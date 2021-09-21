Philippines' Duterte blasts 'selfish' nations over vaccines

Philippines President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is seen on video screens as addresses the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly remotely, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The Associated Press
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte criticized rich nations at the U.N. General Assembly for hoarding COVID-19 vaccines while much of the developing world continues to suffer shortages.

“The picture is bleak. It is a man-made drought of vaccines ravaging the poor countries,” Duterte said in a video message. “Rich countries hoard life-saving vaccines while poor nations wait for trickles. They now talk of booster shots, while developing countries consider half doses just to get by."

He added: "This is shocking beyond belief and must be condemned for what it is: a selfish act that can neither be justified rationally or morally.”

The Philippines' vaccination campaign started in March after repeated delays, and has been plagued by shortages, delivery delays and hesitancy, including from those who prefer Western brands.

Duterte’s popularity has remained strong despite the Philippines’ struggles through the pandemic, with rising infections and deaths over the past two months.

About 17% of Filipinos have been fully vaccinated, or nearly 19 million people, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

Other heads-of-state, including the presidents of Peru and Colombia, also bemoaned the need to reduce global inequity for vaccine access.

“The plain fact is this pandemic will not end unless this virus is defeated everywhere,” Duterte said.

He added that inequality is the common thread in not just the pandemic, but also climate change and geopolitical tensions.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China's Xi, like Biden hours earlier, turns to calm language

    Choosing calm language as tensions with the United States grow, Chinese leader Xi Jinping reiterated his nation's longtime policy of multilateralism on Tuesday, telling world leaders at the United Nations that disputes among countries “need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation." "One country’s success does not have to mean another country’s failure," Xi said in a prerecorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly's leaders' meeting in New York.

  • US, China unveil separate big steps to fight climate change

    The two biggest economies and largest carbon polluters in the world announced separate financial attacks on climate change Tuesday. Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the U.N. General Assembly. This could provide some momentum going into major climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, in less than six weeks, experts said.

  • UN: Taliban ask to address the UN General Assembly

    The United Nations says the Taliban, Afghanistan's new rulers since last month, have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former U.N. ambassador and are asking to speak at the U.N. General Assembly’s high-level meeting of world leaders that began Tuesday. The question now facing U.N. officials comes about a month after the Taliban swept to power as the U.S. prepared to withdraw from Afghanistan at the end of August.

  • Lithuania says throw away Chinese phones due to censorship concerns

    Lithuania's Defense Ministry recommended that consumers avoid buying Chinese mobile phones and advised people to throw away the ones they have now after a government report found the devices had built-in censorship capabilities. Flagship phones sold in Europe by China's smartphone giant Xiaomi Corp have a built-in ability to detect and censor terms such as "Free Tibet", "Long live Taiwan independence" or "democracy movement", Lithuania's state-run cybersecurity body said on Tuesday. The capability in Xiaomi's Mi 10T 5G phone software had been turned off for the "European Union region", but can be turned on remotely at any time, the Defence Ministry's National Cyber Security Centre said in the report.

  • Iran says it's ready to restart nuclear talks as U.S. braces for tougher stance from Tehran

    Since the U.S. pulled out of the nuke deal in 2018, Iran has violated the deal's limits on uranium enrichment and restricted access for the U.N. watchdog.

  • Angry France opens UN session with cold shoulder for Antony Blinken

    NEW YORK CITY, New York — French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has no intention of meeting Secretary of State Antony Blinken this week, leaving the task of mollifying French anger over U.S. and British partnership to provide Australia with nuclear submarines to President Joe Biden.

  • FBI worried about Haqqani terrorist holding key Taliban government post

    FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted he is concerned that the leader of the Haqqani terrorist network holds a key position in the Taliban’s de facto government.

  • Boxing legend Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao to run for president in the Philippines in 2022

    On Sunday, Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, a Filipino politician and legendary boxer, officially announced his candidacy for the highest position in the Philippine government. We need progress: During a livestreamed speech, the 42-year-old Filipino senator claimed to be a fighter both inside and outside the ring before accepting his political allies’ nomination at a national assembly, according to Reuters.

  • Governments around the globe are limiting online services, content and access

    Governments around the world are finding it easier than ever to make the internet, and the companies that run it, knuckle under. Driving the news: Russia Friday forced Apple and Google to remove an app that supporters of dissident leader Alexei Navalny had created to coordinate opposition votes in Russian elections.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAlso last week, China's government removed nearly all online content connected with

  • Germany warns of lost U.S. trust as France wins EU support

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Germany joined France on Tuesday in berating the United States for negotiating a security pact in secret with Australia and Britain that cost Paris a lucrative defence deal, while the EU's top official said such behaviour was unacceptable. In a concrete signal of the bloc's outrage, EU ambassadors postponed preparations for an inaugural trade and technology council on Sept. 29 with the United States, a gathering that was trumpeted as a major advance in the transatlantic alliance. "One of our member states has been treated in a way that is not acceptable, so we need to know what happened and why," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in defence of France.

  • Haitian deportees assaulted U.S. pilots, injured three ICE officers

    Male deportees assaulted the pilots of a flight carrying families when it landed in Port-au-Prince, and also attacked three ICE officers on that plane.

  • Philippines supports Australia nuclear sub pact to counter China

    The Philippines is backing a new defence partnership between the United States, Britain and Australia, hoping it can maintain the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific region, a view that contrasts sharply with some of its neighbours. Known as AUKUS, the alliance will see Australia get technology to deploy nuclear-powered submarines as part of the agreement intended to respond to growing Chinese power. "The enhancement of a near-abroad ally's ability to project power should restore and keep the balance rather than destabilise it," Philippines foreign minister, Teodoro Locsin, said in a statement on Tuesday.

  • France is escalating its disputes with Australia and the US, seeking to derail EU trade talks with both after being dumped from a submarine contract

    France continues to react with fury to Australia's decision to cancel a multibillion-dollar submarine contract in favour of working with the US and UK.

  • 'This is a prison': Mexico struggles to hold migrants far from U.S. border

    A bid by Mexico to contain thousands of migrants on its southern border with Guatemala has created a major humanitarian headache https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/mexico-condemns-violent-actions-by-migration-agents-caught-video-2021-08-30 for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, and failed to prevent many from reaching the U.S. border en masse. Desperate for work, fleeing poverty or violence, the Central Americans, Haitians and South Americans stuck in limbo in the southern city of Tapachula have staged protests and launched repeated attempts to break out in migrant caravans https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/migrant-caravan-mexico-presses-meets-growing-resistance-2021-09-01. This month, some of them slipped past Mexican officials to join more than 10,000 migrants who crossed into Del Rio, Texas to form a sprawling new camp https://www.reuters.com/world/us/migrants-flown-out-texas-border-city-after-thousands-cross-rio-grande-2021-09-19, reviving U.S. concerns about a huge spike in illegal immigration.

  • Photo shows Brazil's unvaccinated president eating pizza on a sidewalk in NYC, where unvaccinated people are barred from dining indoors

    Jair Bolsonaro and his Brazilian delegation arrived in New York City on Sunday ahead of the UN General Assembly, which begins Tuesday.

  • New R.1 Covid Variant Detected In U.S. Outbreak; First Identified In Japan

    While the Delta variant’s dominance in the United States is nearly universal, news of another spreading strain of Covid-19 has recently surfaced. Known as R.1, the new variant was first found stateside in Kentucky which, according to Governor Andy Beshear, is among the three states with the highest infection rates. R.1 was first identified via […]

  • Cambodia bat researchers on mission to track origin of COVID-19

    Researchers are collecting samples from bats in northern Cambodia in a bid to understand the coronavirus pandemic, returning to a region where a very similar virus was found in the animals a decade ago. Two samples from horseshoe bats were collected in 2010 in Stung Treng province near Laos and kept in freezers at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge (IPC) in Phnom Penh. An eight-member IPC research team has been collecting samples from bats and logging their species, sex, age and other details for a week.

  • Pomona teen assaulted by stepmother before death, coroner says

    Sixteen-year-old George Alamaraz died in June after he was struck a dozen times by his stepmother and then hit his head when he was pushed to the floor, according to a coroner's report.

  • Nuno Espirito Santo: Tottenham's problems are far bigger than Harry Kane

    Tottenham Hotspur’s problems stretch much further than Harry Kane’s slow start to the season, according to head coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who painted a gloomy picture for the fans still waiting for the “attacking and entertaining football” promised by chairman Daniel Levy following the appointment of the Portuguese.

  • India seizes 3 tons of Afghan heroin worth $2.7 billion

    Officials in India seized nearly 3 tons of heroin that originated in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban's takeover of the country.