increasingly contested world", as well as a recognition of the economic advantages of the region. The programme represents the UK's biggest deployment of maritime and air power since the Falklands war. Adml Radakin said Britain plans to increase its naval presence in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of the recent integrated defence and security review. The defence review, which was published in March, identified China and Russia as two key global adversaries. "We see China as being a challenge and a competitor," Adml Radakin told reporters at Washington's Navy Yard on Wednesday. "I think when we talk about a tilt to the Indo-Pacific, it's about recognising the economic weight here. By 2040 to 2050, 40 per cent of the world's GDP is going to be harbored in that region.

  • Covid: US backs waiver on vaccine intellectual property

    Supporters say the move would boost vaccine production but the pharmaceutical industry disagrees.

  • EU regulators start review of China's Sinovac vaccine

    The European Union’s drug regulator announced Tuesday that it has started a rolling review of China’s Sinovac coronavirus vaccine to assess its effectiveness and safety, a first step toward possible approval for use in the 27-nation bloc. The European Medicines Agency said Tuesday that its decision to start the review is based on preliminary results from laboratory studies and clinical studies. The EMA, which so far has approved four coronavirus vaccines, added that no application seeking marketing authorization for the Sinovac vaccine has been submitted yet.

  • U.S., China to assess Phase 1 deal soon, Biden trade chief says

    U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said on Wednesday she expects to engage "in the near term" with Chinese officials to assess their implementation of the "Phase 1" trade deal between the two countries, with the outcome to influence the fate of Washington's punitive tariffs on Beijing. Tai told a Financial Times online event that she respects the need for continuity in U.S.-China trade policy, including the two-year trade deal implemented last year by the Trump administration. "It's the agreement that we have, it's the agreement that we will work from, that we will build from," Tai said.

  • Asia Today: Fiji sequesters hospital staff after COVID death

    The military and police in the Pacific nation of Fiji have surrounded and locked down a major hospital amid concerns of a growing virus outbreak. Health authorities say they’re quarantining 400 patients, doctors, nurses and staff within the compound until they can determine who had contact with a coronavirus patient who died. The 53-year-old patient at Lautoka Hospital was just the third person in Fiji to die from the virus but the nation’s leaders are deeply worried that the latest outbreak is spreading, especially after two doctors at the hospital tested positive for the virus.

  • A Chinese man rowed 112 miles across the Taiwan strait in a rubber raft, seeking 'freedom and equality'

    The man rowed 10 hours across the Taiwan Strait, and told police officers who detained him that life in China was "all kinds of bad."

  • COVID curbs reinstated in Sydney as Australian officials trace mystery case

    Australian officials reinstated social distancing measures across greater Sydney on Thursday, as they scrambled to find missing tranmission links in a COVID-19 case connected to an Indian variant of the virus. "We believe this is a proportionate response to the risk we have ahead of us," NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian told reporters. The measures, which also cover Sydney's neighbouring regions of Wollongong, the Central Coast and Blue Mountains, were spurred by the detection of COVID-19 in a 50-year-old man, who passed the infection to his wife.

  • Moderna's 'tweaked' Covid vaccine effective against Brazil and South Africa variants

    Moderna has created the first "tweaked" vaccine, which it says is effective against Covid-19 variants. Early data from a 40-person trial show that a third dose of either its current Covid-19 jab or an experimental new vaccine candidate increases immunity against variants first found in Brazil and South Africa. "We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that our booster strategy should be protective against these newly detected variants," said the company's CEO Stephane Bancel. Forty participants were tested for their levels of neutralising antibodies six to eight months after their primary vaccination series of two shots. A third shot of either the original Moderna vaccine or a variant-specific booster improved antibody levels against two major variants, which were first detected in South Africa and Brazil. The variant-specific booster performed better than the original shot, producing almost twice as many neutralising antibodies. The US biotech firm is also testing a third type of booster, which is a combination of the other two types, and plans to announce results for it soon.

  • WHO experts voice "very low confidence" in some Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine data

    WHO experts have voiced "very low confidence" in data provided by Chinese state-owned drugmaker Sinopharm on its COVID-19 vaccine regarding the risk of serious side-effects in some patients, but overall confidence in its ability to prevent the disease, a document seen by Reuters shows. A World Health Organization spokesman said that the document on Sinopharm vaccine BBIBP-CorV was "one of many resources" on which recommendations are made, tentatively scheduled to be issued later this week. In Beijing, Sinopharm was not immediately reachable for comment outside working hours.

  • China expresses concern over its absence in India’s 5G trials

    China expressed concern on Wednesday over India’s move to not grant any Chinese firm permission to participate in 5G trials in the world’s second-largest internet market as the two neighboring nations struggle to navigate business ties amid their geo-political tensions. India’s Department of Telecommunications earlier this week approved over a dozen firms' applications to conduct a six-month trial to test the use and application of 5G technology in the country. Among those who have received the approval include international giants such as Ericsson, Nokia and Samsung that will collaborate with Indian telecom operators Jio Platforms, Airtel, Vodafone Idea and MTNL for the trial.

  • How I Earn $2,000 Per Year With Multiple Bank Account Bonuses

    As a credit card enthusiast, I’ve earned tens of thousands of dollars in travel rewards, which I’ve used to travel all over both the U.S. and the world. But while the best travel credit cards get a lot of fanfare, I’ve also gotten a lot of value out of the best bank account bonuses. Over …

  • Current Mortgage Refinance Rates -- May 4, 2021: Rates Remain Largely Stable

    On May 4, 2021, mortgage refinance rates are largely stable with some down slightly. Find out how this could affect refinancing costs.

  • Asia shares, commodities firm on recovery bets; A$ hit by China move

    Asian shares rose on Thursday and commodity prices held near multi-year highs as investors switched to cyclicals amid hopes of a strong economic recovery, while the Australian dollar fell after China said it would end economic dialogue with Canberra. In currencies, the Australian dollar dropped 0.5% to $0.7712 after China's state economic planner said it had decided to "indefinitely suspend" all activities under the China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue.

  • Oregon moves toward safe storage of guns; ban from Capitol

    The Oregon Senate passed a bill Wednesday that would mandate safe storage of guns and ban them from the state Capitol. The bill, named for Cindy Yuille and Steve Forsyth who were slain in a shooting at a Portland-area shopping mall in 2012, passed the House last week and goes to Gov. Kate Brown for signing. It aims to prevent accidental shootings by children, suicides and mass shootings.

  • India to take back illegal migrants to UK in return for visas for young workers

    Britain and India on Tuesday signed an accord on migration and mobility, an Indian foreign ministry official said, as they look to deepen economic, cultural and other ties following the UK's departure from the European Union. The pact will provide enhanced employment opportunities for 3,000 young Indian professionals annually, in return for India agreeing to take back any of its citizens who are living illegally in the UK, Sandeep Chakravorty told a news conference. "It is our solemn duty that Indian nationals who are undocumented, or are in distress abroad and not being given nationality or residence permits, have to be taken back," Chakravorty said.