Philippines' Duterte says will never apologise for drug war deaths

FILE PHOTO: Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's 6th State of the Nation Address (SONA)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte said on Tuesday he will never apologise for the deaths of suspected drug users and dealers killed in police operations under his war on drugs that has alarmed rights groups.

More than 6,200 drug suspects have died in anti-narcotics sting operations since Duterte took office in June 2016 until November 2021, government data shows.

"I will never, never apologise for the deaths," Duterte said in a weekly national address. "Kill me, jail me, I will never apologise."

Rights groups and critics say law enforcers have summarily executed drug suspects, but police say those killed were armed and had violently resisted arrest.

Duterte, in his first national address this year, vowed to protect law enforcers doing their duty, telling them to fight back when their life is in danger.

Duterte, 76, won the presidency by a wide margin in 2016 on a platform of anti-corruption and law and order.

The firebrand leader is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election next year. Analysts say an ally getting elected could protect Duterte from any legal action over his anti-narcotics programme.

Judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in September approved a formal investigation https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/international-court-approves-investigation-into-philippines-war-drugs-2021-09-15 into Duterte's war on drugs. The ICC suspended https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/icc-prosecutor-suspends-probe-into-philippines-drugs-war-2021-11-19 the probe in November following a request by the Philippines, which cited its own investigations.

Duterte unilaterally cancelled the Philippines' ICC membership in March 2018, a month after its prosecutor said a preliminary examination over the drugs war was under way.

(Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Kosovo bans cryptocurrency mining to save electricity

    Kosovo's government on Tuesday introduced a ban on cryptocurrency mining in an attempt to curb electricity consumption as the country faces the worst energy crisis in a decade due to production outages. "All law enforcement agencies will stop the production of this activity in cooperation with other relevant institutions that will identify the locations where there is cryptocurrency production," Economy and Energy Minister Artane Rizvanolli said in a statement. Due to cheap power prices in Kosovo in recent years, many young people in Kosovo have got involved in crypto mining.

  • 2 more Springfield women charged in Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol

    Nationwide, more than 600 people have now been charged.

  • Prosecutors Push For Death Penalty For Suspects In Bradley Police Officer's Murder

    The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office on Monday asked the federal prosecutors to review the cases against two defendants charged in a shooting that killed one Bradley police officer and wounded another, and also asked federal prosecutors to pursue a death sentence. CBS 2's Jermont Terry reports.

  • Philippine Peso Drops Past 51 Barrier for First Time Since 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The Philippine peso dropped beyond 51 per dollar for the first time since April 2020 amid speculation the nation’s trade deficit will widen as domestic demand improves.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Sets Global Daily Record of Over 1 Million Virus CasesPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Insider Who May Have Secrets of 201

  • China: Concern over Xi'an residents' midnight quarantine

    Some people in Xi'an complained after they were forced out of their homes during a Covid outbreak.

  • Prince Andrew’s bid to dismiss sex suit because of Epstein settlement met with skepticism by judge

    Prince Andrew’s bid to throw out his sex abuse lawsuit because of a 2009 settlement Jeffrey Epstein reached with the same accuser appeared to be met with skepticism in a hearing Tuesday.

  • Aaron Sorkin Shares the Best Network Note He's Gotten

    James welcomes his guests Sophia Bush and Aaron Sorkin who share their 2022 resolutions which leads to James admitting he's never tried a Pop Tart. And James has lots of questions for Sophia about a collection of 76 mushroom ornaments she made this Christmas season. And after Aaron tells James the story behind making his new film "Being the Ricardos" he shares his favorite note he received while making "The West Wing."

  • It's March 2020 COVID deja vu for UC students as the new term begins

    College students compare the remote start of 2022 to March 2020, when a two-week shutdown turned into a months-long hiatus from campus.

  • Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty of Four Charges of Criminal Fraud

    Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of health-technology company Theranos, has been found guilty of four charges of criminal fraud, for which she potentially faces a sentence of up to 20 years in jail.

  • 14,000 Chinese Game Companies Have Gone Out Of Business Due To Regulation Freeze

    China’s freeze on video game licenses continues. South China Morning Post notes that the National Press and Publication Administration (NPPA) has not released a list of newly approved titles since July 2021. Because of this, state-run newspaper Securities Daily reports, approximately 14,000 small game studios and video game connection companies, including those involved in merchandising or publishing, have gone under. Typically, the NPPA approves around 80 to 100 games a month, so the lack of an

  • Magistrate recommends against tossing case against sheriff

    A federal magistrate judge has recommended against dismissing an indictment accusing an Atlanta-area sheriff of violating the civil rights of people in his custody. The federal indictment against now-suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill says he violated the civil rights of five people who were being held at the county jail. Prosecutors say he used excessive force against the men when he ordered them held in a restraint chair without justification and as punishment.

  • US, Russia stress there are no winners in nuclear war amid increased tensions

    The U.S. and Russia stressed that there are no winners in nuclear war amid increasing tensions, in a joint statement released on Monday with China, France and the United Kingdom.The nations said they consider the "avoidance of war between Nuclear-Weapon States and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities.""We affirm that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought," the statement said. "As nuclear use would have...

  • China denies US report it's rapidly growing its nuclear arms

    A senior Chinese arms control official denied Tuesday that his government is rapidly expanding its nuclear arsenal, though he said it is taking steps to modernize its nuclear forces. Fu Cong, director general of the Foreign Ministry's arms control department, said China is working to ensure its nuclear deterrent meets the minimum level necessary for national defense. “On the assertions made by U.S. officials that China is expanding dramatically its nuclear capabilities, first, let me say that this is untrue,” he said at a briefing in Beijing.

  • Lakers roster moves could soon include debut of Kendrick Nunn

    While the Lakers opened a roster spot by trading Rajon Rondo, a likely spot for Stanley Johnson, Frank Vogel said Kendrick Nunn was close to his debut.

  • Prosecutors drop groping charge against Andrew Cuomo

    Days before the former governor was due to appear in court, the top prosecutor in Albany, New York will not pursue a case against Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of groping an aide at the governor’s mansion. “While many have an opinion regarding the allegations against the former governor, the Albany County DA’s Office is the only one who has a burden to prove the elements of a crime beyond a reasonable doubt,” Albany County District Attorney David Soares said in a statement on 4 January. A complaint from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office alleges that Mr Cuomo “forcibly place[d] his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim” while at the governor’s mansion on 7 December, 200, “for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires.”

  • Prosecutors Want Death Penalty For Suspects In Bradley Police Sergeant's Killing

    The Kankakee County State’s Attorney’s office on Monday asked the federal prosecutors to review the cases against two defendants charged in a shooting that killed one Bradley police officer and wounded another, and also asked federal prosecutors to pursue a death sentence.

  • Solar benefits hampered by net metering

    Solar benefits hampered by net metering rules that places greater costs on working class and poorer customers

  • Troubled Chinese developer told to demolish resort

    A troubled Chinese real estate developer that is struggling with $310 billion in debt announced Tuesday it has been ordered to demolish a 39-building resort complex in a new blow to its finances. Evergrande Group gave no explanation, but news reports said the government of Danzhou, a city on the southern island province of Hainan, found it was improperly built and violated urban planning law. Evergrande's struggle to comply with tighter official restrictions on use of borrowed money by China's real estate industry have prompted fears of a possible default and financial crisis.

  • Uyghurs in Turkey file criminal complaint against Chinese officials

    Nineteen people from China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group filed a criminal complaint with a Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday against Chinese officials, accusing them of committing genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. Lawyer Gulden Sonmez said it was necessary because international bodies had not acted against Chinese authorities, who have been accused of facilitating forced labour by detaining around a million Uyghurs and other primarily Muslim minorities in camps since 2016.

  • Amid Omicron surge, UK PM Johnson resists another lockdown

    LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday said that England could withstand a surge in COVID-19 infections without shutting down the economy as Britain reported another record daily high in cases, fuelled by the Omicron variant. Johnson has resisted imposing stringent lockdown measures in England, betting that a vaccine booster drive and caution among the population would be enough to constrain the latest wave. The United Kingdom reported 218,724 new COVID cases on Tuesday, a new record for the number of cases reported on a single day - although a figure that also was skewed by reporting lags over the holidays.