Philippines' Duterte receives first dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

FILE PHOTO: First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Philippines
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte received his first dose of Sinopharm's vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday to encourage reluctant Filipinos to get inoculated and help stop the spread of the virus, his closest aide said.

Duterte, 76, got inoculated to protect himself from COVID-19 and encourage the public to get vaccinated, Christopher Go, a senator and his closest aide, said in a statement.

Ahead of receiving his first dose, which was streamed live on Facebook, Duterte said: "I feel good and I have been expecting this shot, vaccination a long time ago."

Six of 10 Filipinos are unwilling to be vaccinated because of safety concerns, according to Pulse Asia's survey of 2,400 respondents between Feb. 22 and March 3. In a similar poll in November, only 47% said they would refuse a vaccination.

The Philippines has recorded 1.06 million COVID-19 cases and 17,525 deaths, the second highest in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia. Among those who contracted and later recovered from COVID-19 are Duterte's spokesman and defence minister.

Sinopharm's emergency use application in the Philippines is still pending, but the country's food and drugs regulator has approved the "compassionate use" of 10,000 Sinopharm doses for Duterte's security detail.

The vaccine, administered to Duterte by the health minister, was covered by the compassionate use permit, said Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Duterte had repeatedly expressed his preference for vaccines made by China and Russia.

The Philippines has administered 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, mostly of which were from China's Sinovac Biotech, since it started immunisation drive on March 1.

It plans to vaccinate up to 70 million of its 108 million population this year to achieve herd immunity and safely reopen the pandemic-battered economy.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Giles Elgood)

Recommended Stories

  • EU drug regulator evaluating Pfizer vaccine for youngsters

    The European Union's drug regulator said Monday it has begun evaluating a request by Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech to extend approval of their coronavirus vaccine to include children ranging in age from 12 to 15. The European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee will carry out an accelerated assessment of data submitted by Pfizer and BioNTech and is expected to reach a decision in June, unless it requires extra information, the agency said.

  • First Volkswagen T-Cross units arrive in PH

    With less than a month left before its scheduled local introduction, Volkswagen Philippines has confirmed the arrival of the much-awaited global model T-Cross subcompact SUV. Over the weekend, the Ayala-backed distributor for the German automaker said that the initial batch of the subcompact SUV has rolled out into Philippine ports. Volkswagen Philippines quietly discontinued the sales of the Tiguan and Touareg SUVs which were among its the initial offerings to the market following the AC Motors’ acquisition of distributorship. In a statement, Volkswagen Philippines said that the global model is designed to cater to millennials with a very active lifestyle. “That dream of driving your own Volkswagen will finally be realized in one crossover: Cocooned in a trendy design and youthful interior layout, the T-Cross reflects your sophisticated yet fun sense of style which will allow you to carry along the loads of your passions and pursuits, as well as the tools for your continuing success,” the local distributor explained. “Complemented with unparalleled German precision, the T-Cross is designed and engineered for the modern and active millennial with a multi-faceted lifestyle,” it added. Come May 26, Volkswagen Philippines will be launching the model for the local customers. To make it easier to acquire, a ₱30,000 discount is being given to clients who will now reserve their unit from now until launch date. This move will drop the prices for of the T-Cross 180 MPI AT S from ₱1.098 million to ₱1.068 million, and the 180 MPI AT SE from ₱1.198 million, to ₱1.168million. Customers who wish to make a reservation may call Volkswagen BGC at (02) 8558-5888, Volkswagen Quezon Avenue at (02) 8558-5818, Volkswagen Pampanga at (45) 961-1895, Volkswagen Santa Rosa at (0935) 427-8545, Volkswagen Cebu at (32) 517-8226, Volkswagen Iloilo at (33) 331-2622, Volkswagen Bacolod at (034) 435-7575, and Volkswagen Cagayan de Oro at (088) 851-7960. Photos from Volkswagen Philippines Also read: Upcoming T-Cross eyed to ramp up Volkswagen PH sales Here are the specs of the Volkswagen T-Cross Volkswagen PH confirms T-Cross arrival

  • Community demands video ahead of Andrew Brown Jr.'s funeral

    Hundreds of community members in Elizabeth City on Sunday continued to demand the release of bodycam footage showing the death of Andrew Brown Jr., a 42-year-old Black man killed by police.

  • Insane 1978 Toyota HJ45 For Sale

    Some of the greatest offroading legends have come in the form of a Japanese made 1978 HJ45.

  • Moderna deal, Swedish donation boost COVAX vaccine-sharing platform

    GENEVA (Reuters) -Moderna will supply 34 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine this year and Sweden has donated 1 million AstraZeneca shots to the global COVAX programme as it struggles to secure enough supplies to inoculate the world's poorest people. The advance purchase contract agreed with Moderna is for up to 500 million doses, but the roll out will only start in the fourth quarter, with 34 million doses available this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Monday. GAVI runs the COVAX vaccine sharing facility with the World Health Organization.

  • Ford cuts production at two German plants due to chip shortage

    U.S automaker Ford Motor Co said on Monday it was scaling back production at its plants in Cologne and Saarlouis for the next few weeks due to a semiconductor chip shortage. "The situation on the global semiconductor market remains tense and, according to all estimates, will continue to be so in the coming months, resulting in supply bottlenecks," a spokeswoman for Ford said in a statement. Ford said around a third of its 15,000 workers in Cologne would be put on shortened working hours from May 3 until June 18 and June 30 to July 9.

  • Maria Menounos' Mother Litsa Dies of Brain Cancer: 'God Loved Her So Much He Took Her on Greek Easter'

    Maria Menounos previously said her mother was diagnosed with advanced brain cancer before testing positive for COVID in November 2020

  • Republican Sean Parnell expected to run for Senate in Pennsylvania

    The failed 2020 congressional candidate met last week with the chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

  • ASEAN plus China, Japan, South Korea vow to boost financial ties amid pandemic

    Finance ministers and central bank governors from ASEAN, China, Japan and South Korea on Monday vowed to strengthen regional financial cooperation while providing continued support for countries hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. In a joint statement issued after a virtual meeting on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank's (ADB) annual meetings, the ministers pledged to achieve inclusive recovery, preserve long-term fiscal sustainability and maintain financial stability.

  • Philippines protests `blocking' of its patrol ships by China

    The Philippine government has protested the Chinese coast guard's harassment of Philippine coast guard ships patrolling a disputed shoal in the South China Sea, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Monday. It was the latest of dozens of recent protests by Manila’s foreign affairs department, along with increasingly acerbic remarks by the country’s top diplomat and defense chief about Chinese actions in the disputed waters. The high-profile feud has escalated despite President Rodrigo Duterte’s friendly stance toward China.

  • Lauren London talks about filming 'Without Remorse' during the same year her partner Nipsey Hussle was murdered

    "I really resonated with Michael [B. Jordan]'s character, his pain, and his loss in this film," London said when speaking to Insider.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Face masks may have to stay beyond June 21, Raab warns

    Logging into NHS app using airport Wi-Fi 'leaves you open to hackers' Secret vaccines deal that gave Britain access to doses made in India Covid modellers ‘optimistic’ third wave may not happen at all School sports favourite gets the sack over coronavirus fears Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Dominic Raab has said that restrictions such as face masks and social distancing may stay in place after the end of lockdown. The Foreign Secretary said today that "some safeguards" may stay in place when legal restrictions end. It came as he also warned that the UK is on the "last lap" of the fight against coronavirus, arguing there is only "a little bit more time" until all legal restrictions on social interaction are removed. "We're very close now to really turning the corner and I think we still need to be careful to go as I said we don't want to see the gains lost and the sacrifices that have been made undone," the Cabinet minister told Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. "By the time we get to June 21 almost all social restrictions will be lifted so there's only a little bit more time to go, but it's right to make sure we do that in a careful way." "I do think we just need to make sure that in the last lap, if you like, that we are careful and we don't lose the gains we've made," he added. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Brad Holmes: We would’ve considered a QB if one was graded higher than Penei Sewell

    Though the Lions acquired Jared Goff and the Rams’ 2022 and 2023 first-round picks in exchange for Matthew Stafford, they still considered selecting a QB at No. 7 overall in last week’s draft. General Manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell did attend many of the Pro Days for the top passers to evaluate [more]

  • Proud Boys Canada dissolves, with leaders claiming it was ‘never a white supremacist group’

    Proud Boys groups says ‘we were never terrorists’ in statement

  • Instagram mother charged after falsely accusing Latino couple of trying to snatch her kids

    ‘There absolutely need to be consequences for attention-seeking “influencers” that make up drama for likes and views on social media,’ says family member of accused couple

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Cindy McCain, widow of Arizona senator John McCain, calls pro-Trump ‘audit’ of 2020 results in her state ‘ludicrous’

    ‘Look, the election is over. Biden won,’ says critic of former president

  • GOP senator Susan Collins defends claim Trump ‘learned his lesson’ after first impeachment

    Maine Republican voted to convict former president in second trial

  • Rudy Giuliani raid has left Trump allies worried about what may come next, report says

    Prosecutors said to be investigating whether former New York mayor was responsible for firing of US ambassador to Ukraine

  • Biden pays tribute to special forces who killed Osama bin Laden on 10th anniversary of raid

    Then-vice president had advised Obama against carrying out the raid until they could be sure the al Qaeda leader was in the compound